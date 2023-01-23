It is hard to believe the first two weeks of the 2023 session have come to an end. Agendas have been fast and furious. As a Freshman Legislator, it feels as though I am drinking from a firehose. Gratefully, I have many veteran legislators that I can call on to gain insight on daily operations. I have been busy learning the House Rules and finding my way around the Capital Building. The House Leadership assigned me to serve on three committees: Veterans and Military; Corrections and Juvenile Justice; and Taxation. Several briefings have taken place during committee meetings. We have heard from the Secretary of Revenue and the Secretary of Corrections, as well as others who serve in significant roles in the State of Kansas.

KANSAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO