Baltimore, MD

baltimorepositive.com

Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory

Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards

Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May

Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
BALTIMORE, MD
southbmore.com

Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore

A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
BALTIMORE, MD
AOL Corp

theGrio, Nicole Bailey team up to upgrade final Morgan State dorm room

Three Morgan State University students receive a decor makeover with the help of Baltimore interior designer Nicole Bailey. In a special three-part series, theGrio teamed up with Nicole Bailey, interior designer and founding owner of The Agorá Co., to help three students at Morgan State University upgrade their dorm decor.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Dave Matthews Band's 2023 summer tour to stop in Maryland

COLUMBIA, Md. — The Dave Matthews Band has a busy year planned with a new album release in May and a concert in June at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. The band is releasing its 10th studio album, "Walk Around the Moon," on May 19 and will perform at the Howard County venue on June 24.
COLUMBIA, MD
Wbaltv.com

9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer

A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
TIMONIUM, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating

Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space

A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?

The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Wintry mix Wednesday morning to transition to rain by evening

Meteorologist Tony Pann says the rest of today will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 40s with a wintry mix in the forecast. Tomorrow the impact icon is on due to a wintry mix that will hit the area in the morning before turning into rain in the afternoon. Areas to the north and west could see a trace to an inch of snow, while areas south of Baltimore will only see rain. The rain will clear by the weekend as temps settle in the mid 40's. There is chance for more rain on Sunday and Monday.
BALTIMORE, MD

