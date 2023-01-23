Police: Drunken Janesville woman charged with multiple shootings on Saturday

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Janesville Police have arrested Lenora Blakely, 31, a convicted felon, for allegedly firing multiple rounds at two locations Saturday morning while heavily intoxicated.

According to police, officers were called to “a chaotic scene” at apartments in the 400 block of N. Pearl Street where shots were fired. While officers were at the scene, they heard shots to the west, in the 2300 block of Harvard Drive.

Police found Blakely and a friend outside of the Harvard Drive residence and learned that she had been drinking at a local bar prior to the shootings, and had been present at both locations.

She was taken to the Rock County Jail on a probation violation, where a breath test revealed her blood alcohol level was at .210, police said.

Shell casings recovered at the two incident locations matched a stolen gun which was later found at Blakely’s home.

No one was injured in either shooting, police said.

Blakely was charged with Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Recklessly Endangering Safety, Receiving Stolen Property, and Going Armed while Under the Influence of an Intoxicant.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.