PHOTOS: Winter storm hits the Capital Region

By Harrison Gereau
 2 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — People across the Capital Region awakened Monday to several inches of snow, with most expected to reach the six-to-10-inch mark by the time it’s all said and done. In the wake of this system, Meteorologist Matt Mackie said it will be chilly—temperatures are expected to dip into the 20s by Tuesday morning.

NEWS10 viewers sent several pictures to our weather team as the snow continued to fall. A slideshow of those photos can be seen below.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z97M4_0kOAsAbH00
    Audrey Louise Spaulding – 7 inches in palatine bridge
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02AqjT_0kOAsAbH00
    Audrey Louise Spaulding – Heavy wet snow
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJcX3_0kOAsAbH00
    Nikki Marie – Now 10 inches in gloversville as of 8am . It’s like we see getting an inch every half hour almost. Still snowing hard.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dUFMZ_0kOAsAbH00
    JB Mcguire – Still snowing Matt new gaining 6+
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R30Gx_0kOAsAbH00
    Keith Atlas – My mailbox in Milton/Ballston Spa, looks like 6 inches or more??
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HdYIK_0kOAsAbH00
    From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iZWQj_0kOAsAbH00
    From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=059RYI_0kOAsAbH00
    From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IInOC_0kOAsAbH00
    From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iIH9h_0kOAsAbH00
    From Ballston Spa. (Photo: Sara Rizzo/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mqNDq_0kOAsAbH00
    Matthew Christman – Gloversville as of 7:15 am
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YRNFy_0kOAsAbH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vXkA2_0kOAsAbH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GWdkn_0kOAsAbH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l6Toy_0kOAsAbH00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LD19i_0kOAsAbH00
    Chris Marshall – Here are a few shots of our backyard in Rexford from the Marshall family.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gDAoi_0kOAsAbH00
    Chris Marshall – Here are a few shots of our backyard in Rexford from the Marshall family.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2918tm_0kOAsAbH00
    Laurie Bisson Hamilton – Pownal VT
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dTAwt_0kOAsAbH00
    Lonie Putman – I think y’all meant 13″ not 1 – 3″ in Stratford!! Still snowing too!!
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eKd3e_0kOAsAbH00
    April Duncan – Pine plains/Red Hook Route 199 Snowing heavy. Dutchess county ny
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ScDxj_0kOAsAbH00
    Snow on Division Street in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nTXh7_0kOAsAbH00
    Snow on Division Street in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12rooK_0kOAsAbH00
    A snowy soldier at the corner of Division and Franklin streets in Saratoga Springs, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287GX0_0kOAsAbH00
    Snow gathers on Saratoga Springs’ Christmas tree. (Photo: Jay Petrequin/NEWS10)
