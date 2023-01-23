ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Wraparound porch dreams🤤: This West University home on market for $2.5M has weathered a century of living in Southeast Texas

WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, Texas – She’s 100 years old and she still looks good, y’all. The grand beauty in West University on the market for $2.5 million was built in 1923 and remains a stunner a century after its last brick was laid. Did we mention the partial wraparound porch? This is like a real estate ideal, folks.
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Pasadena woman grateful to be alive after tornado destroys her home

PASADENA, Texas – A Pasadena woman is thankful to be alive after The National Weather Service says an EF2 tornado ripped through her home. Norma Ayala lives in the Meadows Bliss neighborhood along Meadow Loop West and South Meadow Court and is still shaken up. The 72-year-old was sitting...
PASADENA, TX
The Evidence Room S2: E1 - “Uncle Ronnie”

HOUSTON – ‘The Evidence Room’ is back with a new season. The KPRC 2 Investigates hit docuseries examines the Houston area’s most notorious crimes and convictions through new, unprecedented access to evidence stored at the Harris County criminal archives. The second season of ‘The Evidence Room’...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
‘Longest 90 seconds of my life’: Deer Park man captures video of tornado that tore through community, damaging several homes

DEER PARK, Texas – Many who call Deer Park home are cleaning up this morning after a tornado tore through the community. “It lasted about 90 seconds and that was the longest 90 seconds of my life,” resident Judith Davis said. “You are fearing for your life and your kids your animals and it sounds like your whole world is falling apart and all I could do is scream for her.”
DEER PARK, TX
Mayor Turner joins voices condemning SB 147, legislation called ‘racist’ that aims to ban citizens, businesses from China, Iran, North Korea, Russia from purchasing land in Texas

HOUSTON – Local, and state leaders gathered outside Houston City Hall Monday to denounce the recently-filed Senate Bill 147, which would prohibit citizens and business entities from China, Iran, North Korea, and Russia from purchasing land within the state of Texas. Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was among Rep. Gene...
HOUSTON, TX
Mayor Sylvester Turner, Houston Airports present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Prevention Month

HOUSTON – Houston Airports and Mayor Sylvester Turner joined together Tuesday to present checks to local advocacy groups during Human Trafficking Month. In November, Houston Airports announced it would be donating the money raised from an event to a trio of local advocacy groups this month. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m.
HOUSTON, TX
Powerful tornado rips through Pasadena area, damaging buildings and vehicles, police say

PASADENA, Texas – A large and destructive tornado ripped through the Pasadena area Tuesday afternoon during severe thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS also confirmed the tornado moved across southern Harris County, near I-45 and Beltway 8 South. The tornado continued east and northeast through Pasadena, Deer Park and the Houston Ship Channel.
PASADENA, TX
Man falls while trying to repair parents’ Deer Park roof ripped off by tornado

DEER PARK – The Park Green neighborhood in Deer Park was hit hard by Tuesday’s severe storms and several homeowners are now dealing with the damage. Cleanup was already underway Tuesday evening as crews worked to restore power while KPRC 2 crews were in the neighborhood. But the cleanup turned dangerous for at least one family.
DEER PARK, TX
Everything you need to know under one umbrella: Closures of Houston area businesses, activities due to inclement weather

HOUSTON – Several businesses and activities normally happening around town have either adjusted schedules, or temporarily shut down due to Tuesday’s inclement weather. Here is a list of what we have found, including other helpful weather-related safety information. [This list will be updated periodically as information is received.]
HOUSTON, TX
PHOTOS: 26 emaciated animals found living in filthy south Houston home filled with feces, urine, roaches

HOUSTON – More than two dozen innocent animals are receiving the care they so desperately need after being rescued from a filthy, insect-ridden home in south Houston. Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and Harris County Constable Precinct 1 conducted an emergency rescue on Jan. 5 for 11 emaciated dogs, seven cats and eight puppies, all living in horrific conditions in various parts of a property near Alameda Genoa and Fuqua.
HOUSTON, TX
KPRC 2 Investigates: Customer service runaround for months over missing fridge handles

HOUSTON – If you’ve been in the market for a new appliance lately, you probably noticed, you don’t have as many options and sometimes items are on backorder for months. So you might not be as picky when you do find one you want. That’s part of the problem for a west Houston man who has been dealing with a refrigerator problem since October.
HOUSTON, TX

