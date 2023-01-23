Read full article on original website
Police make 2nd arrest in shooting that killed FHSU player
OKLAHOMA CITY —Oklahoma City Police have made a second arrest in the New Year's Day shooting that left a Fort Hays State University student-athlete dead. Destiny Denise Adams, 21, was taken into custody Jan. 18 by the Oklahoma City Police Department on suspicion of accessory to murder after the fact.
Earthquake recorded Sunday night in Russell Co.
A minor earthquake was reported Sunday night in Russell County. The 2.0-magnitude quake was detected at 8:27 p.m. Sunday in northwest Russell County, the Kansas Geological Survey reported.
Barton CC studying impacts of FHSU’s affiliation with tech colleges
A formal affiliation between Fort Hays State University, North Central Kansas Technical College and Northwest Kansas Technical College was unanimously approved at last week’s Kansas Board of Regents meeting. The merger will require the two technical college presidents to report to the FHSU president, and the governing bodies of...
Perez named superintendent of Russell USD 407
RUSSELL — The Russell USD 407 Board of Education has announced the selection of Jordan Perez as the new superintendent. Perez will take the reins on July 1, following Clark Coco, interim superintendent, whose contract ends on June 30. Jordan Perez has broad educational experience, as an administrator, teacher,...
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: Rural minds matter
Farmers and ranchers are some of the most resilient people I know. They weather incredible odds, pun intended, from droughts, to floods, fire, hail, blizzards and more. This doesn’t even touch the volatile input costs, family dynamics, inflation and increased regulations we are seeing. Despite these adversities, we pull ourselves up by the bootstraps and continue to provide for our families while often being the first to give the shirts off our own backs for a neighbor in need.
