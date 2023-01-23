ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Giants' 7 most disappointing players of 2022

By John Fennelly
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XvRoq_0kOAsU0Z00

The New York Giants had a banner season under the first-year combo of general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, going 10-8-1 overall and qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2016.

That was satisfying for many Giant fans but the season wasn’t without its disappointments. Here are seven disappointing players from the 2022 season.

Kenny Golladay

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19p9og_0kOAsU0Z00
AP Photo/Adam Hunger

Kenny Golladay might be the biggest free agent bust in franchise history. He did not catch a touchdown pass in his first 33 games and could not endear himself to this coaching staff, hence his diminished playing time.

Golladay played in 12 games and was targeted just 17 times. He caught six of those for 81 yards. He did get his touchdown, however, on a spectacular grab in the Week 18 meaningless game against the Eagles.

To his credit, Golladay handled his situation with class and did what he could when called upon.

Evan Neal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ajKi3_0kOAsU0Z00
Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The seventh overall pick out of Alabama was asked to slide right in at right tackle, a position he played just 15 games at in college.

Evan Neal never seemed to get in synch, battled some injuries, including a knee issue, and was pushed around way too often for the liking of critics and fans.

He was one of the lowest-rated tackles by Pro Football Focus and his rookie year, while not in ‘bust’ territory, was actually worse than that of Andrew Thomas’ in 2020. And look how that turned out.

Aaron Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T2aRQ_0kOAsU0Z00
Harry How/Getty Images

When the Giants traded up into the third round in the 2021 NFL draft to snare Aaron Robinson, they believed they had a coup. Not so fast.

After a rookie season that began halfway through the schedule last year due to core muscle surgery, Robinson was penciled in as a starter at cornerback this summer.

That didn’t last long. He played in just two games this year. His season was interrupted early on after an emergency appendectomy and then he suffered a knee injury in Week 4 that ended his season.

Azeez Ojulari

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zvydr_0kOAsU0Z00
John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Azeez Ojulari came into this season with high hopes. He set a Giants rookie franchise record for sacks last year with eight and was poised to play a huge role as a bookend pass rusher with rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux.

But a calf injury dogged him all year, limiting him to just seven games and five starts. He did have 5.5 sacks, though, which prorates to around 13 sacks over a 17-game season.

Tae Crowder

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u506Y_0kOAsU0Z00
Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Tae Crowder had been an interesting story ever since he was selected with the final pick of the 2020 NFL draft. The former Georgia Bulldog was forging one of those “Mr. Irrelevant” success stories as he became a starting inside linebacker for Big Blue.

Crowder started the first eight games of this season but then was on the outs after several poor performances. He was replaced by rookie Micah McFadden. The Giants waived Crowder on Dec. 20 and he has since signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kadarius Toney

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zQYp_0kOAsU0Z00
AP Photo/Jason Behnken

The Giants’ first-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft was perhaps their biggest waste of a draft pick in years. Kadarius Toney was consistently on the injury report as a rookie and that trend spilled over into this season.

Toney played in just two games this season, starting one, with two receptions for zero yards and 23 yards rushing on two attempts.

Toney was traded to the Kansas City Chiefs on Oct. 27 for a third and a sixth-round draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft. He isn’t missed because you can’t miss what you never had.

Wan'Dale Robinson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31ErJp_0kOAsU0Z00
Mike Carlson/Getty Images

There was a lot of head-shaking when the Giants used a second-round pick on Wan’Dale Robinson, a 5-foot-8 wideout from Kentucky. Fans and critics couldn’t figure out how he would be used. They already had Toney, who did similar things, even though they really didn’t.

It didn’t matter much because Robinson only played in six games, starting three. In Week 11, Robinson had a breakout game with nine receptions for 100 yards but tore his ACL and was lost for the season.

Comments / 0

Related
VikingsTerritory

Vikings WR Heads to Steelers

Seven Minnesota Vikings players from the 2022 practice squad watched their contracts expire Monday as the franchise opted not to offer them ‘futures’ deals. Accordingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers swooped and snatched one Vikings player — wide receiver Dan Chisena. Joe Rutter from TribLIVE.com tweeted Monday, “Steelers have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear

Ezekiel Elliott is facing an uncertain future with the Dallas Cowboys, but the star running back has made his stance on whether he wants to return quite clear. After the Cowboys lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round on Sunday, Elliott was asked if he thinks he will be back in Dallas... The post Ezekiel Elliott makes his stance on Cowboys clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: Jimmy Johnson Has 1-Word Message For Cowboys

Jimmy Johnson pulled no punches regarding his thoughts on the Dallas Cowboys' ill-fated final play Sunday. In fact, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach needed just one word to describe the odd formation which included running back Ezekiel Elliott lining up at center. "Dumb," Johnson said ...
Larry Brown Sports

Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss

Stefon Diggs took the Buffalo Bills’ playoff loss very hard on Sunday, and one of his teammates revealed what the wide receiver was saying following the game. Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie revealed Monday that he spoke to Diggs following the Bills’ 27-10 playoff defeat to the Cincinnati Bengals. McKenzie said Diggs was asking him... The post Bills WR reveals what Stefon Diggs told him after playoff loss appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
OnlyHomers

Baseball Hall Of Famer Found Dead

In just a little over a month, the World Baseball Classic is set to begin on March 8, 2023. The world baseball classic reminds us of how many baseball players reside in countless countries all across the globe. There are major baseball leagues around the world, and a lot of top players have never had the opportunity to play in the MLB, yet their impact is still felt.
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants

If he does end up leaving the New York Giants this offseason, Saquon Barkley might not be going too far away. Online sportsbook SportsBetting.ag released odds this week for the Pro Bowl running back Barkley’s next team (if not the Giants). The Baltimore Ravens were given the best odds at +400. The Buffalo Bills (+425),... The post Interesting team favored to land Saquon Barkley if he leaves Giants appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OnlyHomers

New England Patriots Make Terrific Signing

After a miserable offensive season for the New England Patriots and 2nd-year quarterback Mac Jones, the New England Patriots announced they were going to conduct a search for a new offensive coordinator. This morning it appears they have found their new offensive coordinator.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots reportedly eyeing three-time Super Bowl champ as next offensive line coach

The New England Patriots moved fast in the hiring process for a new offensive coordinator, and the same could hold true for their next offensive line coach as well. Following the news of Bill O’Brien returning to New England for the vacant offensive coordinator role, NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported the team was “zeroing in” on Oregon assistant head coach, offensive line coach and run game coordinator Adrian Klemm to join the staff.
OREGON STATE
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions no longer paying Matt Patricia could mean his demise with Patriots

New England Patriots de facto offensive coordinator Matt Patricia would soon be fired, as the Detroit Lions will no longer be paying his salary in 2023. According to a report from Tom Curran, he is hearing that Patricia might be “on his way out” of New England now that the Lions are no longer paying his salary. The Patriots' offense was not very good in 2022 (21.4 points per game), and plenty of people have placed the majority of the blame on Patricia.
DETROIT, MI
OnlyHomers

NFL Superstar Has "No Intention To Return" To Team

The 2023 NFL Free Agent period will not start until after the Super Bowl, but one major name is widely expected to be leaving his current team. While superstar quarterback Tom Brady has not stated for sure whether he intends to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, a team which he joined after a long, extremely successful career with the New England Patriots, his teammates with the Bucs do not believe that he will be returning to Tampa next season.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

208K+
Followers
260K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy