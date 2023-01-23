Read full article on original website
Related
drydenwire.com
Eric Toney Joins Ben & Fitzy This Week On ‘Positive Tuesday’
SPOONER, WI -- Join DrydenWire.com founder Ben Dryden and Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald for their latest episode of "Positive Tuesday W/ Ben & Fitzy" live this Tuesday morning!. This week, Fond du Lac County District Attorney and President of the Wisconsin District Attorney’s Association, Eric Toney, will be joining...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls woman sentenced in connection to Jackson County drug investigation
JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A Black River Falls, Wis. woman is sentenced for her role in a Jackson County Drug Investigation. According to a media release from the Jackson County District Attorney, in Jackson County Circuit Court, a judge sentenced 43-year-old Jackie Snow to a twelve-year prison term. Snow was convicted on Oct. 25, 2022 for a Dec. 2017 drug delivery which resulted in the death of an Eau Claire man. A charge of first degree reckless homicide-drug delivery was dismissed but read in for sentencing consideration.
Western Wisconsin authorities searching for escaped inmate last seen in Hudson
HUDSON, Wisc. -- Authorities are searching for an inmate who is missing from a western Wisconsin jail Tuesday afternoon.The St. Croix County Sheriff's Office says that Brian Fern was serving a sentence with Huber privileges -- a program where prisoners may leave to work at outside employment.The sheriff's office received an alert about tampering with Fern's electronic device around 2 p.m. Deputies found the device along with a knife used to cut it.Fern's last known location was in the area of the 1400 block of Coulee Road.Anyone who knows Fern's whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 715-386-4701 or 911.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in connection to Pierce County fatal crash
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A plea is entered for a Wausau, Wis. woman charged in connection to a 2020 Pierce County fatal crash. Court records show 25-year-old McKenna Fell has been charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, homicide by use of a vehicle with PAC, homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle, injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and injury by use of vehicle with PAC.
WEAU-TV 13
Small Eau Claire pizza shop doing its best to keep up with demand
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - From the backyard of a home in Minneapolis to a suite at Banbury Place in Eau Claire, a pizza shop started as a pandemic project has gained popularity. “I was an out of work chef during the pandemic, the height of it, the shutdown,” said...
wiproud.com
Armed home invaders attack owner in Chippewa Falls
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Three people have been arrested in connection to an armed robbery at a home in Chippewa Falls. Chief Matt Kelm says officers responded to a distressed phone call at 12:20 Saturday morning. The caller said several people she knew, including Elijah Johnson and Jeremiah Maki, were...
news8000.com
Two arrested for armed robbery in Chippewa Falls
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKBT) -- Authorities arrested two men accused in an armed robbery in Chippewa Falls Saturday. At 12:22 a.m., police claim 23-year-old Elijah Johnson and 20-year-old Jeremiah Maki broke into an apartment on Harding Street. According to the release, the woman who called police claimed Johnson physically struck both tenants of the apartment in the head with a handgun and threatened to shoot one of them if they moved. The caller claims Maki attempted to take her phone during the incident.
wpr.org
Eau Claire nonprofit working to convert unused church classrooms into veteran housing
Vacant classrooms on an Eau Claire church property could become housing for veterans under a plan to covert the building into apartments with the help of federal COVID-19 relief funding. The two-story wing of largely unused classrooms is attached to the Grace Lutheran Church near Eau Claire's downtown. Chippewa Valley...
WEAU-TV 13
OakLeaf Clinics opens behavioral health clinic
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - OakLeaf Clinics is celebrating the opening of its new behavioral health clinic in downtown Eau Claire. Dr. Kevin Hess and his team had been practicing at the Oakleaf Medical Clinic for the past two years, but decided to open a new clinic called The Counseling Room. Located on South Barstow Street, Dr. Hess specializes in behavioral health and alternative methods to medicine and therapy.
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect dead following armed home invasion in Wisconsin, investigation into officer involved shooting begins
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident stemming from a home invasion in Dunn County on Saturday. Authorities say that a man, who allegedly stole a vehicle after an armed home invasion in which...
Man fatally shot by police in western Wisconsin Saturday night
Police in western Wisconsin fatally shot a man who allegedly broke into an apartment, shot a gun while threatening the homeowner and then stole the victim's vehicle. The incident happened just before 9 p.m. in the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road in Menomonie, with the city's police department issuing a press release that says an "older white male" broke into an apartment and was "threatening the homeowner and shooting a firearm."
715newsroom.com
Road Project In Menomonie Will “B” Delayed
Dunn County officials announced on Monday, Jan. 23, that a planned reconstruction of a substantial portion of Highway B east of Menomonie that was planned for 2023 will have to be delayed until 2024. “Highway B is our most heavily traveled county road in Dunn County and is utilized by...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire woman sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution
MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is sentenced for possessing methamphetamine for distribution. According to a media release from the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea, Western District of Wisconsin, U.S. Department of Justice, Timothy M. O’Shea, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, is announcing that 40-year-old Golia Xiong of Eau Claire is sentenced by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson to 60 months in federal prison for possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute.
drydenwire.com
Sawyer County Burglary Investigation Results In Felony Convictions For Hayward Man
SAWYER COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- The Court has sentenced Trevor Wilson, of Hayward, WI, one of four men that were arrested and later charged criminally in Sawyer County Circuit Court following an investigation into multiple burglaries and thefts that had occurred in the Hayward, WI area. Michael Denasha, Chad Headley, Reid Warner, and Cody Potack were also charged criminally, and Potack was sentenced in June 2022 on his conviction of burglary.
KAAL-TV
Minnesota team wins World Snow Sculpting Championship
(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota team took first place at the second annual World Snow Sculpting Championship in Stillwater. The Minnesota team named, House of Thune, comprised of three members – Dusty Thune, Kelly Thune, and David Aichinger – carved 10 tons of snow into a sculpture named “Journey.”
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Police: Juvenile pedestrian struck by car, taken to medical facility
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire Police Department has provided information that they responded to a car crash Friday in which a juvenile pedestrian was “struck.”. According to information from the Eau Claire Police Department, the incident occurred on the 2300 block of Clairemont Avenue near the Hy-Vee gas station and Memorial High School at 9:00 a.m. The juvenile was taken by EMS to an area medical facility. The crash is still under investigation.
Wisconsin man, 60, killed on farm after hay bales fell on him
PIERCE COUNTY, Wis. -- A 60-year-old Wisconsin man is dead following a farming incident over the weekend.According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred Saturday morning at a farm located in Rock Elm Township, Wisconsin. Authorities say a 66-year-old Elmwood, Wisconsin man was operating a tractor trailer with a load of hay bales when the load shifted and fell off the trailer. The hay bales struck a 60-year-old Elmwood man. The victim, identified as John Robey, was taken to the hospital where he was declared deceased. There were no other injuries.
drydenwire.com
'COLD WEATHER - HOT DEALS!' - This Week At Schmitz's Economart!
SPOONER, WI -- Check out this week's great deals going on now thru Sunday at Schmitz's Economart!
drydenwire.com
Woman Charged With Multiple Felonies Including Burglary, Auto Theft, And Attempt To Disarm Officer
BURNETT COUNTY (DrydenWire) -- A criminal complaint has been filed in Burnett County, Wisconsin, against Amy Heckler, age 40, alleging that she burglarized a residence, stole a car, and attempted to disarm a law enforcement officer. DrydenWire Insider. This content is only for paid subscribers to DrydenWire Insider. Please Login...
Comments / 0