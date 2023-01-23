Read full article on original website
Jackson-area school closings for Thursday, Jan. 26
JACKSON, MI -- Wednesday’s snowstorm and roads that still need to be cleared are causing some Jackson County area schools to close on Thursday, Jan. 26. Many of the schools are in Lenawee and Hillsdale counties, but a few are in Jackson County. Snow showers are expected to occur...
WILX-TV
$27.2M renovation planned for Jackson historic hotel
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A downtown Jackson hotel is slated for a renovation project to begin in Sept. The Hayes Hotel was officially sold to J. Jeffers & Co. in April 2022 for $25,000. The Milwaukee-based developer is currently working toward securing tax credits and additional funding from the state...
Here’s what Michigan seniors evacuated from condemned building have faced for 6 months
ADRIAN, MI - Officials alerted dozens of senior residents six months ago that they needed to immediately leave Riverview Terrace Apartments. The apartment building at 400 College Ave. in Adrian was evacuated when the city condemned the building after the discovery of large cracks in the building’s foundation. City and Lenawee County officials worked to find temporary housing for more than 60 residents in the meantime.
Lansing community remembers slain music producer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – People’s Kitchen in Lansing opened its doors Tuesday for people who knew 40-year-old music producer Curshawn Terrell. Terrell was shot on New Year’s Eve in a recording studio in the same building as the People’s Kitchen. Terrell was better known around Lansing as “Kaz”. The fundraiser was not only for his […]
WWMTCw
Protest held over proposed Michigan Megasite in Marshall
MARSHALL, Mich. — Tuesday, Marshall Township residents gathered in protest against the Michigan Megasite, holding signs that read "Stop the Megasite. Save historic Marshall." Some drivers honked in support of the push to save Marshall's agricultural land. Marshall City Council approved a land transfer in a meeting Tuesday, Jan....
120-year-old school becomes affordable senior housing in Eaton Rapids
Eaton Rapids seniors looking for affordable housing will have a new option coming in March thanks to a multi-million dollar project that's nearly completed.
wdet.org
Former Michigan Secretary of State discusses the current Republican minority in Lansing
For the first time in several decades, Democrats hold a majority in the state Senate. But even now, Republicans have already signaled some of their priorities — including urging Democrats not to repeal a 2015 law that could automatically reduce the state’s income tax rate as early as this year.
WKHM
Jackson County Commission Chair Steve Shotwell discusses area tree trimming projects and airport upgrades
Jackson, Mich. — It’s tree trimming season for Jackson County, and also time for a study of one of Jackson’s most problematic intersections to potentially remedy how that intersection flows. County Commission chair Steve Shotwell recently discussed this with WKHM – listen below. Chairman Shotwell said...
A New Restaurant Has Opened in East Lansing
East Lansing has been no stranger to restaurants closing over the last couple of years. Wings Over East Lansing shut down, as well as Punk Taco and Cosmos Pizza. On the brighter side of things, we've seen places like Goodfellas Bagels and Aloha Cookin' open up in East Lansing over the last year. And now, we have another addition to the Downtown East Lansing food lineup; fast casual Koren food.
From ‘happy living’ to ‘fence it or close it.’ The history of a prison camp near Chelsea
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A prison camp bearing traces of the New Deal-era origins of the largest state park in Michigan’s the Lower Peninsula will soon be reduced to an open field next to a lake. Demolition crews are currently chipping away at the facility at Cassidy Lake, roughly...
13abc.com
Fired school staffers charged after alleged mistreatment of special needs student
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Two of three former school staffers who were fired for allegedly mistreating a child with special needs are now facing charges in connection to the case. Court documents say Cassandra Box, 27, is facing six misdemeanor counts of violating school code and Hailey Govan is facing...
Man dead after fall from downtown Ann Arbor parking structure
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A man is dead after falling from a parking structure in Ann Arbor, police said. The Ann Arbor Police Department and Huron Valley Ambulance responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, stating someone was jumping off the Ann-Ashley parking structure in downtown Ann Arbor, according to Ann Arbor Police Department spokesperson Chris Page.
Jackson County family grieving through unimaginable loss
Inside the home of Patricia Kerton, you'll find pictures on the kitchen table, and above the fireplace. Each one tells the story of a heartbreaking tragedy.
A ‘Yellowstone’ themed country music festival is coming to Brighton
BRIGHTON, MI -- Country music lovers and fans of the hit TV show “Yellowstone” have the perfect concert to check out this summer in Brighton. The Greater Brighton Area Chamber of Commerce recently announced it’s hosting a new country music festival at Mt. Brighton, 4141 Bauer Road. The one-day event at the ski resort is 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 22, and will feature bands, food trucks, pony rides and even a “Yellowstone” themed look-a-like contest.
Get free help with tax return preparation in Jackson County
JACKSON, MI – Residents who have a household income of up to $60,000 can get their tax returns prepared for free through a program at Community Action Agency. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program is available to residents in Jackson, Lenawee and Hillsdale counties. Automated appointment scheduling begins Monday, Jan. 23, and there is an option to leave a message for callback, officials said.
thesalinepost.com
1900 Covington Dr, Ann Arbor
New Listing - Rock Solid, Airey Built Quad-level walking distance to Dicken Elementary school in Ann Arbor. You will love this easy-living 4 BR, 2 BA home with a long list of quality updates including Roof, Furnace, AC, and Windows. Call Matt for a private showing, $449,900. 734-476-7100.
Woman fatally shot outside Ann Arbor was beloved mother, mentor
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – Andrea Grant was a warm soul who could capture the attention of everyone in any room with her smile. Grant, 50, of Plymouth, was a selfless mother of two daughters, Hannah and Mackenzie, until her death Jan. 19, leaving her family and friend mourning her loss, according to a GoFundMe page created on behalf of her family.
Jackson woman seeks help after cockroach infestation
JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents say cockroaches have been a problem for years at the Grand River Ridge apartment complex in Jackson. One woman claims very little is being done to help. “It’s a lot. it’s terrifying. it’s disgusting. I worry for my daughter and her health,” she said. The single mom says she’s lived […]
Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next?
While voters overwhelmingly approved a constitutional amendment expanding voting rights in November, the work to put Proposal 2 in place is only just getting started. “Actual implementation is just now starting to be discussed, which is quite frankly concerning because time is not on our side,” said Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum, one of the […] The post Michigan passed another proposal expanding voting rights in 2022. What comes next? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Craving BBQ? Try the Best BBQ in Lansing
I'm on a high protein diet right now. That means I can eat bbq, I'll stick to dry rubs to avoid the carbs. There are a lot of BBQ restaurants in Lansing, let's figure out who's got the best. In my opinion, the Lansing market is saturated with BBQ places....
