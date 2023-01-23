Hibbing High School One Act Presents, 'Almost, Maine'

HIBBING—Students from the Hibbing High School One Act Play team are preparing to showcase their competition play in a public performance on their home stage.

Curtains open for “Almost, Maine” at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, in the Hibbing High School Auditorium. The public performance gives the One Act team an opportunity to showcase their talent in advance of the regional competition.

Director Megan Reynolds, now in her fourth season with the Hibbing One Act team said “Almost, Maine” is adapted from a full play of the same title.

“Almost, Maine” is a series of vignettes about love and heartbreak in a small northern Maine town,” Reynolds explained.

The full length play is a series of different scenes between couples, exploring love, falling in love, looking for love, and not finding it.

Reynolds said the One Act play focuses on four of the scenes from the full length play.

A cast of 10 along with eight students performing tech work: lights, sound, costumes and props, are involved with the production.

One Act is an activity that is sanctioned by the Minnesota High School League.

“We train and produce a play for competition,” Reynolds explained, comparing rehearsals to a sporting team’s practice sessions.

“This is really different kind of performance than our students have put on in the past, it’s really genuine,” Reynolds said as she described how the scenes give the illusion of “eavesdropping” on a conversation between two real people as opposed to a musical and theatrical staging moment.

“It’s a new challenge for them and they’ve done great work,” Reynolds said.

Donations will be accepted at the door for “Almost, Maine,” but there is no admission charge as this performance is not a ticketed event.