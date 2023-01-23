Read full article on original website
Sleeping Bear Dunes to host new Maple Sugaring Days event
EMPIRE, MICH. -- Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore has a sweet event in store for late-winter visitors. The park is hosting a new event called Maple Sugaring Days on Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5 in its Port Oneida Rural Historic District. At the event, park rangers, volunteers, and...
Old Mission Gazette
OMP News & Photos: One JailBreak, 2 Artistic Horses, 4 Eagle Scouts and the Wienermobile
Here’s a roundup of recent news and photos around the Old Mission Peninsula…. Wienermobile visits the Lighthouse. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile was in Traverse City last week and made a stop at Mission Point Lighthouse. Lighthouse Manager Ginger Schultz says a good crowd came out to see it, and more than 100 folks did the Lighthouse tour that day. And if you’d like to be a “Hotdogger” and drive the Wienermobile around the country for a year, apply at Oscar Mayer’s website here.
This Amazing Eatery Has Been Named Michigan’s Top Bucket List Restaurant
Michigan is known for having some amazing food selections. When I hear of a new place my ears perk up and I start to drool just a little. I recently saw a "Michigan bucket list" but this wasn't for places you need to see, instead it was a restaurant where you need to eat.
clarecountycleaver.net
Positive Chimney of Cadillac Acquires Reinke’s
Hearth of the Home was founded by Ned Reinke. The Company was acquired by his sons, Jim and Mark, in 1995. Starting with zero-clearance fireplaces in 1976, the Company gradually progressed towards advanced fireplaces. Over its 44 years in operation, Hearth of the Home has introduced several lines of fireplace products that consume less energy. Their showroom includes 40 live burn fireplaces as well as cottage decor and gifts. The Company has truly built an outstanding reputation in the hearth field and community.
How a Floating Speakeasy Ended Up at the Bottom of a Michigan Lake
When we look back on the heyday of Prohibition, it can be staggering to see the lengths to which the purveyors of alcohol went to reach drinkers — and the ways in which they endeavored to keep illicit drinking out of the public eye. This retrospective mode has led to things like a Prohibition-themed video game at Seattle’s Museum of History and Industry. It also prompted one man to dive into the depths of a Michigan lake in search of one of the region’s most notorious relics of the era: a floating speakeasy.
Child falls from chairlift at Boyne Mountain Resort
BOYNE FALLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A child was rushed to a hospital after falling from a chairlift at the Boyne Mountain Resort over the weekend.Officials at the resort say at about 5 p.m. on Jan. 14, the child was with family when they fell between towers seven and eight. The chairlift is a triple that services beginner terrain.A bystander who witnessed the incident informed ski patrol, who responded to the scene and began assessment and treatment. The child was taken to McLaren North Michigan Hospital in Petosky before being transported to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.Officials did not release details on the child's condition but said they were wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.Resort officials say they inspected the chair and restraint bar and found it to be working in order."This was a scary incident for all involved," Jason Perl, general manager of Boyne Mountain Resort, said in a press release. "We have been in regular contact with the family and our thoughts will remain with them as this child recovers. The safety of our guests is a top concern and we're grateful that a helmet was being worn."
UpNorthLive.com
Truck hits school bus in Traverse City; no injuries reported
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pickup truck hit a school bus in Traverse City at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened near West Silver Lake and Zimmerman Road. No injuries have been reported. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Make it a double: Michigan woman arrested for driving drunk to help drunk friend
Two women were arrested back to back for allegedly driving drunk in Otsego County.
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriffs warn people to steer clear of unsafe ice
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Local sheriffs are warning people about the dangers of being out on the ice, especially with this year's mild winter. Sheriff's want to remind people to use the buddy system and to check for how thick a lake's ice is prior to ice fishing or other activities.
interlochenpublicradio.org
'Point in time' count to tally those experiencing homelessness
A group of people will gather Wednesday night in northern Michigan for an annual one-day count of those experiencing homelessness. The “point-in-time” count is required for service providers who want to access federal funding. It typically falls on the last Wednesday of January across the country. The Northwest...
9&10 News
Beulah Woman Injured After Hitting Side of Semi on US-31 in Homestead Township
Michigan State Police say a 93-year-old Beulah woman was injured after she hit the side of a semi on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township on Wednesday. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Traverse City post says the crash happened around 11:40 a.m. Their initial investigation showed that the Beulah woman was driving west on US-31 when she crossed the centerline and hit the side of a semi heading east.
2 dead after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into tree in Wexford County
WEXFORD COUNTY, MI – Two people died after a vehicle went airborne and crashed into a tree in Wexford County. Troopers from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post responded to the scene of the crash, which occurred on M-115 near S 19 ½ Road in Antioch Township ay 7:58 p.m. on Tuesday.
9&10 News
Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
WILX-TV
Two people dead after car crash in Antioch Township
ANTIOCH Twp., Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) responded to a car crash on M-115 near South 19 ½ Rd. in Antioch Township that killed two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday evening around 7:58 p.m. The initial investigation from MSP indicated that a 2012 Chevrolet Impala driven...
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for missing woman
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
WWMTCw
Local Sheriff warns people about dangers on the ice
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich - The Roscommon County Sheriff posted a picture on its Facebook page showing an ORV accident. According to the Facebook post, deputies were called to an ORV accident just out from the south shore along Iroquois, west of east bay today. Deputies encountered an ORV that had gone through a long stretch of open water that is 4-8 feet wide and about 150 yards long.
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
WWMT
Missing Traverse City woman found deceased
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said in a press release on Thursday that a missing Traverse City woman was found deceased. "We regret to inform that the woman was found deceased," the sheriff's office said. "Detectives are investigating the death however at this...
9&10 News
Grand Traverse County Woman loses $48,000 in Bitcoin Scam
The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was scammed out of $48,000 in an increasingly common fraud case involving bitcoin. Deputies say the victim received a call from an unknown person asking to be sent money through a bitcoin kiosk. The victim believed the caller was from PayPal’s fraud department and withdrew $51,000 from her bank. She ended up sending more than $48,000 to an untraceable bitcoin account. The sheriff’s office says the money is not recoverable.
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
