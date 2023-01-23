Highland Arts Council to present 10th annual Art of Soul workshop

The Highland Arts Council presents its 10th Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages 13 to 103. Whether an artist, wanting to learn to play ukulele, enjoy playing with artistic supplies or are simply an art enthusiast, Art of Soul has something for everyone.

Participants will meet from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 16 through March 16 in the Social Hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific arts medium.

All materials will be provided for each class , except for a rental fee if people take the ukulele class. People will go home with at least one project from each workshop. Participants will discover how to capture creative ideas step by step and build on those experiences.

The Highland Arts Council presents its 10th Art of Soul, a workshop of artistic fun for ages 13 to 103. Participants will meet from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays beginning Feb. 16 through March 16 in the Social Hall of Evangelical United Church of Christ, 2520 Poplar St., Highland. Each workshop will offer instruction in a specific arts medium. Provided

Session I

Paulette Todd, artist and teacher, will share her techniques for painting with pastels from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16. pm. Todd recently retired from teaching with her business for 19 years called Kids Art Club. She now showcases her artwork at the Highland Emporium where it is for sale. Todd has also organized the Kids Kreations Area for Art in the Park for many years. She will be offering her line of note cards which are reproductions of her original art.

Session II

Graphite pencils can show the light and dark without color. From 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, Lynnette Schuepbach will help people to create an interesting floral drawing. Use simple shapes and the results are amazing. Schuepbach has illustrated seven children’s books and is president of Highland Arts Council.

Session III

Always wanted to play the ukulele? Tristan Coan and Angelina McLaughlin-Heil will show people how from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 2. McLaughlin teaches at and owns the Highland Music School. Coan is on faculty at Highland Music School. For people who plan to attend this class, there is a $20 rental fee for the ukulele, and they must be signed up with the fee before that evening. Thanks to Halpin Music for sponsoring the class.

Session IV

Watercolor is another medium for painting Todd, artist and teacher, will share from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Todd recently retired from teaching with her business for 19 years called Kids Art Club. She now showcases her artwork at the Highland Emporium where it is for sale. As noted, Todd has also organized the Kids Kreations Area for Art in the Park for many years. She will offer her line of note cards which are reproductions of her original art.

Session V

Pop up notecards can be fun to share with friends. Kathy Burns will show people how to make and decorate them on from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, March 16. Burns is an artist and retired art teacher for the Highland School District. She now focuses on her own art.

The cost of the entire expansive five-week experience is $40. All materials are included in this cost except for the $20 rental fee if people choose to take the ukulele class.

Register online at https://www.highlandartscouncil.org/art-of-soul/ , or by paper which can be found online or call 618-558-0054.

Art of Soul was made possible in part by funds from the Bayer Rural Fund Community Arts Program Grant Award.