Dallas, TX

Body of man shot several times found in south Dallas, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

The body of a man who had been shot multiple times was found Sunday evening in south Dallas, authorities said.

Dallas police continued on Monday to search for the shooter.

The name of the homicide victim has not been released by authorities as of Monday.

Dallas police responded to a shooting call at about 6:35 p.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of Cliff Creek Crossing Drive.

Officers found the victim lying on the ground suffering from several gunshot wounds. The man died from his injuries at the scene.

A preliminary investigation determined that a gunman shot the victim and left the location. Police have not publicly identified a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information should contact Dallas Detective Brewster Billings at brewster.billings@dallaspolice.gov or at 214-671-3083 .

