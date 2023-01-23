Read full article on original website
Limerick RV Rental Company Offers Upscale Ride to NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field
Montgomery County Eagles fans lucky enough to be attending the NFC Championship game this Sunday may as well go style. Jenn Frederick, FOX 29 Philadelphia, reported on the sweet-fleet inventory for rent at at Kelly’s World Class Automotive, Limerick.
‘The Smell of Victory!’: Langhorne Candle Company Unveils New Product in Celebration of the Eagles Playoff
A candle shop in Bucks County is celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles by creating a one-of-a-kind product for the most die-hard fans. The Langhorne Candle Company, located at 211 East Maple Avenue in Langhorne, has just released their latest candle, “The Smell of Victory”, in celebration of the Eagles’ latest games.
Main Line Media News
Former Villanova coach Jay Wright feeling his successor’s pain
CHERRY HILL, N.J. — Jay Wright may have traded in his designer suits for a network blazer as a television analyst, but the former Villanova coach still bleeds blue and white. Wright feels for the Wildcats, especially head coach Kyle Neptune, as they struggle through a season in which...
vuhoops.com
Villanova midseason recruiting update for the Class of 2023 and 2024
Following up on Eugene’s detailed report from the summer – we’d like to provide a pulse check on some of the existing recruits Villanova is pursuing, as well as seeing who has emerged in the last few months. With ‘Nova not even listed in the top 150 for Class of 2023 rankings — No. 172 according to On3.com — it’s time to take a quick look at the recruiting trail during this long layoff in-between games.
bvmsports.com
Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend
Filed under: Only 1 former Eagles player will advance to Conference Championship weekend The list of Philly alumni competing in the playoffs has been whittled down to just one. By Alexis Chassen@Lovelybuckeye Jan 24, 2023, 1:10am EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Only…
49ers vs Eagles NFC Championship Preview, Odds and Tickets
The NFL Playoffs schedule brings us to the AFC and NFC Championship games this weekend. The 2023 NFC Championship is a battle between the top-ranked teams in the conference, as the Philadelphia Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers.
Keystone Racing Supports Elite-Level Cyclists, Helps to Make the Sport ‘Fun Again’
Keystone Racing provides support for elite cyclists who are balancing their training with school and part-time work. Berks County native and accomplished cyclist Jeff Schaeffer has long been aware of the stress involved in elite-level racing. Not only has he been riding bikes for more than 20 years, but his son, 27-year-old Dakota Schaeffer, was once a professional in the sport.
A Random Act of Kindness Sends 12-Year-Old Ridley Boy to Eagles-Giant Playoff Game
Michael Kovtonuk,a 12-year-old from Ridley Park was in the stands Saturday for the Eagles-Giants playoff game because of an act of kindness, reports FOX 29 News. Kovtonuk happened to see a woman drop her keys while he was walking home with two others from school during a recent rainstorm. “I...
Gwen Knapp, Prominent Sports Reporter and Philadelphia Inquirer Columnist Remembered
Wilmington-native Gwen Knapp, a prominent sportswriter and The Philadelphia Inquirer and The San Francisco Chronicle columnist, died on January 20 aged 61, writes Kevin Draper for The New York Times. Knapp spent close to three decades reporting on sports, nearly a decade of that as an editor and a reporter...
knightcrier.org
The brains behind Fox 29’s “Good Day Philadelphia”
“Breakfast with Bob” and “Dr.Mike” are some segments you might recognize from a popular morning show. For Fox 29’s 8am and 9am hours of Good Day Philadelphia, Liana Daywalt is the heart of this operation. Having a lot of responsibilities in her job as a producer,...
Family invites public to Philadelphia's Jerry Blavat celebration of life
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The family of legendary Philadelphia DJ Jerry Blavat is welcoming the public to honor Blavat in person or virtually at his celebration of life. His family confirmed his death last Friday.A note from Blavat's family says his celebration of life will be on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul on 18th Street between Race and Vine Streets. The viewing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. with a mass to follow 11:30 a.m.The mass will be streamed online at 11:30 a.m. as well and more information about parking and street closures will be shared on Thursday.Blavat's family is grateful for all of the kindness they've received over the last few days. "Thank you again for all of the kindness and shared thoughts over the past several days. We have heard from so many who loved Jerry as much as we did. We appreciate all of the prayers, love, support and memories – oh, those memories. Jerry wished for a big celebration of life. And, we have a big one planned. On behalf of our family, thank you. Jerry loved all of you."
Copy of Delaware County Leadership: Dr. Stacey Robertson, President, Widener University
Stacey Robertson, president of Widener University, spoke to VISTA Today about her childhood in Scottsdale, Arizona, and San Jose, California, where she played as many sports as possible, including volleyball, softball, soccer, and basketball. In college, she played on the inaugural women’s water polo team and designed her own major called Social History and Social Movements.
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia - Whether you're looking for a slice of the good stuff or an entire pie, Philadelphia has several great pizza shops to choose from. From Angelo's Pizzeria to Pizza Shackamaxon to Tacconelli's, you'll find what you're craving at a great price.
billypenn.com
$400k spend for Gym; What’s the READI delay?; Another St. Joe’s merger | Morning roundup
💌 Want this daily digest emailed to you? Sign up for the free Billy Penn newsletter and it’ll land in your inbox every morning. API PA backs Helen Gym for mayor, pledging $400k spend. Pa.’s statewide Asian American civil rights and advocacy organization is backing former Councilmember Helen...
There’s a change at the top of the boys basketball rankings
Allentown Central Catholic continues to climb the boys basketball rankings. The Vikings’ current run of success includes a win over then-No. 1 Emmaus, which shouldn’t be punished too much since it was without standout guard Dylan Darville.
Penn State Abington Hosts Work of Phila. Artist-Author Gerard Brown in ‘Know Your Enemy’ Exhibition
Penn State Abington is hosting “Know the Enemy,” a solo exhibition by Philadelphia artist and educator Gerard Brown. The display runs through Mar. 3 in the Woodland Building art gallery.
Philadelphia Magazine Headline About Jerry Blavat Is Inappropriate
We took exception when an Atlantic City newspaper printed what we felt was an inappropriate headline about Jerry Blavat at the time of his passing. Being consistent, today we must do the same thing about a Philadelphia magazine headline and article about Blavat that we feel is also wrong. Earlier...
Jerry Blavat Dies: ‘The Geator With The Heater’, A Philadelphia Radio Advocate For Early R&B Artists, Was 82
Jerry Blavat, a fast-talking DJ in Philadelphia who was a staunch backer of R&B in an era where “race records” weren’t mainstream, died Friday at Jefferson-Methodist Hospital in Philadelphia. His death was confirmed by his close friend A.J. Mattia and Keely Stahl, the latter his companion of more than 30 years. The cause of death was from complications caused by myasthenia gravis, an autoimmune neuromuscular disease. He was 82 and worked up until recently, when he canceled several long-running live events. However, he was still heard regularly on his own Geator Gold Radio network, and on his weekly Saturday night...
CNET
Best Internet Providers in Philadelphia: Verizon or Xfinity
It's hard to say you're spoiled for choice when it comes to internet providers in Philadelphia. Unfortunately, you'll likely need to make a decision between just two: Verizon, which may include Fios and 5G home internet, or Xfinity. The lack of providers in your area may be disappointing, but thankfully those available are very good.
sojo1049.com
Philadelphia Expert Picks This Item as Worst Snack You Can Buy at Wawa
Out of all of the things that you can buy at Wawa, what's the worst item you can grab as a snack?. The editors at Philadelphia Magazine recently assembled their "Worst of Philly 2022" list and they answered that question. Well, technically two snacks made the list, but one is...
