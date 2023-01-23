ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barron County, WI

drydenwire.com

Eric Toney Joins Ben & Fitzy This Week On ‘Positive Tuesday’

SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. This week, Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association, Eric Toney, will be joining...
BARRON COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
CBS Minnesota

Western Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Hudson

HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.
HUDSON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
news8000.com

Two arrested for armed robbery in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities arrested two men accused in an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls Saturday. At 12:22 a.m., police claim 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki broke into an apartment on Harding Street. According to the release, the woman who called police claimed Johnson physically struck both tenants of the apartment in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot one of them if they moved. The caller claims Maki attempted to take her phone during the incident.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

OakLeaf Clinics opens behavioral health clinic

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - OakLeaf Clinics is celebrating the opening of its new behavioral health clinic in downtown Eau Claire. Dr. Kevin Hess and his team had been practicing at the Oakleaf Medical Clinic for the past two years, but decided to open a new clinic called The Counseling Room. Located on South Barstow Street, Dr. Hess specializes in behavioral health and alternative methods to medicine and therapy.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
Bring Me The News

Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night

Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
MENOMONIE, WI
715newsroom.com

Road Project In Menomonie Will “B” Delayed

Dunn County officials announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie that was planned for 2023 will have to be delayed until 2024. “Highway B is our most heavily traveled county road in Dunn County and is utilized by...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
drydenwire.com

Sawyer County Burglary Investigation Results In Felony Convictions For Hayward Man

SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Trevor Wilson, of Hayward, WI, one of four men that were arrested and later charged criminally in Sawyer County Circuit Court following an investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the Hayward, WI area. Michael Denasha, Chad Headley, Reid Warner, and Cody Potack were also charged criminally, and Potack was sentenced in June 2022 on his conviction of burglary.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
KAAL-TV

Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
STILLWATER, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him

PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries. 
PIERCE COUNTY, WI

