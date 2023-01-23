ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, VT

mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police looking for person who robbed Swanton business with hatchet

SWANTON, Vt. — Vermont State Police are looking for a person who robbed the Hometown Sunoco in Swanton with a hatchet on Tuesday. Investigators said that an unknown individual entered the convenience store located on First Street around 2:13 a.m. and displayed a hatchet and a trash bag before demanding cash and cigarettes from the clerk.
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington Police comply with 2021 body camera release policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are now releasing some officer body cam video as part of an agreement reached two years ago. The agreement calls for BPD to release body cam videos showing use-of-force incidents within 30 days and to post them on YouTube. Although the policy was...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Trooper from Barre cited for illegally accessing suspect’s Facebook page

BARRE — A 29-year-old state trooper from Barre was cited for unauthorized access following an investigation that began in July 2022. On Wednesday, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Paul Pennoyer, on a charge of unauthorized access. Pennoyer is a trooper with the Vermont State Police. The...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont state trooper cited for unauthorized use of suspect's Facebook account

A Vermont state trooper was placed on paid leave and cited for unauthorized access after he allegedly obtained a suspect's Facebook login credentials. Investigators said 29-year-old Paul Pennoyer, of Barre, had previously received consent to perform a search of a suspect's mobile phone as part of a criminal investigation, during which time he obtained login credentials for the person's Facebook account.
VERMONT STATE
newportdispatch.com

Armed robbery at Swanton Sunoco

SWANTON — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Tuesday morning in Swanton. At about 2:15 a.m., an unknown individual entered the store dressed in black, displayed a hatchet, and a trash bag, and demanded cash and a carton of Marlboros from the clerk. Police say the...
SWANTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault at Montpelier overnight shelter

MONTPELIER — A 36-year-old man was arrested following an incident in Montpelier earlier this month. On January 16, authorities say they were notified of an altercation at an overnight shelter on State Street involving an intoxicated individual. Police say the involved party had displayed violent and tumultuous behavior within...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Snowmobile crash sends woman to hospital

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say a New Jersey woman was hospitalized after crashing into a tree with a juvenile passenger on board. It happened Saturday on VAST trail 100A in Waterbury. Vermont Game Wardens say Sabrina Dimaiolo, 46, of New Jersey, was operating a snowmobile with a juvenile passenger on a guided tour. They say Dimaiolo lost control after hitting a water bar and hit several trees. Both Dimaiolo and her passenger were ejected.
WATERBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh man arrested for allegedly assaulting child

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — A Plattsburgh man was arrested on Tuesday after police say he struck a child in the face. During a welfare check around 7:51 p.m., New York State Police determined that 25-year-old Jarod Ball allegedly struck the child, leaving a bruise under their left eye. Investigators said...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Lyndon, crashes in St. Johnsbury

ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a crash that took place in St. Johnsbury on Friday. The vehicle, a black 2005 Ford F150, was stolen from a home on Cutting Lane in Lyndon. The vehicle was found crashed at the intersection of Old Center Road and Hospital Drive at...
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM building evacuated after fuel leak in basement detected

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A University of Vermont building was evacuated on Wednesday, and classes were canceled after a fuel leak was detected in the basement. School officials said the leak was reported in the heating system around 8:45 a.m. in the Waterman building on South Prospect Street. The leak...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Second-floor fire breaks out at building in Isle La Motte

ISLE LA MOTTE, Vt. — Fire crews battled a structure fire in Isle La Motte on Wednesday morning, after flames were seen coming out of a second story window. Officials said the fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. in a building on Main Street. Multiple fire departments, including Isle...
ISLE LA MOTTE, VT
mynbc5.com

VTrans: I-89 South in Colchester reopens after multiple crashes

COLCHESTER, Vt. — Interstate 89 South in Colchester is back open following multiple weather-related crashes, according to the Vermont Agency of Transportation. Susie Wilson bypass is also now open between Kellogg Rd and Colchester Rd (Rt 2a) following a motor vehicle crash. Snow is expected to be heaviest between...
COLCHESTER, VT
WCAX

Neighbors hold vigil to support family of beaten teenager

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Residents in a New North End neighborhood in Burlington on Tuesday rallied around a teen who they say was the victim of a brutal attack. Now, community members say they fear for the safety of all their children. Neighbors on Pleasant Avenue near Starr Farm Park...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Vehicle stolen in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — Police are investigating a theft that occurred in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities say a blue 2000 Honda CRV was stolen from the driveway of a home on Elm Street. The vehicle has Vermont registration plates HAN836. It also has a spare tire mounted on the back, and...
MONTPELIER, VT
newportdispatch.com

DUI crash in Derby

DERBY — A 35-year-old woman was arrested for DUI in Derby yesterday. Authorities were notified of a single-vehicle crash on Crawford Road at around 12:10 a.m. Police say they met with the driver, identified as Kateria Morris, at the scene. According to the report, Morris was traveling south on...
DERBY, VT

