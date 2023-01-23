Effective: 2023-01-26 06:48:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Hamilton; Northern Fulton; Northern Herkimer WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations of up to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer, Hamilton and Northern Fulton Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced visibilities. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down branches and result in isolated power outages, especially where there is snow and ice on trees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of freezing rain early this morning will turn to snow today, with the greatest totals west of Piseco and Long Lake.

FULTON COUNTY, NY ・ 1 HOUR AGO