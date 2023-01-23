Effective: 2023-01-26 06:09:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-26 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Bergen FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY * WHAT...Small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...The Saddle River near Lodi affecting Bergen County. * WHEN...Until noon EST. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 609 AM EST, At 5:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.1 feet. The river is expected to crest early this morning at 6.2 feet, and fall below flood stage by this afternoon. Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - At 6.0 feet, flooding occurs on the parking lots of the Boys and Girls Club and the Portuguese American Club, and the intersection of Kimmig Avenue and Borig Place in Lodi, and the parking lot of the Municipal building and at the Swim Club in Rochelle Park. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Lodi and Rochelle Park. - Http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 HOUR AGO