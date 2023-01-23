Read full article on original website
Delores Watson
Delores Watson, 87, of Litchfield, passed away at 5:35 a.m. on Monday, January 23, 2023, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living. Delores was born December 15, 1935, in Sorento, the daughter of Robert W. and Fern Louise (Helgen) Watson. As a child, she attended the Kirkland Community School. Delores relocated to Litchfield in the late 70’s, where she worked for over 30 years as an in-home healthcare provider. She attended St. Timothy United Methodist Church and was a member of the Gillespie Order of the Eastern Star. Delores enjoyed cooking.
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr.
Jerold J. “Jim” Thomas, Jr., age 57, of New Baden, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at his home. He was born December 7, 1965 in Westminster, CA, a son of the late Mary Ann Tallant, nee Hodges and Jerold J. Thomas, Sr. In addition to his parents,...
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr.
Leo G. “J.R.” Mathis, Jr., age 83, of Carlyle, passed away Monday, January 23, 2023 at HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Breese. He was born October 24, 1939 in Sparta, a son of the late Charlotte Mae, nee Henson, and Leo G. Mathis, Sr.In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Ryan C. Mathis; step-grandson, Ian Faber; father-in-law and mother-in-law, George N. and Emma, nee Henrici, Laufer; and sisters-in-law and brothersin-law, Viola (Frank) Kessler, Russell (Lena) Laufer, Harley Laufer, Earl (Edna) Laufer, Flora (Melvin) Lentz, Ruby (Clarence) Schiber, Otis (Lillian) Laufer, Melba (Raeburn) Leuschke, and Hazel Wilson.
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton
Elizabeth A. “Liz” Brenton, age 93 of Edwardsville IL, died Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Addington Place retirement home in Edwardsville, IL. She was born January 19, 1930 in Wood River IL, the daughter of John and Charlotte (nee Dinwiddie) Rothe. After graduating from Roxana High School, she...
Shari L. Forte
Shari L. Forte, 63, of Donnellson, passed away at 9:20 a.m. on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. Shari was born May 6, 1959 in Greenville, the daughter of Harold D. and Arnita J. (Huff) Reavis. She married Steven D. Forte on December 30, 1976...
Doris Sugg
Doris Sugg, 90, of Smithboro, passed away January 24, 2023, at the Fayette County Hospital, Vandalia, IL. Doris was born February 16, 1932, in Fayette County, IL, the daughter of Curtis Leo and Fern Irene (Bone) Smith. She married Lloyd Marion Sugg in Wisetown, IL, on June 2, 1950. They were married for 64 years, before he preceded her in death.
Ruth J. Minarsch
Ruth J. Minarsch, age 93 of Highland, IL, died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at San Gabriel Memory Care in Highland, IL. She was born on Wednesday, December 18, 1929, in Casa Grande, AZ, the daughter of Cornelius and Oma (nee Rapier) Vickers, Sr. Ruth was born at Casa Grande, AZ....
John L. Long
John L. Long, 71, of Mulberry Grove, Illinois, passed away Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’ Fallon, Illinois. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home, Vandalia, IL, is in charge of arrangements. Online memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.millerfh.net.
Bradley Steven Braye
Bradley Steven Braye, 60, Greenville, IL, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving mother and family. He bravely battled chronic kidney disease for 10 years and most recently home dialysis. He fought with humor that earned him respect by all his doctors and nurses.
Hutchinson Inducted Into Baseball Hall Of Fame
Greenville Comets Head Baseball Coach Todd Hutchinson was officially inducted over the weekend into the Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Hall of Fame. The ceremony took place in the Chicago area. Hutchinson has been the head baseball coach at his high school alma mater the past 28 years. During that...
More On Fourth Fest Friday Headliner Announcement
The annual Bond County Fourth Fest will be held Friday, June 30 and Saturday, July 1 on the downtown Greenville square. The event has become well known for its music acts. Once again, free concerts will be presented both nights. Fourth Fest Committee Chairman Randy Alderman said he’s very excited...
Seventh Grade Basketball Results
Two Bond County teams played in the IESA Class 7-1A basketball regional at Carrollton. In first round action, Pocahontas was defeated by Carrollton Grade School, 26-23; and Mulberry Grove lost to Carrollton St. John, 37-9. After beating East Alton in their first game, the Greenville Blue Jays played in the...
Changes In GHS Basketball Times
Due to the predicted snow, starting times for Greenville High School basketball games have been moved up this (Tuesday) evening. The Greenville Comets play at Carlyle. The freshman game will start at 4 p.m. with the junior varsity game about 5:15 p.m., and the varsity contest to start around 6:30 p.m.
Panther Men Fall To Blackburn
Greenville University’s men’s basketball squad was unable to win Saturday at Blackburn College in Carlinville. The home team posted a 100-92 triumph. The Panthers trailed by eight at halftime. Both teams scored 48 points in the second half, so the margin of victory for the Beavers was still eight points.
Lady Comets Lose To Breese Central
Playing at home Tuesday night, the Greenville Lady Comets were dealt a loss by Breese Central. The final score was 51-38. The Lady Comets led 16-11 after one quarter then trailed 26-20 at halftime. Central’s margin was eight points after three stanzas then the Lady Cougars held an 11-6 advantage...
GU Men’s Gymnastics Compete At U of I
The Greenville University men’s gymnastics team competed at the University of Illinois this past Saturday. Ricky Mays led the Panthers with second in the all-around, third in the vault, fifth in the high bar and fifth in the pommel horse. Zach Connelly was fourth on the floor, Ryan Barela...
Eagle Watch Event At Case-Halstead Library
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with the Case-Halstead Library, will be hosting an Eagle Watch on Saturday January 28, 2023, at the Case-Halstead Library in Carlyle, IL. Starting at 8:30 a.m., Park Rangers will have replicas of a bald eagle skull, talons and feathers on display and...
Taylor Springs Woman Sentenced On Drug Charges
A Taylor Springs woman was recently sentenced in Bond County Circuit Court to state prison on drug offenses. Tristine J. Hampton pleaded guilty to a count of controlled substance trafficking, a Class 1 felony, and was given eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections. She must serve 75 percent of the term.
Comets Win At Carlyle
After losing to Carlyle early in the season, the Greenville Comets returned there Tuesday night and posted a big victory. The Comets rolled to a 52-28 triumph. They led by six at halftime, then continue to expand the margin, going up by 14 at halftime, 18 after three quarters and finished with a 24-point decision.
Knights Of Columbus Free Throw Contest
The annual Greenville Knights of Columbus Free Throw Shootout is Saturday, January 28 at Greenville High School. It is open to boys and girls ages nine to 14. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m. with the competition getting underway at 1 p.m. There is no fee to participate, however shooters are...
