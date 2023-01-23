Read full article on original website
Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville
Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
Billy Gene Guillot, 67, Marksville
Funeral services for Mr. Billy Gene Guillot will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brother Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor and Pastor Richard McGovern officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Elmarie Prater, 88, Cottonport
Funeral service for Elmarie Prater of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hill Cemetery in Plaucheville. Elmarie Prater, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in...
Dayton Clay McCann, Jr., 81, Effie
Funeral service for Mr. Dayton Clay McCann, Jr will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Rev. Billy Tingle officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville
Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Betty Gean Luneau, 83, Center Point
Funeral services for Betty Gean Luneau will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Center Point. The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Tuesday, January 24,...
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows
The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday
At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. Meteorologists with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service completed damage surveys...
Large Helicopter Lands at Acadiana High School in Lafayette
A lot of folks in the Lafayette and Scott area were asking why a helicopter was spotted at Acadiana High on Tuesday morning.
DEMOLITION: Three abandoned properties on N. MacArthur Dr. to be torn down
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Demolition has been approved for three abandoned, run-down properties on N. MacArthur Dr. that have sat vacant for years and that Alexandria officials said have attracted homeless groups and crime. The unanimous vote from the Alexandria City Council comes after a public hearing was held to...
UPDATE: Lafayette, Louisiana Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Woman to Death
UPDATE: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) According to a preliminary report from the Lafayette Parish Coroner's Office Kouminique Marie Savoy, the victim of Monday's homicide, was stabbed to death. ORIGINAL: LAFAYETTE, La. - (KPEL News) Slowly more details are coming out after a woman's body was found Monday morning in...
Abbeville woman dies in early-morning crash in Lafayette
Dana Hulin, 46, of Abbeville was killed after her vehicle was hit by a pickup truck near the intersection of Verot School Road and West Pinhook Road.
Abbeville Woman Dies in a Tragic Crash at Lafayette, Louisiana Intersection, Drugs Discovered in Vehicle
Sheriff's officials say a woman is dead after crossing the center line of traffic at the intersection of Pinhook and Verot School Roads.
Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found
Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed. Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana
Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
Carencro Business Owner Arrested, Sits in St. Landry Parish Jail on Home Improvement Fraud Charges
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A small business owner with roots in Lafayette Parish but whose work - or alleged lack thereof - in neighboring St. Landry Parish left many customers feeling scammed. Complaints going back to April of 2022 have led to 28-year-old Tyler Anthony Carpenter of Carencro being...
Louisiana's Tallest Waterfall is Located in Catahoula Parish
A waterfall in Louisiana? Yes!
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?
BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
