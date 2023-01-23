ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laramie, WY

Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’

LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
LARAMIE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado

Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
CHEYENNE, WY
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners

The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
LARAMIE, WY
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso

The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
LARAMIE, WY
sweetwaternow.com

New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration

LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
LARAMIE, WY
101.9 KING FM

2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
LYMAN, WY
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend

It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
WYOMING STATE
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day

University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
LARAMIE, WY
Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.

I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
CHEYENNE, WY
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland

One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
WHEATLAND, WY
Cookie Cravings? Laramie’s Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Soon!

Once upon a time, I proudly sold boxes and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to my neighbors. Thin mints and tagalongs (now known as Peanut Butter Patties) were my best sellers. My selling days are over, but I definitely make up for it by purchasing enough cookies to make it through the year from local troops (hey, a girl has needs.)
LARAMIE, WY
9 Date Ideas In Laramie

Valentine's is coming up. Have you thought of what to do on that special day yet? No? Well, we got you covered. I actually wrote this as I was thinking of what to do myself. Laramie being small and quiet, does not mean there's nothing to do. It just means, most places are going to be cute, quiet, and just romantic, no?
LARAMIE, WY
