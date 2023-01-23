Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Kentucky is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKentucky State
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
WKYT 27
Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is tracking a fire on Henton Road in Lexington. The Lexington Fire Department says they were dispatched to the 100 block of Henton Road for a reported structure fire. Upon arrival, they say they found a detached shed fully involved with smoke and fire. They...
fox56news.com
Man arrested in connection to Lexington shooting that injured 1
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — A man has been arrested in connection to the Jan. 17 shooting that sent someone to a Lexington hospital. On Monday, the Lexington Police Department said they arrested Grm’yko Chenault and charged him with second-degree assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. This is in connection to the shooting near the 1700 block of Gerald Drive.
WKYT 27
Wind gust blows mobile home off trailer on I-64
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wednesday’s winds caused some traffic problems for drivers in Lexington. This was the scene Wednesday afternoon on I-64 near mile marker 74:. According to Lexington police, half of a double-wide mobile home was being moved on a trailer when the wind caused it to move off the trailer and onto its side.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Fire destroys shed next to home on Henton Rd. in Lexington
WATCH | Lexington conducts count of homeless population. Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Gusty Winds Usher In Some Snow. Gusty winds and crashing temps are showing up as a stout low pressure passes by to the north and northeast. WATCH | Fmr. KSP lieutenant colonel sentenced for misappropriating guns from...
WTVQ
Victim robbed at gunpoint by 2 men, Lexington police say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A man was robbed at gunpoint Monday morning on Etawah Drive, Lexington police say. According to police, around 1:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to Etawah Drive for a report of shots fired. Once there, a man told officers he was robbed at gunpoint by two other men. When he tried to run, the two suspects shot at him.
WKYT 27
Investigation underway after woman’s body found in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A death investigation is underway in Lexington. The coroner says the body of a woman was found Monday morning in the Trade Center Drive area. According to the coroner, the body did not have any visible external trauma. We’re told the woman’s body was sent to...
fox56news.com
Lexington police investigating alleged hate crime outside LGBTQ bar
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating a Nov. 25 incident outside The Bar Complex on Main Street as a hate crime. The victims in this case had just left the LGBTQ business and were headed to their car when three men started shouting at them. One walked away, but the other two became aggressive. That’s when one of the victims began recording on his cell phone. On the recording, you can hear one of the young men yell “Like I said, if you ain’t got no gun, you can’t (expletive) with me.”
WTVQ
Suspect in Gerald Drive shooting arrested
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The suspect in last week’s shooting on Gerald Drive was arrested Monday. According to Lexington police, Grm’yko Chenault was arrested around 4 p.m. and is charged with assault – 2nd degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for a shooting on Jan. 17.
WTVQ
Bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Nicholasville
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) — A bicyclist died Tuesday morning after being hit by a semi-truck in Nicholasville. According to the Jessamine County coroner, the bicyclist died on the Nicholasville bypass between Shun Pike and Edgewood Drive from blunt force trauma around 5:50 a.m. Nicholasville police had a reconstruction unit...
fox56news.com
Missing Madison County teen located safely
James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. James Newland has been located and is safe, according to the Madison County Sheriff's Department. Wrestling legends visit UK Children’s hospital. Wrestling legends passed through the UK Children's Hospital ahead of their show at...
fox56news.com
Overturned mobile home closes down section of I-64 in Fayette County
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A blockage is in effect for I-64 westbound beginning at 3 p.m. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said the blockage is due to an incident involving an overturned mobile home at mile marker 72. A second wrecker is arriving on the scene to remove...
fox56news.com
Babes BBQ hoping to recover after fire: ‘It could of been worse’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The owners of a Georgetown restaurant vow to rise from the ashes. Babe’s BBQ just reopened last Wednesday after a holiday break. And two days later, a fire ruined everything. Now customers are trying to help through an online fundraiser. “It could of...
WKYT 27
At least one dead in Nicholasville crash involving bicyclist
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholasville police are investigating a crash that happened early Tuesday morning. 59-year-old Kevin Etherton of Nicholasville died in the incident, according to Jessamine County Coroner Michael Hughes. Police say the crash happened Tuesday morning around 5:50 on US 27 near Shun Pike. They say the crash...
fox56news.com
Lexington police searching for armed robbery suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Lexington police are investigating an armed robbery in the Eastland Parkway area. The Lexington Police Department said units were called to Etawah Drive around 1:45 a.m. Monday for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived on the scene, a man told them he had been robbed at gunpoint by two men, and that the suspects shot at him while he was trying to run away.
WKYT 27
Lexington goes longest without a homicide in the new year in over a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are 23 days into 2023, and Lexington has not seen its first homicide. That is the longest the city has gone into a new year without a homicide in a decade. The city is coming off a record-breaking year of homicides, with 44 in 2022.
fox56news.com
Fayette County coroner searching for family of man
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Fayette County coroner is asking for help finding the family of a man who recently passed away. On Monday, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn announced his team is searching for the family of Daniel B. Schwartz. Schwartz is believed to have died of natural causes on Jan. 15.
WKYT 27
Lexington police attempt to locate 2 males following firearm discharge
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department is investigating an incident where an officer discharged their firearm early Sunday morning. At 4:48 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 2700 block of Polo Club Boulevard for a report of two male individuals breaking into vehicles. According to officials, when an officer arrived, they saw a car with people in it and got out of their cruiser. As the officer approached the vehicle, the driver accelerated toward the officer, who subsequently fired their gun.
fox56news.com
27 Guinea pigs rescued from a Lexington apartment
A rescue has the animals at Lexington humane society squeaking with joy. After they got a call from a woman who needed more than twenty animals to find a new home. It has four legs, and it's covered in fur, but it is not your typical rescue at the Lexington humane society.
WTVQ
Man sentenced for deadly DUI crash that killed two teens in 2021 in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — An emotional sentencing at Fayette County Circuit Court for Zachary Smith on Wednesday, as family and friends of Hailey and Andrew Smith, both not related to Zachary Smith, gave remarks of coping with the loss, and sending a final message to Smith. Smith was convicted...
k105.com
Human remains found near Danville could be related to missing Louisville mother of 2
Human remains found in Boyle County could be linked to a single mother of two who disappeared over three years ago. The skeletal remains were discovered Friday night in a field off Craintown Road in Perryville, about 10 miles west of Danville, according to Kentucky State Police. The remains were transported to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for identification.
