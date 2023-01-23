ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie County, NY

Erie County Stadium Corporation unanimously approves new Bills stadium deal

By Evan Anstey, Adam Gorski
News 4 Buffalo
News 4 Buffalo
 6 days ago
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another step toward the Buffalo Bills’ new stadium is taking place, as the Erie County Stadium Corporation board voted unanimously to approve the new stadium deal.

The next step in the process before a final agreement is signed will be for a public hearing scheduled for 5 p.m. on Feb. 2 at ECC South.

The stadium project is estimated to cost $1.4 billion, with the following sources for funding:

  • Buffalo Bills: $550 million
  • Erie County: $250 million
  • New York State: $600 million

“New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are actively finalizing all agreements and contracts related to the stadium, and this is another step forward in the process,” Empire State Development said.

Construction of the new stadium is expected to begin later this year, with completion targeted for 2026.

The Erie County Stadium Corporation, a subsidiary of Empire State Development met Monday at 2 p.m. The proposed agenda for the meeting can be found here.

Bills Stadium Deal

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter .

Comments / 2

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

