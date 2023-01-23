Read full article on original website
Danville public schools name teachers of the year
Each year, Danville Public Schools allows teachers at every building to vote and recognize their peers for outstanding work in the classroom and in the school community. The 2023 Teachers of the Year have been selected and will be honored at a ceremony in April. The division’s Teachers of the...
Hurt announces proposal to drop to four councilmembers
The Hurt Town Council discussed a potential move from six councilmembers to four, approved a fund for student activities in Hurt schools, and gave the go-ahead for Dominion Energy to place underground power lines on Spencer Street at its work session on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at Town Hall. The Town...
Local leaders push for Saunders, Harville recognition at Berry Hill Mega Park
Local leaders want two of their colleagues to be remembered when the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill welcomes its first tenants. The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and Danville City Council voted this week to ask the state Department of Transportation to rename a section of Berry Hill Road connecting the park with Route 58 the “Harville-Saunders Highway.”
Montgomery County Board of Supervisors discuss Christiansburg Town Council cutting funding for School Resource Officers in town limits
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WFXR)– The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors held a meeting on Jan. 23, to discuss the state of school resource officers in the Town of Christiansburg. The board says it’s time to work together and have a sit-down conversation with the Christiansburg Town Council to see how...
House panel to consider transforming Catawba Hospital into substance use treatment center
RICHMOND – When Del. Sam Rasoul asked Virginia’s legislature last year to fund a study looking into the feasibility of transforming Catawba Hospital into a state-of-the-art campus offering substance use disorder treatment and addiction recovery, the Democrat from Roanoke knew that the need for such a facility was beyond dire.
Roanoke gets first glimpse at future Eureka Recreation Center
ROANOKE, Va. – The community got to finally see some options of what a potential new Eureka Recreation Center and parks space may look like. The redevelopment of the Eureka Recreation Center goes all the way back to 2021. It was a part of the Parks and Recreation Department’s 10-year master plan. In 2021, they allocated $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to the Redevelopment of Eureka Recreation Center project. In July of 2022, an additional $5 million was added to this project, which also came from ARPA funding.
Danville Utilities to raise customer rates in response to inflation
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Danville Utilities is planning to increase its water and electric rates for its customers. The Utilities Commission voted to recommend the proposal to City Council at this week’s meeting. Water rates would increase by around 1%. The electric rate increase varies upon how much electricity...
Police presence affects Roanoke City Public Schools
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A heavy police presence has gathered at the Stratford Park Apartments in Roanoke, according to Roanoke City Public Schools. RCPS says due to police activity, buses are not able to pick up students at their regular bus stops. School officials say buses will instead pick...
Roanoke’s Redevelopment and Housing Authority looking for solutions as Section 8 applicants struggle to find affordable housing
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Applicants on the Section 8 waitlist are still struggling to find affordable housing in the Roanoke Valley. No one has moved off of the wait list since it opened five months ago, and it all comes down to cost. The executive director of the Roanoke Redevelopment...
'SIM Mom' illustrates childbirth for Danville Community College Nursing students
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Preparing for childbirth comes with a lot of training and Danville Community College Nursing students were able to put their skills to the test over the weekend. On Friday, at 8:39 a.m., SIM Mon, also known as Letitia, gave birth to a healthy baby girl.
Fire reported at Patrick Henry Correctional facility
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — A was reported fire at the Department of Corrections in Henry County on January 23, according to BTW21. Around 10:31 on Monday firefighters were dispatched to the Patrick Henry Correctional Unit on A. L. Phillpott Highway for a fire. While crews battled the fire, Virginia State Police and Henry County […]
One Injured in Henry County Shooting
One man was injured during a shooting in Henry County last night. According to WSLS, David Goodwin was shot by Dustin Hilton at around 8 pm in the 1400 block of J.S. Holland Road in Ridgeway after an argument. Hilton has been arrested and charges are pending. Goodwin was airlifted...
Virginia ABC to open new store in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – A new Virginia ABC store is set to open in downtown Roanoke. The new location at 121 Campbell Avenue SE has historic ties to Virginia ABC, previously housing store 115 from 1952 to 1983 before relocating to Williamson Road. “Returning to our original downtown location here...
South Boston Police investigate shooting in Washington Avenue area
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The South Boston Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on January 25. Police say the incident happened in the College Street and Washington Avenue area on Tuesday night. Reports say, during the shooting, vehicles were hit by gunfire. There are no reported injuries at this time. South Boston […]
Sportsman’s Warehouse to open location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A new outdoor sporting goods store is making its way to the Hill City. Sportsman’s Warehouse will officially open its doors on Feb. 23. “Only eighty miles north of our current store in Roanoke, Virginia, residents of Lynchburg will now have easy access to one of the largest hunting and shooting assortment retailers in America,” said Jason Shriver, Sportsman’s Warehouse East Regional General Manager. “With the James River, numerous hunting preserves and Blue Ridge Mountains nearby, it made sense to take over and revamp the empty space from Dick’s Sporting Goods at Wards Crossing Center and fill the massive need for outdoor gear and accessories in this area.”
Tunstall wrestling rolls in quad meet
Basketball claims first place in Piedmont District. Tunstall's wrestling team went 3-0 Wednesday, Jan. 18 against Bassett, Magna Vista and Mecklenburg County. The scores were as follows: versus Mecklenburg 50-30, versus Bassett 48-30, and versus Magna Vista 54-30. Going 3-0 individually with three pins on the night were Santanna Keatts,...
Danville woman starts medical transportation business to cut down local discharge wait times
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville woman is starting her own medical transport business after spotting a need working in the local medical field. Jaime Bethel worked in the Danville emergency room at SOVA Health for 8 years. Seeing wait times of up to 12 hours for patient transportation is...
Heritage Green Assisted Living Focusing to Provide Community to Residents
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — Heritage Green Assisted Living care for their residents and hope to ease the stress of being away from home. The staff are doing this with life enrichment activities to have some fun and community while being at Heritage Green. Kaci learned how this opportunity to give the residents a great time is a ministry to those who work the activities instead of a job.
Shooting in Ridgeway: one hospitalized, another in custody
HENRY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Henry County Sheriff’s office has reported a shooting that happened last night. Officials say, the call came in around 8:12 p.m. about a person who had been shot at the 1400 block of J S Holland Rd, Ridgeway. According to reports, deputies responded to the scene to find David […]
Poll: Half of American adults are unprepared to help in medical crises, Roanoke emergency officials weigh in
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — A medically-based poll says most Americans don’t see themselves as being capable to help in a medical emergency. The new poll from the American College of Emergency Physicians and Morning Consult says about half of American adults aren’t prepared to help in a medical crisis.
