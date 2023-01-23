Read full article on original website
The USWNT misses Julie Ertz, but the midfield must plan for a World Cup without her. What now?
Julie Ertz did enough ball-winning and physical tackling in the midfield for two people, but now the USWNT prepares for a World Cup without her.
United States team not in 'nice situation' ahead of friendlies: Anthony Hudson
Interim United States men's national team coach Anthony Hudson said there is a sense of sadness hanging over the team ahead of a pair of friendlies.
USMNT vs. Serbia Breakdown
It’s certainly been a chaotic January for the United States Men’s National Team off of the soccer pitch. First and foremost, we need to address the elephant in the room. Gregg Berhalter‘s contract as the USMNT’s manager expired at the stroke of 12 midnight on New Year’s Eve.
Meet the soccer stars who have slammed the A-League - after Dwight Yorke's 'pub team' spray
Dwight Yorke's savage 'pub team' assessment before quitting as head coach of A-League side Macarthur FC turned plenty of heads - but was Manchester United legend wrong?
Will Alejandro Zendejas be USMNT's next Mexican-American star?
Back in 2015, future World Cup standouts Tyler Adams and Christian Pulisic headlined the United States' under-17 national team. But for then U-17 coach Richie Williams, Alejandro Zendejas' contribution that U.S. squad — one that included two other members of the U.S. roster at last year's World Cup in Qatar — was every bit as important.
Santos appears set to be hired as next Poland coach
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland’s soccer association has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos — a day before a news conference where the name of the new Poland coach will be announced. The tweet by Cezary Kulesza...
Weston McKennie transfer: Leeds United interested, but would a bigger club be better for USMNT star?
As Jesse Marsch is looking to avoid relegation with Leeds United, the team has had a busy January transfer window adding defender Max Wober and forward Georginio Rutter. But the team doesn't appear to be done with their eyes set on United States international Weston McKennie from Juventus. With the uncertainty surrounding the Turin club and their 15-point deduction due to the mishandling of finances, McKennie may just be open to moving if the right destination comes up.
USMNT turn eye to next generation of talent as Brandon Vazquez, Cade Cowell stand out in Serbia loss
In the first game of a new World Cup cycle, the USMNT player pool inspired optimism with young talent in full swing despite losing to Serbia.
Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
USMNT announces starting lineup for friendly vs. Serbia
The United States men’s national team has announced its first starting lineup of 2023. Interim manager Anthony Hudson is giving the youth a shot against Serbia at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, Calif. Chelsea loanee goalkeeper Gabriel “Gaga” Slonina is starting between the sticks along with San Jose Earthquakes left winger Cade Cowell.
USMNT vs. Serbia score: Brandon Vazquez scores in debut but Americans fall in first friendly since World Cup
Velijko Simic scored go-ahead goal to spark Serbia's 2-1 win in Los Angeles. Brandon Vazquez scoring a goal on his United States national team debut wasn't enough to defeat a thin Serbia squad in a 2-1 loss on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Vazquez was among seven members of the starting XI to get their first cap for the national team and made it a memorable moment. Vazquez's former Atlanta United teammate Julian Gressel, who also made his national team debut, played in an excellent cross that Vazquez headed past Djordje Petrovic in the 28th minute after the Americans struggled out of the gate.
Manchester United Confirmed Lineup v Nottingham Forest, Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st Leg
Here you can find Manchester United's confirmed lineup to face Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup Semi Final 1st leg.
Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton
Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.
Ronaldo, Messi and the 2030 World Cup? A week of watching Saudi Arabia's major soccer ambitions
The Middle East isn't shy when it comes to bold statements of intent, but its big week of elite soccer hints at a seismic future for the region.
Leeds hires Marsch compatriot Armas as assistant coach
LEEDS, England (AP) — Leeds added another American to its coaching staff on Wednesday by hiring former United States midfielder Chris Armas to be an assistant to compatriot Jesse Marsch. Armas was Marsch’s assistant at New York Red Bulls from 2015-18 before becoming head coach when Marsch moved to German team Leipzig. The 50-year-old Armas worked under interim coach Ralf Rangnick at Manchester United last season, leaving before Erik ten Hag took over as the permanent manager. “He brings a wealth of experience from across the world,” Marsch said of Armas, “and, having worked closely with him previously, I am sure he will help us to improve every day.”
Mihailovic gets 1st Dutch Eredivisie goal after MLS transfer
American forward Djordje Mihailovic scored his first goal in the Dutch Eredivisie, helping AZ Alkmaar to a 4-1 win at Go Ahead Eagles on Wednesday night in Deventer, Netherlands. With AZ ahead 1-0, Jens Odgaard intercepted a clearance on the Eagles' side of the midfield stripe and passed to Vangelis...
Soccer-Milan sink further with 4-0 loss to Lazio
ROME, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Lazio humbled AC Milan with a superb 4-0 home victory in Serie A on Tuesday, extending the champions' winless run to five games in all competitions. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Luis Alberto and Felipe Anderson were all on target to send Maurizio Sarri's side into the third place, one point behind Milan and 13 off the leaders Napoli.
Saudi-owned Newcastle beats Southampton, closes on cup final
Newcastle is close to reaching a first cup final since being bought by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. Joelinton scored a 73rd-minute winner as Newcastle beat Southampton 1-0 away in the first leg of the English League Cup semifinals on Tuesday. The second leg is next week at Newcastle’s...
Bradie Tennell returns to U.S. Figure Skating Championships after nightmarish comeback
Bradie Tennell was ready. Her bags were packed for an early October trip to the Japan Open, an event that had would have symbolic resonance for her. It was to bring a traumatic part of her life full circle toward its end. Tennell would be returning to figure skating competition...
Australian Open Schedule: Times, dates, TV channel
The Australian Open is set to kick off the 2023 Grand Slam slate this week as Rafael Nadal returns to defend his men's title against a competitive field that includes nine-time winner Novak Djokovic, American star Taylor Fritz and Aussie native Nick Kyrgios. Djokovic is back in the tournament this...
