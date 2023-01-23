ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marksville, LA

Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers, Marksville

Visitation for Dorothy Ann Augustine Rogers will be held on Monday, January 30, 2023, beginning at 8:30 A.M.-10:30 A.M. at Escude Funeral Home in Mansura, Louisiana. The rosary will be at 9:30 A.M. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for our beloved Dorothy on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Marksville, Louisiana with Fr. Abraham Varghese officiating. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Paul Cemetery in Mansura, Louisiana immediately following the Holy Mass.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Billy Gene Guillot, 67, Marksville

Funeral services for Mr. Billy Gene Guillot will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Hixson Brother Funeral Home with Father Dan O’Connor and Pastor Richard McGovern officiating. Interment will be at St. Joseph #2 Mausoleum. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Elmarie Prater, 88, Cottonport

Funeral service for Elmarie Prater of Cottonport will begin at 11:00am on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Salem Baptist Church in Bunkie with Pastor Greg Jackson officiating. Burial will follow at Shepherd of the Hill Cemetery in Plaucheville. Elmarie Prater, age 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 17, 2023, in...
COTTONPORT, LA
Dayton Clay McCann, Jr., 81, Effie

Funeral service for Mr. Dayton Clay McCann, Jr will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home in Marksville with Rev. Billy Tingle officiating. Interment will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in Effie. Arrangements are under the direction of Hixson Brothers Funeral Home of Marksville.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Jacklyn Kelly, 72, Marksville

Funeral service for Jacklyn Kelly of Marksville is currently pending. Jacklyn Kelly, age 72, passed away on Friday, January 20, 2023 at her home in Marksville. Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Victoria Kelly (Nathaniel), Terry Kelly (Melody), Tommy Kelly (Oleisha), and Jason Kelly (Sharron); sisters, Deola Harris, Dolle Harries, and Kitty Jordan; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Betty Gean Luneau, 83, Center Point

Funeral services for Betty Gean Luneau will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 25, 2023 in the chapel of Hixson Brothers, Marksville with Reverend Grady Dodge officiating. Burial will be in French Cemetery, Center Point. The family requests that visitation be observed at the funeral home Tuesday, January 24,...
CENTER POINT, LA
Miss Mouton, Mr. David to exchange wedding vows

The engagement of Miss Lindsey Elizabeth Mouton to Mr. John Michael David, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Biff J. David of Ville Platte, has been announced by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Benjamin Mouton of Baton Rouge. The couple will exchange wedding vows Friday, May 5, 2023, during a...
VILLE PLATTE, LA
Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of High School in Opelousas, Louisiana

OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - Northwest High School has been evacuated after a bomb threat was made, St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz confirmed on Wednesday. Little information is available at this time, but the sheriff's office is confirming that students and staff have been safely evacuated and law enforcement are sweeping the campus in search of any devices. The sheriff's office is using bomb dogs in their search.
OPELOUSAS, LA
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. Meteorologists with the Slidell office of the National Weather Service completed damage surveys...
LOUISIANA STATE
Three Kinder Elementary students suspended after suspicious list found

Kinder, LA (KPLC) - Three students at Kinder Elementary have been suspended after a suspicious list was found Wednesday afternoon, school officials confirmed. Three 8-year-old third-graders had a list of nine classmates, Allen Parish School Superintendent Kent Reed said. The students called the list an “off list,” he said.
KINDER, LA
Big rig blown over along I-10 on dark and stormy night in Acadiana

Severe storms rocked Acadiana Tuesday evening. Along Interstate 10 east between Rayne and Duson, gutsy winds blew over an 18-wheel big-rig. The powerful winds blowing that truck over into a water filled ditch along the highway. The truck driver was able to safely climb out of his cab. Wind gusts...
LAFAYETTE, LA
Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish?

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)– Renamed in 2016, Are You Crazy Bout Crawfish? has a menu of endless options to make their customers feel at home. They’re all about down-to-earth, good Cajun food. “You ain’t gotta put all the fancy stuff on there. Just dig in. Just like your...
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA

