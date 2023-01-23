ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain

CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024

Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend

Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
Keystone Racing Supports Elite-Level Cyclists, Helps to Make the Sport ‘Fun Again’

Keystone Racing provides support for elite cyclists who are balancing their training with school and part-time work. Berks County native and accomplished cyclist Jeff Schaeffer has long been aware of the stress involved in elite-level racing. Not only has he been riding bikes for more than 20 years, but his son, 27-year-old Dakota Schaeffer, was once a professional in the sport.
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”

“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
Copy of Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University

Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to VISTA Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82

Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity

It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
