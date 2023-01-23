Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular chicken chain to open 25 locations in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Who is the handcuffed boy in the Polaroid found in North Texas?Michele FreemanHouston, TX
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
New information leads police to a second suspect linked to capital murder casehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
Deer Park ISD, Pasadena ISD cancel classes for Wednesday following severe weather
HOUSTON – Deer Park ISD and Pasadena ISD canceled classes for Wednesday following the severe weather that caused damage to several homes and widespread power outages Tuesday afternoon. Check back here for more updates as they become available.
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home
PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”
HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
$35M ranch on the market in Hempstead; See inside massive, luxurious estate with ‘barndominium,’ hunting lands, ponds, 10-car garage
HEMPSTEAD, Texas – A massive Hempstead estate is on the market for $35,000,000. The Waller County property at 21735 FM 1887 Road includes a four-bedroom, five full and six half-bathroom house, guest house and a whopping 1,408 acres. A guest house on the property has three bedrooms and three...
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes
DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
KPRC 2 Storm Tracker shows you what it looks like on Houston roads
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for several area counties Tuesday afternoon. Even more rain is expected to fall during throughout the day.
Storm, tornado damage prompts several road closures in Pasadena Wednesday: See list
PASADENA, Texas – Damage from Tuesday’s storms and a tornado has prompted the closure of several roadways in the Pasadena area. As a result of the heavy damage sustained during the severe weather, some traffic lights are out and several roads have debris on them, according to the Pasadena Police Department.
Mayor Turner joins voices condemning SB 147, legislation called ‘racist’ that aims to ban citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas
HOUSTON – Local, and state leaders gathered outside Houston City Hall Monday to denounce the recently-filed Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was among Rep. Gene...
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Airports present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Prevention Month
HOUSTON – Houston Airports and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined together Tuesday to present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Month. In November, Houston Airports announced it would be donating the money raised from an event to a trio of local advocacy groups this month. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say
PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
69-year-old Baytown woman hunkered under mattress before tornado destroyed her home
Weaver Street in Baytown has devastation in nearly every direction and power remained out Wednesday night after Tuesday’s powerful tornado tore apart homes and structures. A pile of rubble is all that’s left of Donna Swope’s home. Her roof is gone, the windows are shattered, and the bedroom is blown to pieces.
Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado
DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather
HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches
HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles
HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
Texas Medical Center increases parking fees. How families in need can find help
HOUSTON – Nate and Christina Cloutier try to spend every minute they have making their 2-year-old son Kennedy forget his pain. Kennedy is battling a rare form of cancer with only a 30% chance of surviving. ”My son is diagnosed with ATRT. It’s a rare, aggressive form of brain...
Commissioners propose new ‘equitable, affordable’ policy to save Harris County toll road drivers money
HOUSTON – Harris County commissioners Rodney Ellis and Adrian Garcia, along with Harris County Toll Road Director Roberto Trevino, announced a new proposal Tuesday aimed at helping local drivers feel less burn due to the hike in inflation. Officials said the county will soon be cutting toll rates by 10 percent.
Some homes damaged, others untouched in Deer Park area following severe weather
On Luella Avenue and East X Street, residents are seeing decades-old structures have collapsed. “The neighbor’s shed blew into my house with the tornado,” Derek Nicholas said. The sounds of power tools along with words of gratitude fill the air. “We’re blessed,” Jeannie Gentry said. Her...
Body found in wooded area in southeast Houston confirmed to be missing 43-year-old woman, Leslie Obi
HOUSTON – The Harris County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed that the body found in a wooded area in southeast Houston is that of Leslie Obi, a 43-year-old woman who was reported missing earlier this month. Houston police said Obi’s body was found in the 4600 block of...
