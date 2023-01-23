ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

adastraradio.com

Statewide Tax Cuts on the Table in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KPR/KNS) – Tax cuts are squarely on the agenda for Kansas lawmakers this session. But they’ll have to choose from several competing proposals. Which taxes to cut… and by how much? Those are the questions facing the Democratic governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. Governor Laura...
KSNT News

‘Flat-tax’ rate bill in Kansas to lower income tax for some

TOPEKA (KSNT)- The Kansas Chamber announced it has introduced a single-rate tax bill, which is ‘similar to a flat tax,’ according to agency leaders. A flat tax refers to a single tax rate being applied to every taxpayer regardless of income, which typically does not involve deductions or exemptions. However, according to Chamber President and […]
marijuanamoment.net

Kansas Governor Blasts ‘Ridiculous’ Medical Marijuana Ban In Annual Speech, With GOP Senate Leader Committing To Hearings

The governor of Kansas came out strongly against the state’s ongoing criminalization of medical marijuana on Tuesday, blasting the “ridiculous” laws that criminalize patients. And following the speech, a top GOP senator whose been skeptical about reform committed to at least holding hearings on the issue this session.
Kansas Reflector

As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse

Laura Kelly knows what works for the majority of Kansans. She’s down to earth, plainspoken, and a temperamental and political moderate. Two successive tall Republican men have run against the diminutive Democrat, and each has paid a price for underestimating her political savvy. So perhaps we should pay attention to what the governor said Tuesday […] The post As Kelly shares optimistic words, dark undercurrents flow through Kansas Statehouse appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KSNT News

New bill could change where you drink alcohol in Kansas

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new bill introduced in the Kansas Legislature may create new common consumption areas across the state. House Bill 2059 was introduced in the Committee on Federal and State Affairs on Tuesday at the request of the City of Topeka and support from the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce. If the bill […]
The Wichita Beacon

Kansas wants to ease taxes on retirees

Not all states tax Social Security and retirement benefits the same. Kansas is considered one of the least “tax-friendly” states to retirees – and both Gov. Laura Kelly and leaders in the Kansas Legislature want to change that. Currently, Kansas fully taxes income from private retirement plans,...
WIBW

HAMM awarded on efforts to reclaim old mining land in Onaga

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - HAMM Companies has been awarded by the Kansas Governor for its successful efforts to reclaim 40 acres of old mining land in Onaga. The Kansas Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday, Jan. 24, that HAMM Companies has been honored with the 2022 Governor’s Mined Reclamation Award during the Kansas Aggregate Producers Association meeting in Lenexa earlier this month.
JC Post

State Representative covers developments in the Kansas House

It is hard to believe the first two weeks of the 2023 session have come to an end. Agendas have been fast and furious. As a Freshman Legislator, it feels as though I am drinking from a firehose. Gratefully, I have many veteran legislators that I can call on to gain insight on daily operations. I have been busy learning the House Rules and finding my way around the Capital Building. The House Leadership assigned me to serve on three committees: Veterans and Military; Corrections and Juvenile Justice; and Taxation. Several briefings have taken place during committee meetings. We have heard from the Secretary of Revenue and the Secretary of Corrections, as well as others who serve in significant roles in the State of Kansas.
Kansas Reflector

Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state.

Even as data shows a majority of the country supports LGBTQ+ people and their rights, hostility and violence against the community is on the rise. The past two years have been the deadliest for transgender people in recent history, in large part due to the rapidly increasing number of legislative attacks against trans peoples’ rights […] The post Anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and laws harm your Kansas neighbors. We can build a more welcoming state. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
republic-online.com

Kansas loses population as neighboring states gain

Kansas is one of 18 states to see a decline in population between July 2021 and July 2022, according to the Census Bureau. The Sunflower State is alone in population loss in the region. The closest Midwestern state on the list is Illinois.
WIBW

Report ranks Kansas in bottom half of best states to retire to

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report has found that Kansas is ranked in the bottom half of states that are best for seniors to retire to. With 25% of the eligible population having no retirement savings, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Monday, Jan. 23, that it released its report on 2023′s Best States to Retire - and Kansas is in the bottom half of the list.
Hays Post

W. Kansas woman confirmed to Kansas Board of Regents

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly’s appointment of Judge Rachel L. Pickering of Topeka to serve on the Kansas Court of Appeals was recently unanimously confirmed by the Kansas Senate. The confirmation makes Judge Pickering the first Hispanic Kansan to sit on the Kansas Court of Appeals. “I am...
