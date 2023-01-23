A banged-up Lake Mills wrestling team wrestled in Greene Saturday and had a solid showing from the wrestlers who were able to compete. Nursing several injuries and some illness, the Bulldogs filled only half of the fourteen weight classes. “It has been a couple of tough weeks on the injury front for our team,” said Coach Alex Brandenburg. “The kids who wrestled today competed hard, and there were several bright spots for us.” One highlight for Lake Mills was sophomore Wyatt Hanna pinning his way through the 220-pound weight class on his way to a title. Classmate Hayden Helgeson also made the finals but lost to finish as runner-up at 120 pounds. All seven competitors placed in their respective weight classes, which is an excellent accomplishment. “We had some very good performances, and we can see improvements from some of our wrestlers,” Brandenburg said. “Hopefully, we can get healthy this week and regroup for the Top of Iowa Conference Tournament next weekend.”

LAKE MILLS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO