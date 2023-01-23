PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it’s all said and done. In the wake of this system, Meteorologist Matt Mackie said it will be chilly—temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

NEWS10 viewers sent several pictures to our weather team as the snow continued to fall. A slideshow of those photos can be seen below.

Audrey Louise Spaulding – 7 inches in palatine bridge

Audrey Louise Spaulding – Heavy wet snow

Nikki Marie – Now 10 inches in gloversville as of 8am . It’s like we see getting an inch every half hour almost. Still snowing hard.

JB Mcguire – Still snowing Matt new gaining 6+

Keith Atlas – My mailbox in Milton/Ballston Spa, looks like 6 inches or more??

From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)

Matthew Christman – Gloversville as of 7:15 am









Chris Marshall – Here are a few shots of our backyard in Rexford from the Marshall family.

Chris Marshall – Here are a few shots of our backyard in Rexford from the Marshall family.

Laurie Bisson Hamilton – Pownal VT

Lonie Putman – I think y’all meant 13″ not 1 – 3″ in Stratford!! Still snowing too!!

April Duncan – Pine plains/Red Hook Route 199 Snowing heavy. Dutchess county ny

Snow on Division Street in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)

A snowy soldier at the corner of Division and Franklin streets in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)

Snow gathers on Saratoga Springs’ Christmas tree. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)

