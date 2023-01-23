Suspect arrested following Gainesville death investigation, victim identified

Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Georgia
Spectacular Waterfall Views at Dukes Creek in North Georgia Are Best in Winter
The Largest Flea Market in Georgia is a Must Visit
Forsyth County Sheriff's Office and UNG Public Safety Academy graduates inaugural class
We Explored an 1800s Gold Mine Under a Modern-Day Walmart in North Georgia, and Have Flakes of Gold from the Adventure
atlantanewsfirst.com
Police arrest 20-year-old woman in connection with stabbing in DeKalb County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -The DeKalb Police Department arrested in connection with the stabbing of a 50-year-old man. According to police, officers responded to the 2600 block of Rambling Way in reference to a person injured. Upon arrival, officers located the victim with multiple lacerations and stab wounds. The...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Male and four juveniles arrested for burglary, criminal damage to property and drugs; door of another residence kicked in a chrome book stolen
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Jan. 12 – 19, 2023. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Stolen vehicle –...
Boyfriend ‘playing with gun’, shoots, kills girlfriend at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous...
Alleged hitman confessed to woman’s murder, planned to kill man who hired him, Gwinnett police say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A court hearing on Friday revealed new details about a murder-for-hire plot that ended with a woman’s death at a Gwinnett County car dealership. The alleged hitman said he planned to also kill the man who hired him, according to detectives. Channel 2′s Matt...
Police name 2 suspects after KSU student attacked by men yelling racial slurs
KENNESAW, Ga. — Police have named the two men they believe are responsible for breaking a Kennesaw State University student’s nose and ripping out his dreadlocks. Earlier this week, Channel 2′s Tom Jones spoke with Jalique Rosemond who said he was attacked at the West 22 Apartments on Saturday night by two men yelling racial slurs at him.
accesswdun.com
Jefferson Police investigating death of Hall County teen
A Hall County teen was found dead Friday afternoon in Jefferson and authorities are investigating the teen's death as a homicide. Jefferson Police Chief Joe Wirthman said Joshua Wick, 19, was found dead at about 4 p.m. in the middle of Holders Siding Road. Wirthman said they believe Wick was...
wrganews.com
Cartersville Man arrested for explosive device in vehicle
The following is an update from the Cartersville Police Department:. Contact was made with Richard Bailey following an accident investigation in the area of N. Erwin Street. Mr. Bailey was determined to be under the influence of drugs and taken into custody. Following his arrest, a search of his vehicle was conducted.
Cartersville police confirm explosive device found in car, ID suspect
A suspected DUI crash that led to a driver’s arrest in Cartersville quickly transformed into a much different type of investigation when police found a possible explosive device in the car, authorities said.
Gainesville man arrested on murder charge
Police arrested a 23 year-old Gainesville man and charged him in the murder of a woman early Monday morning. Gainesville police arrived at the Lanier Pointe Apartments on Spring Road and found a woman dead in the grass of the apartment complex. Police identified the victim as Latasha Smith. Police...
‘What did he do:’ Grandmother wants answers after man shot on lunch break at Cobb Taco Mac
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a man shot and killed outside of a Taco Mac restaurant in Cobb County earlier this week is providing new details on his death. Larry Miller was shot in the parking lot of the Taco Mac on Cobb Parkway in the middle of a busy shopping center on Monday.
‘This could ultimately be racially motivated:’ Police continue investigation into KSU student attack
Authorities said they are working on learning more about what happened the night two men attacked a college student at an off-campus apartment complex. Channel 2′s Tom Jones was in Cobb County in Kennesaw on Wednesday, where Jalique Rosemond said he was the victim of a hate crime at the West 22 Apartments just before midnight on Saturday.
Police arrest suspect in shooting in downtown Athens
Athens-Clarke County Police report the arrest of a shooting suspect. Ronnie Smith is charged in a November shooting in downtown Athens. The 23 year-old from Acworth allegedly shot and wounded a 20 year-old who survived the shooting that happened at the corner of Clayton and Jackson streets. Charges against Smith include aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Deputies: 2 suspects force their way into Hall County home looking for someone, package
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Two men were arrested after Hall County Sheriff officials accused them of breaking into a Gainesville home. Deputies said they received reports of a home invasion that occurred at a home on Dennis Drive off Mountain View Road the night of Jan. 18th. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
Gainesville Police arrest suspect in Tuesday morning bank robbery
The Gainesville Police Department has arrested a man accused in a Tuesday morning armed robbery at a bank in the city. According to a social media post from the agency, David Brian Ross, 36, was identified as the suspect in the robbery at the Regions Bank on Shallowford Road thanks to assistance from the public.
fox5atlanta.com
Man recovering after shooting at DeKalb County home
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting during a domestic incident in DeKalb County, police say. Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that at 11:11 p.m. officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 3800 block of Maryland Drive.
accesswdun.com
Gilmer County man arrested, in possession of firearms and illegal drugs
A Gilmer County man was arrested Wednesday after a multi-agency investigation resulted in a search warrant where officials seized illegal drugs and a stock of firearms. Jacob Davis, 44, was arrested Wednesday after officials from the Fannin County Sheriff’s Office, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office (ARDEO) and Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant near Old Flat Creek Road south of Ellijay. Officials reportedly seized 638 grams of methamphetamine and 33 firearms. One of the weapons was stolen out of Fannin County.
Hall County man accused of dousing hostage in gasoline, threatening to set her on fire indicted
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A man was indicted after law enforcement officials said he took a woman hostage, poured gasoline all over the building they were in and threatened to set it on fire. In July 2022, investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office said 34-year-old Randy Berry took...
WSB Radio
Gwinnett home suspected as base for fentanyl trafficking ring, 2 arrested
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Investigators say a pair of fentanyl traffickers were running a drug operation out of a home in Loganville neighborhood. Police found guns, drugs and cash while searching the home before arresting two people and charging them with trafficking. “Whether it’s apartments, houses, expensive neighborhoods, not-so-expensive...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
UGA: Athletic department vehicle involved in crash was driven during unauthorized hours
CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The University of Georgia provided an update Friday about their investigation into the circumstances surrounding a car crash that killed a football player and team staffer. Police said on Jan. 10th, Devin Willock, 20, and Chandler LeCroy, 24, were killed in a crash on Barnett...
