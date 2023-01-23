Chick-fil-A offers a free sandwich through its app at some locations

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two things we bet you’ll like: Chick-fil-A and a freebie.

Participating Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Rio Grande Valley are serving up a free chicken sandwich to customers who place a mobile order via the restaurants app today through Saturday, Feb. 4.

“We invite guests to come and join us for a complimentary chicken sandwich,” said Luis Maldanado, local restaurant operator of Chick-fil-A 27 th & Nolana in McAllen. “We are grateful for our community and hope our guests will stop by for a free entrée to start the new year.”

The freebie promotion is only available through the app.

To claim the offer, guests can open the app and redeem the reward at participating Rio Grande Valley-area Chick-fil-A restaurants, while supplies last. There is a limit of one free sandwich per Chick-fil-A One account, the restaurant chain said.

