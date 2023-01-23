ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYT 27

Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that injured 1

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting that sent someone to a Lexington hospital. On Monday, the Lexington Police Department said they arrested Grm’yko Chenault and charged him with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in connection to the shooting near the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

WATCH | Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington

WATCH | Lexington conducts count of homeless population. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow. Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. WATCH | Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 men, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on Etawah Drive, Lexington police say. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Etawah Drive for a report of shots fired. Once there, a man told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by two other men. When he tried to run, the two suspects shot at him.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area. According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma. We’re told the woman’s body was sent to...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Suspect in Gerald Drive shooting arrested

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The suspect in last week’s shooting on Gerald Drive was arrested Monday. According to Lexington police, Grm’yko Chenault was arrested around 4 p.m. and is charged with assault – 2nd degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting on Jan. 17.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Nicholasville

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck in Nicholasville. According to the Jessamine County coroner, the bicyclist died on the Nicholasville bypass between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive from blunt force trauma around 5:50 a.m. Nicholasville police had a reconstruction unit...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Missing Madison County teen located safely

James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Wrestling legends visit UK Children’s hospital. Wrestling legends passed through the UK Children's Hospital ahead of their show at...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County coroner searching for family of man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment

A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
LEXINGTON, KY
k105.com

Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2

Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy