PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it’s all said and done. In the wake of this system, Meteorologist Matt Mackie said it will be chilly—temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning.
QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A second winter storm in the span of a few days is bringing additional snowfall to areas across the Capital Region. The recent bursts of snow are a welcome sight for ski resorts, who have been challenged with mild temperatures and limited snowfall so far this season. Another fresh batch of […]
West Mountain Ski Area is busy with skiing and snowboarding as usual this winter, especially now that the region is as snowy as ski mountains need them to be. This weekend, West Mountain is hosting a day of winter sports for free.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The first part of the day should be fairly dry, but that changes starting early afternoon. A winter storm warning starts at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 p.m. on Thursday. That covers Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and St. Lawrence counties, as well as most of the Adirondacks.
PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the East Side Cafe in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, was allegedly damaged by a snow plow driving by, and they are asking the public for help. Anyone driving on Newell Street in Pittsfield between noon and 2 p.m. on Monday is asked to call the East Side Cafe at (413) 447-9405. […]
As the Capital Region gets our first big snow of 2023, National Grid is battling the inches of white piling up on power lines and equipment. There are currently thousands of customers without power as crews navigate the roads and travel out into rural areas to keep heat and light on.
Superior Merchandise Company (SM CO) will be closing its physical doors in April says owners Felicity and Mike in an Instagram post on January 25. The pair explain although they're closing physically, they will be present on Instagram and online as their business ventures change.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In early November, Kerry Smith opened up shop on South Street, cooking up fresh bagels daily and looking to start a new staple for Glens Falls. A couple of months later, Glens Falls Bagels is still something of a work in progress – but it’s already gained the loyal follower base of a longtime favorite.
Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin was found not guilty of using his campaign fund to pay off his personal debts. And the Section 2 athletic council voted unanimously Wednesday morning to place Christian Brothers Academy on probation for three years. The details, and more, complete today's five things to know.
The latest Storm Tracker Forecast from meteorologist Matt Mackie:. It’s a much quieter weather day lined up for your Tuesday. Aside from a few icy spots on the back roads and side streets, the morning commute should be uneventful. We spend most of the day in the 30’s, with mostly cloudy skies and a bit of a breeze.
In the community of Schuylerville, Hudson Crossing Park hosts an annual winter celebration full of fun alongside the Champlain Canal. This year's Hudson Crossing Park Winterfest is snowmobiling to town next month.
