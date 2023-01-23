If you don’t have enough ideas about Metroidvania that have been taking over the gaming universe for many years, then Transiruby will be your first choice. With the support of the squadra and Skipmore team which were subsequently developed for publication by Flyhigh Works, Transiruby is a new Metroidvania which concentrates on the unique voice of a single person named Siruby. It’s up to you to take charge of this unknown, so you slash and shoot through the world before you can, and uncover any and all secrets – in your eyes.

