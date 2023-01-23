Read full article on original website
UNLV Puts on Shooting Clinic in 86-72 Win Over Wyoming
LARAMIE -- The Wyoming Cowboys could not overcome the hot shooting of the Runnin’ Rebels in the first half in an 86-72 loss to UNLV in the Thomas and Mack Center in Las Vegas on Tuesday evening. The two teams combined for 25 threes on the night. Wyoming hit...
Noah Reynolds Becoming Wyoming’s ‘Killer’
LARAMIE -- Wyoming isn't just missing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds a night with Graham Ike sitting on the bench in street clothes. The big man brings an intimidation factor, a snarl. Need a bucket? Need a stop? Need a victory? Opposing players -- and coaches -- think twice when No. 33 is roaming the paint.
Rancher Has Spent Thousands, Continues to Lose Cattle as Wolves are Reintroduced to Colorado
Colorado rancher Don Gittleson is looking for answers after his cattle became prey for recently reintroduced wolves, costing him thousands of dollars along the way. According to reports, wolves have returned to the state via migration patterns from Wyoming. In 2021, experts confirmed a wolf pack, which included six pups, was in Northwestern Colorado.
Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell Wins Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross Country Runner of the Year
The 2022-23 Gatorade Wyoming Girls Cross County Player of the Year is Cheyenne Central’s Sydney Morrell. Morrell earns her first Gatorade Award and is the second winner from Cheyenne Central High School. In its 38th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced Morrell’s...
wrrnetwork.com
Passenger Rail is “On Track” between Wyoming and Colorado
Colorado has geared up its efforts to bring passenger rail service to the Front Range, and Cheyenne is staying on course to eventually connect Wyoming with the new line. “Cheyenne’s economy is inextricably linked to the Front Range,’’ Dale Steenbergen, president and CEO of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, said. “It is important for us to keep our efforts aligned and on track. Passenger rail is a major step in building the future of transportation in our region.”
Laramie Is Invited To Celebrate This 100th Anniversary Celebration
The University of Wyoming announced in a release, that they are inviting the Laramie community to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Aven Nelson Building, named after a well-known botanist and the University of Wyoming’s 11th president, this Thursday, January 26. David Tank, a professor in the UW Department...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming’s Out-Of-State Snowmobile Industry Explodes; “Wyo Has Definitely Been Discovered”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. With more than 2,000 miles of groomed snowmobiling trails and millions of acres of back country powder, Wyoming offers an unparalleled winter recreation experience that includes the elusive feel of exploring undiscovered country. But more and more snowmobilers are discovering Wyoming.
Univ. of Wyoming Announces Nuclear-Related Research Proposal Winners
The University of Wyoming’s School of Energy Resources (SER) has selected three proposed research projects to receive funding for nuclear-related research at UW, according to a release by the university. Recognizing that uranium production and nuclear energy are important components of Wyoming’s energy past, present, and future, SER is...
Cowboy State Provides NASA With A Space Lasso
The University of Wyoming has announced a University Of Wyoming student team is advancing to the second phase of NASA’s 2023 Micro-g Neutral Buoyancy Experiment Design Teams (NExT) engineering design challenge. There are 7 undergraduate students in the UW College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, dubbed The UW Space...
sweetwaternow.com
New Immersive Story Map Shows World’s Longest Mule Deer Migration
LARAMIE — For the first time, researchers have published a geonarrative revealing the record-breaking journey of Deer 255, whose story illustrates the challenges and opportunities for conserving migratory mule deer herds across the changing American West. Users can scroll through the online narrative to peruse maps, videos and recent...
2 Buried Alive After Semi Rolls Off I-80 in Wyoming
The Wyoming Highway Patrol says two men were killed early Sunday morning after the semi they were traveling in rolled off Interstate 80, burying them in snow. The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the exit 33 interchange, just west of Lyman. According to a crash summary, 39-year-old Saint Peter,...
Southeast Wyoming Bracing For Arctic Plunge This Weekend
It looks like another blast of winter weather is headed to southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this weekend and early next week. That's according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service, which posted this statement and graphic this morning [January 25]:. ''Headed into late this week, high...
Univ. of Wyoming to Give Public Talk on Groundhog Day
University of Wyoming's Haub School Dean and international squirrel expert, Dr. John Koprowski, is set to deliver a free public talk to discuss the history and significance of Groundhog Day, the biology of the groundhog, and what the day tells us about our connection to the natural world, according to a recent release.
Information Sought On Laramie County Man Missing Since November
A Laramie County man listed on the "Wyoming Missing Persons" website had still not been located as of Monday, according to a spokeswoman for the Cheyenne Police Department. The website, which is maintained by the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, includes this listing for Micheal Friel:. Michael Cameron Friel, age...
Got Dirt? Cheyenne’s Newest Car Wash is Now Open.
I remember when the parking lot by Menard's had nothing in it. Then came Chic-Fil-A, then Firestone Tires. About a year ago, Tommy's Car Wash broke ground next door to Firestone. And as of a few days ago, Tommy's is officially open, totaling Cheyenne's automatic car washes to five (three Breeze Thru, Clean Wheels, and now Tommy's Express.)
1 Killed, 2 Injured in I-25 Crash Near Wheatland
One person was killed and two others were injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 25 Saturday, the Wyoming Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 5:06 p.m. near mile marker 67, about 11 miles south of Wheatland. According to a crash summary, a pickup was headed southbound pulling a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Airport Canceling All Of Its Flights Again For More Runway Construction
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Lisa Joe, of Cheyenne, booked a flight in December to get to a family reunion in Oregon in July, but her flight was unexpectedly canceled. It’s not another computer meltdown, like the FAA system outage that caused thousands of flight delays...
Cookie Cravings? Laramie’s Girl Scout Cookie Season Starts Soon!
Once upon a time, I proudly sold boxes and boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to my neighbors. Thin mints and tagalongs (now known as Peanut Butter Patties) were my best sellers. My selling days are over, but I definitely make up for it by purchasing enough cookies to make it through the year from local troops (hey, a girl has needs.)
9 Date Ideas In Laramie
Valentine's is coming up. Have you thought of what to do on that special day yet? No? Well, we got you covered. I actually wrote this as I was thinking of what to do myself. Laramie being small and quiet, does not mean there's nothing to do. It just means, most places are going to be cute, quiet, and just romantic, no?
65 MPH Gusts to Blast Parts of Southeast Wyoming Thursday & Friday
Wind gusts up to 65 mph could make for difficult travel conditions in parts of southeast Wyoming Thursday and Friday, the National Weather Service in Cheyenne says. A High Wind Watch is in effect from Thursday morning through Friday evening for the north Snowy Range foothills, including Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80.
