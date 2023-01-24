ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 5 days ago

A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford over the weekend and the body inside it were both found in Chicago, but nearly a day apart, Rockford police said.

The van was stolen Saturday with a deceased man in the cargo area, police said.

The van was found Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Chicago in the 1400-block of East 87th Street, near the border of Avalon Park and Calumet Heights. Rockford police said the body that was inside, which officials said was in a bag and not a coffin, was still missing.

Monday afternoon, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the male body was found in the 8200-block of South Manistee in the South Chicago neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the body was still in its bag.

Police have now released photos of a person they believe stole the van. The man can be seen on the phone, wearing white gloves and a hooded jacket. Investigators hope someone will recognize him.

A spokesperson for the Rockford Police Department said the family of the deceased individual had been notified.

It is not yet clear how the vehicle was stolen from the Collins & Stone funeral home. The funeral home has not immediately responded to requests for comment.

Comments / 39

Traci Tamulevicz
5d ago

When I read the initial report. Van located, body missing. I was floored. What kind of world are we living in. Your loved one passes, and then you do not know what happened to their body. This poor family. I hope they find peace..

Reply
15
BurrGump
5d ago

The funeral home is in deep on this one. That van with a body in it, should Never have been unattended for ANY period of time.

Reply(2)
10
T (that's it)
5d ago

Typical.... regardless of where you die (chiraq or glockford) you don't mean nothing, dead or alive.

Reply(2)
19
 

