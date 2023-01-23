Read full article on original website
LANCASTER, Pa. — Those who know Carol Heth say she doesn't just help people financially, she truly cares for them. "I never sat down to really figure out how many people we've helped, and how much we've raised, so when I did that, I was in shock with what we've been able to accomplish," Heath said.
WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital launches robotic surgery program to help keep care close to home
YORK, PA (Jan. 24, 2023) – WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has launched a robotic surgery program to offer minimally invasive surgical procedures to patients. Robotic-assisted surgery offers several benefits to patients, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, smaller scars, and improved patient satisfaction. While WellSpan patients have had...
Trying functional training at Blitz45 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43's Ally Debicki took a look at functional training at Blitz45 to give the full-body workout a try. Blitz45 is a 45-minute functional training and conditioning workout that targets the entire body. Some circuits are focused on intervals, some repetitions, and the conditioning changes every...
York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies
YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
WNEP-TV 16
GoFundMe helps Millersville student continue classes after unexpected loss
MILLERSVILLE, Pa. — Millersville University sophomore Makenzie Wagner lost her mom Krista suddenly to stage four pancreatic cancer last April. "We're like peas in a pod, like we're very, very close," Wagner said. "It was definitely very shocking because, it all happened so fast. And I was not expecting that at all."
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service
*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
Is the start of your school delayed Wednesday? Check here to find out
Snow should move into the Harrisburg area just after sunrise Wednesday, with the heaviest snowfall expected north and west of the city, according to forecasters. A winter weather advisory in effect from 4 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday with a predicted snowfall of 1 to 3 inches. Higher amounts are expected toward State College and Williamsport.
lebtown.com
Lebanon City Council fills positions, tweaks budget, handles old business
After learning Monday night that the city will carry forward a 2022 budget surplus of about $1 million into this year, Lebanon City Council disposed of an agenda dominated by personnel appointments and the final approval of several bills preliminarily passed last month. Budget and finances. Mayor Sherry Capello announced...
gettysburgian.com
Campus Safety Alerts Student Body of Monday Night Incident in Residential Building
On Tuesday, Executive Director of Campus Safety Alex Wiltz sent an email to the campus community detailing an incident that occurred within a residential building on Monday night. A student reported that a former student threatened them in a College residential building, and said that the threat included a reference...
abc27.com
16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
WGAL
School van overturns after collision with SUV in Berks County
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. — A school van overturned in Berks County after colliding with an SUV. The van was taking students – around 7 or 8 years old – between schools in the Boyertown School District on Tuesday when the crash happened on Route 73, just outside Boyertown.
IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
WGAL
Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
Funds from former Gov. Wolf and the DCNR going towards planting trees in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Former Governor Wolf and his administration announced an $11.8 million investment to plant trees and meadows in Pennsylvania, in order to better the environment and enhance recreation. “Not only will that benefit the people, but it will also benefit the environment as well,” said Kalaia...
Penn Township Police Department makes record donation honoring one of their own | On the Bright Side
HANOVER, Pa. — For officers in the Penn Township Police Department, "No Shave November" extended far past the month. With the help of the community, this fun effort to give back continued through the end of the year. They raised more than $5,000 for the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance...
PennDOT lifts speed restrictions on major roads across Central Pa. due to winter storm
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Update, 3:45 p.m.: The 45-mph speed restriction placed on major roads in the south-central PennDOT District 8 region that includes Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties has been lifted, PennDOT said. No restrictions remain in place on these roads. The Pennsylvania Department...
lebtown.com
Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ
Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
WGAL
Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate
LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
Business leaders across York remember Jon and Tim Kinsley
YORK, Pa. — The York community continues to mourn after the tragic deaths of Jonathan and Tim Kinsley, leaders of the well-known Kinsley Enterprises. Jon and Tim were tragically killed during a skiing accident in Canada on Monday. The brothers helped expand their family business into a multi-state company....
abc27.com
Historic Lancaster County Dutch Haven bakery, Amish store for sale
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A historic Lancaster County bakery and Amish store have been listed for sale. According to a real estate listing, properties including the Dutch Haven Shoofly Pie Bakery in Ronks have been listed for sale at $2,399,000. Five properties on the 2800 block of Lincoln...
