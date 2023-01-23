Are the drinks free like in Vegas or will they price them so high like amphitheaters nobody can afford the drinks & just smoke weed. Will the sports book be taking bets on how long it takes for a shooting or robbery? Gambling in Ptown w/the stench of cigarettes, weed & 24 hour cheap booze. Plus, messed up roads, tunnels w/ high tolls & a police force so underfunded & undervalued by a corrupt city council they won’t arrest anyone. Good times!
I am an ex smoker and cant stand to be around someone smoking.. so yes my choice and that will be to drive somewhere else...
I won't be going into any smoking areas. What a great way for them to ruin business! I hope at least that you don't have to walk through the smoke to get to the restaurants. I'd love to be able to at least try the food there.
