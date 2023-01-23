Read full article on original website
Related
Amanda Shulman of Her Place to Open New Concept Near Rittenhouse Square
Details remain scant on the name, concept, and opening date, but that hasn’t stopped the hype from building around the news, as Shulman has proved herself to be one of Philadelphia’s most promising young chefs.
sojo1049.com
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
buckscountyherald.com
Excitement builds over opening of new martini bar in Doylestown
It’s been several years since a bar and restaurant drew visitors down Printers Alley to wine and dine in the heart of Doylestown Borough. That’s all about to change. Excitement is growing over the impending opening of Frost, a self-described “New York-style bar and exclusive lounge.”. Located...
‘Essen North,’ Second Outpost of Popular Jewish Bakery, to Open Late Spring
The newest location from James Beard-nominated pastry chef, Tova du Plessis, will be serving up its signature baked goods on W Berks St.
Eater
Philly’s Friday Saturday Sunday and Heavy Metal Sausage Co. Appear on the James Beard Awards Semifinalists List
Tasting menu-centric Friday Saturday Sunday and meat purveyor Heavy Metal Sausage Co. are among the Philly-based destinations on the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Awards, a major honor signifying excellence in the restaurant industry. Friday Saturday Sunday got recognized in the category of outstanding restaurant, while Heavy...
Wokworks opens in Fishtown, 10th location in all
Wokworks is now open in Fishtown after the grand opening of its new flagship take-out-delivery restaurant. The new location, the 10th for husband-and-wife owners Brennan and Samantha Foxman, features the largest menu yet for the chain. When he was still in college, Brennan traveled abroad, and fell in love with...
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
phl17.com
Grab a slice and have fun with the ‘hole’ family during the Birds game
Collegeville Italian Bakery Pizzeria has one of a kind pizza, with one of a kind customer service to match. Put your orders in for the Brandon Graham Detroit 55 pizza and fun for the ‘hole’ family mini donut kit, perfect for the kids while you watch the Eagles take on the 49ers!
Phillymag.com
Philly Is So Desperate for Lifeguards That It’s Recruiting People Who Can’t Swim
Plus: Union League drama. Rhynhart has a big announcement. And has tipping gotten completely and utterly out of control?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the latest edition of Philly Today....
Willow Grove Park Was Once Region’s Favorite Family Destination
After opening in the mid-1890s, Willow Grove Park and its roster of entertainment and amusements quickly drew hoards of visitors from Philadelphia and its surrounding suburbs. Stacia Friedman covered the draw of this Montgomery County entertainment mecca for Hidden City Philadelphia. The amusement park was started by owners of local...
This Bucks County Inn is Considered to Be One of the Best in the Entire Country
The inn is known for its rich history, fine dining, and old-fashioned atmosphere. Considered one of the best inns in the Bucks County area, one location has become known to residents and visitors as a special place to stay. Beth Price-Williams wrote about the local inn for Only In Your State.
Travel back to 1960s South Philly
Theater audiences will be able to travel back in time to 1960s South Philly during a comic opera coming to the Helen Corning Warden Theater at 1920 Spruce St. Philadelphia’s prestigious Academy of Vocal Arts will present Gaetano Donizetti’s “opera buffa” Don Pasquale starting Feb. 16. Set in 1960s South Philadelphia, the show will take audiences on a sentimental adventure evoking nostalgia from the golden age of the Italian Market to plastic covers on furniture.
Around Town
The Free Library will once again provide access to the media streaming platform Kanopy. Free Library cardholders now have unlimited access to hundreds of titles available through the Kanopy PLUS subscription model. “We are overjoyed to resume access to Kanopy through the Free Library. It was a popular service with...
Ardmore Business Sounds Like a Sweet Shop; It’s Not, But Its Services Are Pretty Sweet
Main Line Float and Freeze in Ardmore sounds like an ice cream parlor. But it’s actually a spa-like center that provides relaxing ways to relieve stress, reduce pain, and improve overall wellness. Gina Lizzo took a deep dive into its services for Main Line Today.
New Salon Location Opens in Warrington, with Over 40 Individual Suites for Hair Stylists to Work Out Of
A new salon is opening in Bucks County, with several individual spots for stylists to work out of for their clients and the community. Jeff Werner wrote about the new spot for the Northampton Patch. Salons by JC, located at 377 Easton Road in Warrington, just opened their new location...
fox29.com
Remembering Jerry Blavat: Philadelphia radio legend's public Celebration of Life will be live-streamed
PHILADELPHIA - Family, friends and fans will pay tribute to the life and legacy of disc jockey Jerry Blavat during a public Celebration of Life Saturday morning. The Philadelphia radio legend died at the age of 82 last week. This week, he was honored by his city as flags flew staff ahead of his funeral.
Confectionary News
Just Born celebrates a century of candy perfection
With less than one percent of all family-owned companies in the United States reaching 100 years in business, Just Born will also be celebrating the milestone by honouring and thanking its associates, stakeholders as well as the local community at it HQ in Bethlehem, PA. Just Born Quality Confections is...
glensidelocal.com
Meet Jeff Chirico: from a 6ABC reporter to a Realtor & Elkins Park advocate
If the name Jeff Chirico sounds familiar, you may be thinking of the former Channel 6 Action News television reporter. You may also be thinking of Jeff Chirico the Realtor, or Jeff Chirico from a 2022 episode of House Hunters. In this case, they’re all the same person. The...
Looking to Improve Your Kids’ Education? Here are the Top Options for Private Schools in the Bucks County Area
For parents looking to better their children’s education, Bucks County has you covered with several options for top-quality schools. Staff writers at Bucks Happening wrote about the local schools.
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
South Philly Review
Philadelphia, PA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
134K+
Views
ABOUT
Local News and Events in Philadelphia, PAhttps://southphillyreview.com/
Comments / 0