Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.

MARKSVILLE, LA ・ 20 HOURS AGO