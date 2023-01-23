Hibbing High School Band plans Disney trip

HIBBING—The Hibbing High School Band, under the direction of Matthew Berg, is raising funds for a trip to Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

Berg presented on the seven-day trip planned for March, 2024 at the Hibbing School Board meeting last Wednesday. In an interview the following day, Berg said this is the first for the band since 2018.

“It’s very exciting,” Berg said in a phone interview, recalling the reaction of his 10th through 12th grade students when he delivered the news. “The kids are really excited to go—none of them have experienced a (band) trip before.”

The band is scheduled to perform at one of the Disney parks as part of the tour, and to take in a Disney Imagination Workshop. The Kennedy Space Station and Cocoa Beach are also stops on the trip.

A butter braid sale is the first of two fundraisers for the trip, and the other is a wreath sale in November.

“Delicious, sweet pastries,” is how Berg described the butter braids for anyone not familiar with the product, which comes frozen and ready to bake. There are several varieties to choose from, including fruit flavored butter braids and cinnamon rolls.

More information on the butter braid sale is forthcoming on the Hibbing High School Band Facebook page.

The board also heard a presentation from Hibbing High School Principal Ranae Seykora and Alex Coker, a representative from the company World Classrooms, about a non-school affiliated trip to Washington, D.C. offered June 18-21, 2024. The trip consists of four days of “intense touring” and prepares students for content covered in the ninth grade social studies civics class, according to Seykora.

Seykora, in an interview on Thursday, said the trip is open to all seventh and eighth grade students in the district. If parents want to go, they can also be a part of it, she said.

“We’ve never done this before, so this is new to us,” Seykora said.

A students’ meeting is set for Feb. 2, followed by a parents’ meeting on Feb. 13 to include details including the itinerary and pricing. By starting planning now, she said there’s time to fundraise and make payments toward the trip.

Seykora said World Classrooms takes care of arranging chaperones and tour guides.

“The teachers and school board love the fact that it takes place in the summer time,” Seykora said.

The board also took up the following other matters on Wednesday.

• Hired Annamae Bills as a 30 hour per week pupil support at the Early Learning Center, effective Jan. 19.

• Accepted the resignation of Renee Wells, special education teacher, for purposes of retirement, effective Sept. 8.

• Approved a payment request for $20,840 to Max Gray Construction, of Hibbing, for work completed on the Lincoln and Greenhaven LTFM project.

• Approved payment to the Range Association of Municipalities and Schools in the amount of $1,750 for 2023 membership dues.

• Approved the 2022 Pay Equity Compliance Report.

• Heard the second reading of Policy 713 Bus Accident.

• Heard the second reading of Policy 714 Fund Balances.

• Heard the second reading of Policy 715 Student Activity Accounting.

• Heard the second reading of Policy 717 Uniform Grant Guidance Policy regarding Federal Revenue Sources.