Meteorologist Tony Pann says the rest of today will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 40s with a wintry mix in the forecast. Tomorrow the impact icon is on due to a wintry mix that will hit the area in the morning before turning into rain in the afternoon. Areas to the north and west could see a trace to an inch of snow, while areas south of Baltimore will only see rain. The rain will clear by the weekend as temps settle in the mid 40's. There is chance for more rain on Sunday and Monday.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO