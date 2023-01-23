ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
buckscountyherald.com

Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown

It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
Eater

Philly’s Friday Saturday Sunday and Heavy Metal Sausage Co. Appear on the James Beard Awards Semifinalists List

Tasting menu-centric Friday Saturday Sunday and meat purveyor Heavy Metal Sausage Co. are among the Philly-based destinations on the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, a major honor signifying excellence in the restaurant industry. Friday Saturday Sunday got recognized in the category of outstanding restaurant, while Heavy...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Star News

Wokworks opens in Fishtown, 10th location in all

Wokworks is now open in Fishtown after the grand opening of its new flagship take-out-delivery restaurant. The new location, the 10th for husband-and-wife owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman, features the largest menu yet for the chain. When he was still in college, Brennan traveled abroad, and fell in love with...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Travel back to 1960s South Philly

Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

Around Town

The Free Library will once again provide access to the media streaming platform Kanopy. Free Library cardholders now have unlimited access to hundreds of titles available through the Kanopy PLUS subscription model. “We are overjoyed to resume access to Kanopy through the Free Library. It was a popular service with...
ELKINS PARK, PA
Confectionary News

Just Born celebrates a century of candy perfection

With less than one percent of all family-owned companies in the United States reaching 100 years in business, Just Born will also be celebrating the milestone by honouring and thanking its associates, stakeholders as well as the local community at it HQ in Bethlehem, PA. Just Born Quality Confections is...
BETHLEHEM, PA
CBS Philly

Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
PHILADELPHIA, PA
South Philly Review

South Philly Review

Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PA

 https://southphillyreview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy