PARTY AT THE FARM: 3rd Annual “Fun”draiser set for Nature Health Farms
After years of operating his own concierge company in the bustling city of Las Vegas, Alex D’Jon decided he was ready for some major changes in his life and he set his sights on the community of Pahrump. Moving to the valley, D’Jon purchased land to establish his very...
Pahrump breeder plans to convert garage for 30-dog kennel
A local breeder plans to convert an Oakridge Avenue garage into a dog kennel that could house as many as 30 German Shepherds at any given time. The plan follows initial approval earlier this month from Pahrump Regional Planning commissioners despite an objection from at least one neighbor who urged them to find a site outside of their residential neighborhood.
Celebrating the new year with new clinics with Intermountain Health
A new year comes with new year’s resolutions that have a lot of people looking at health goals. But for elderly populations, especially with Medicare insurance plans, it also means much-needed screenings and health checks. Intermountain Health has three new MyGeneration Clinics, which specialize in primary care for those 65 years of age and older. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Nevada’s 65 and older population is projected to increase more than 260 percent between 2000 and 2030. Intermountain recognizes that there will be a continued, growing need to offer both primary and specialty care.
Born and Raised Tavern Appears to Be Headed to Centennial Hills
It would be the brand's fourth location
Bennett elementary to move to LHS
LAUGHLIN — William G. Bennett Elementary School will see new classrooms and an auxiliary gym as part of a move to turn the Laughlin Jr./Sr. High School into the Laughlin K-12 school campus. The elementary school, which was built in 1986, has begun to deteriorate over time and the...
CCSD says person at Las Vegas elementary school was diagnosed with tuberculosis
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District confirmed to FOX5 that a person at a Las Vegas elementary school recently was diagnosed with active pulmonary tuberculosis (TB). According to a letter sent to parents Tuesday from principal Christina M. Miani of Helen Jydstrup Elementary, “the Southern Nevada...
Lombardo raises nearly $2M after winning election
Out of $3.7 million Gov. Joe Lombardo raised in the last fundraising quarter between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31, almost $2 million was donated after he won the general election in November. Much of those donations came from companies that had never donated to his campaign before, hoping to curry...
Caesars Entertainment says 2nd rescue dog graduates ‘gun dog training’ in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Caesars Entertainment on Thursday will hold an event for a rescue dog that is graduating from the company’s “gun dog training program.”. According to a news release, the dog, named Turbo, was rescued by Caesars Entertainment from the Animal Foundation in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas valley ensures safety is top priority during Lunar New Year celebrations
Safety is the top priority as the Lunar New Year celebrations continue in the Las Vegas valley.
Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board suspends North Las Vegas license citing ‘threat to public health’
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board held an emergency meeting Tuesday to suspend the license of Helping Hands Wellness Center in North Las Vegas. The board stated it was the result of a months-long investigation and several on-site inspections. Agents discovered in December Helping Hands’ employees concealed and intended “to divert cannabis and cannabis products, in addition to other significant security deficiencies.”
Nielsen’s Frozen Custard to open first location in west Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson eatery Nielsen’s Frozen Custard is set to open its first location in the west Las Vegas Valley next month. According to a news release, Nielsen’s Frozen Custard, which has served Henderson and the Utah area for over forty years, will debut a location at Red Rock Casino at noon on Feb. 3.
Las Vegas Woman Named 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year
Deborah Earl of Las Vegas was selected as the 2023 Nevada Mother of the Year®. She is the 65th woman in Nevada history to hold this honor. In 2014, Earl began parent advocacy work in response to activist efforts to diminish parental rights and indoctrinate children in radical ideologies at school.
Locals react to Gov. Lombardo's State of the State Address
For those who didn't catch Governor Lombardo's State of the State address, KTNV Anchor Abel Garcia brought Lombardo's speech to them.
NEW: Kraken rises to dominant COVID-19 variant in Clark County, hospitalizations up
The COVID-19 Kraken variant has become the dominant strain of coronavirus in Clark County, according to an analysis released on Wednesday.
Mirage on Las Vegas Strip looking to fill over 300 positions
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mirage on the Las Vegas Strip is set to hold a hiring fair next week as it looks to fill hundreds of positions. According to a news release, the Mirage is looking to hire for more than 300 positions within food and beverage, hotel operations and security departments. The open positions include on-call, part-time and full-time.
Las Vegas Mirage hotel looking to hire 300 employees
The Mirage Hotel & Casino is preparing for its transition and looking to fill 300 full and part-time positions.
Sheriff: ‘Smear campaign’ targets Nye County Captain David Boruchowitz
Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill is defending the actions of Capt. David Boruchowitz, saying the officer has endured an ongoing “smear campaign” ever since Boruchowitz arrested a belligerent attendee at a local school board meeting last spring. In a video released by McGill on Saturday, the sheriff addressed...
‘It’s so important for us to know our history,’ Henderson magnesium plant helped bring working opportunities to African American residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was a great migration and a time when the Basic Magnesium plant in Henderson became one of the earliest working hubs for African American workers. Claytee White, director of oral research history at UNLV said when America entered World War II, the United States was trying to catch up on […]
Horizon Market worker charged with embezzlement
A Pahrump worker is facing an embezzlement charge after a deputy says he viewed a video of the employee taking money from his employer’s cash register before fleeing last fall. According to a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, released on Jan. 7 deputy Robert Meyers was dispatched to...
Las Vegas property purchase, properly unjustified
What happens in Vegas leads to tribal public dollars staying in Vegas. My name is Todd Hall. I am an Awaxxawii Nux Baga also known as the Gros Ventre Band of the Hidatsa Tribe. I am also an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of North Dakota. I am a private citizen. Tribal officials will be quick to say, that I have “No say.” I do have a voice and an opinion, however.
