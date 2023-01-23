Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in MarylandEast Coast TravelerMaryland State
Get your masks ready for Mardi Gras!Adrian HolmanBaltimore, MD
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
The First Railway in the United States and Its Impact on American Historyhard and smartBaltimore, MD
More than 500 children from Baltimore had radioactive radium placed in their nostrils in the 1940sAnita DurairajBaltimore, MD
Related
baltimorepositive.com
Davidson brings his smooth jazz, comedy and soul back home to Maryland this weekend at Baltimore Comedy Factory
Comedian and Silver Spring native Tommy Davidson talks about his smooth jazz collaboration with Dave Koz and the living color of comedy and why his Maryland roots remain deep. baltimore, comedy, talking, people, silver spring, crab cake, weekend, friends, comedian, music, maryland, laugh, tommy davidson, smooth jazz, grew, road, dave koz, tour, tommy, towson baltimore.
Comedian Chris Rock to perform three shows in matter of weeks at Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre
BALTIMORE - Comedian Chris Rock will perform three shows at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore in a matter of weeks, including his Netflix Live special.Rock's Netflix Live special "Chris Rock: Selective Outrage" Tour will be on March 4 at the Hippodrome Theatre.You can find tickets here.Rock will also perform in Baltimore on Feb. 16 and Feb. 17 at Hippodrome during his Ego Death World Tour.He last performed in Baltimore last April, just weeks after he was slapped during the Oscars by actor Will Smith.
Wbaltv.com
2 Baltimore chefs nominated for distinguished 'James Beard' awards
Two chefs from Baltimore are semifinalists for the James Beard Award for the best chef in the Mid-Atlantic region for 2023. Chef Steve Chu of Ekiben and Chef Chris Amendola from foraged. on North Charles Street have both been nominated for the distinguished award. Ekiben has three locations in Fells Point, Hampden and South Baltimore.
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hell In The Harbor Festival to rock Baltimore this May
Baltimore’s inaugural Hell In The Harbor Festival will feature a lineup of more than 30 heavy metal bands on Memorial Day weekend. Baltimore Soundstage, and their production and event company Soundstage Presents, will host the festival along Market Place. The festival will span two days and two stages on...
southbmore.com
Great Plates of Late Around South Baltimore
A friend of mine with parents born in the Caribbean told me about Sweet Home Jamaica in Brooklyn a couple years ago. I finally made a visit in recent weeks, and should not have waited so long to stop by. It was outstanding. I got the jerk chicken lunch special...
AOL Corp
theGrio, Nicole Bailey team up to upgrade final Morgan State dorm room
Three Morgan State University students receive a decor makeover with the help of Baltimore interior designer Nicole Bailey. In a special three-part series, theGrio teamed up with Nicole Bailey, interior designer and founding owner of The Agorá Co., to help three students at Morgan State University upgrade their dorm decor.
Wbaltv.com
Dave Matthews Band's 2023 summer tour to stop in Maryland
COLUMBIA, Md. — The Dave Matthews Band has a busy year planned with a new album release in May and a concert in June at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia. The band is releasing its 10th studio album, "Walk Around the Moon," on May 19 and will perform at the Howard County venue on June 24.
Hilltop
A Father, A Friend, A ‘Talented and Beautiful Soul:’ DC Teacher Dead After Police Encounter
An English and Language Arts teacher at Digital Pioneer Academy in southeast Washington, D.C., is dead after an encounter with Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers in the Venice neighborhood. On Jan. 3, Keenan Anderson, a father, friend, educator and what some have described as a “talented and beautiful soul”...
Wbaltv.com
9-year-old girl delivers handmade hats to children with cancer
A 9-year-old Timonium girl brought smiles in the form of handmade hats to children who have cancer. Earlier this month, 11 News introduced viewers to Kaylee Milano, who has been knitting caps for children with cancer. Kaylee told 11 News she came up with the idea for "Kay's Kaps" because she knows what it's like to be in the hospital.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating
Baltimore City Police are investigating after a man broke the front glass door of Baltimore’s City Hall Wednesday morning. According to police, just before 9:30 a.m., the assailant smashed the door with what they are believing to be a hammer before fleeing the scene. Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests […] The post Man Breaks Front Glass Door Of Baltimore’s City Hall, Police Investigating appeared first on 92 Q.
Wbaltv.com
Mexican restaurant to open in former Bond Street Social space
A new Mexican restaurant that will mix food with live music is scheduled to open its first Baltimore location this year, with its owners aiming to revive the former Bond Street Social space in Fells Point. The Wave Group, a Virginia- and D.C.-area restaurant partnership, will open Baja Tap at...
baltimorefishbowl.com
‘Food for Thought’ exhibition to open at Baltimore Museum of Industry next month
An exhibition opening next month at the Baltimore Museum of Industry will encourage visitors to ponder the impact of food insecurity and hear the stories of Baltimore school food and nutrition workers. The “Food For Thought” exhibition will open Feb. 10 at the BMI and will remain open through the...
Wbaltv.com
Special Olympics Maryland gives closer look to athletes with 'Brave on the Beach' event
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Before the Polar Bear plunge, Special Olympics Maryland is holding a special event so everyone gets to hear from the courageous athletes who benefit from the fundraiser. Before thousands of people pack the beach to take a dip in the Chesapeake Bay, Special Olympics Maryland wants...
wypr.org
What’s with those “The Greatest City In America” benches?
The paint is worn thin, but the message is still there, a puzzling declaration from a foggy past. At some point in history, someone decided to emblazon the city’s public benches with the hyperbolically proud slogan: Baltimore – The Greatest City in America. Where’d this over-the-top motto come from? And how’d it end up on all those benches? Baltimore Banner reporter Clara Longo de Freitas teams up with Aaron Henkin to find the answers.
Wbaltv.com
Kennedy Krieger Institute to be honored for work with Special Olympics Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — There are special honors for one of the Corporate Plunge teams that will jump into the Chesapeake Bay to raise money for Special Olympics Maryland. Kennedy Krieger Institute not only has a team ready to go, but it's being recognized for its extraordinary work with the athletes.
Iconic Baltimore crab restaurant, Bo Brooks, closes
Obrycki’s, Gunnings, Brownies. Names that stick to the soul of Baltimore, better than gum on the soul of shoe. How about Bo Brooks?
Wbaltv.com
Weather Talk: What's keeping the Snow Train away from Baltimore?
Mother Nature will send some snow flurries to Maryland on Wednesday, but just like the rest of the storms so far this winter, the flakes will quickly turn into rain drops. Meteorologist Tony Pann explains whether there's a chance for snow this year.
Peeping Tom reported inside Target dressing room in Gambrills
An investigation is underway following an alleged Peeping Tom incident that took place Friday evening at the Target in Gambrills.
Wbaltv.com
Wintry mix Wednesday morning to transition to rain by evening
Meteorologist Tony Pann says the rest of today will be mostly sunny with temps in the upper 40s with a wintry mix in the forecast. Tomorrow the impact icon is on due to a wintry mix that will hit the area in the morning before turning into rain in the afternoon. Areas to the north and west could see a trace to an inch of snow, while areas south of Baltimore will only see rain. The rain will clear by the weekend as temps settle in the mid 40's. There is chance for more rain on Sunday and Monday.
Comments / 0