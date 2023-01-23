ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

By John Clark
 2 days ago

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated.

According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at the scene, they heard shots to the west, in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.

Police found Blakely and a friend outside of the Harvard Drive residence and learned that she had been drinking at a local bar prior to the shootings, and had been present at both locations.

She was taken to the Rock County Jail on a probation violation, where a breath test revealed her blood alcohol level was at .210, police said.

Shell casings recovered at the two incident locations matched a stolen gun which was later found at Blakely’s home.

No one was injured in either shooting, police said.

Blakely was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Receiving Stolen Property, and Going Armed while Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

Archie Bennett
2d ago

This is a woman to make an example of! She needs greatest possible incarceration for each and every count. She is a threat to safety anywhere and everywhere she is at any given time.

Catrina8
2d ago

Crazy stuff! So it's not just Beloit with the shootings, that's disappointing. Alcohol and guns definitely don't mix.

Rell Mar
2d ago

another woman out here without control or guidance, stop trying to be something you can't be

