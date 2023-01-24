Rockford police: Stolen funeral home van, body found separately in Chicago

A van stolen from a funeral home in Rockford over the weekend and the body inside it were both found in Chicago, but nearly a day apart, Rockford police said.

The van was stolen Saturday with a deceased man in the cargo area, police said.

The van was found Saturday evening around 5:30 p.m. in Chicago in the 1400-block of East 87th Street, near the border of Avalon Park and Calumet Heights. Rockford police said the body that was inside, which officials said was in a bag and not a coffin, was still missing.

Monday afternoon, shortly before 4:30 p.m., the male body was found in the 8200-block of South Manistee in the South Chicago neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the body was still in its bag.

Police have now released photos of a person they believe stole the van. The man can be seen on the phone, wearing white gloves and a hooded jacket. Investigators hope someone will recognize him.

A spokesperson for the Rockford Police Department said the family of the deceased individual had been notified.

It is not yet clear how the vehicle was stolen from the Collins & Stone funeral home. The funeral home has not immediately responded to requests for comment.