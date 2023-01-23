ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Red Lion, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Related
Gettysburg Connection

WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital launches robotic surgery program to help keep care close to home

YORK, PA (Jan. 24, 2023) – WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital has launched a robotic surgery program to offer minimally invasive surgical procedures to patients. Robotic-assisted surgery offers several benefits to patients, including less pain, shorter hospital stays, quicker recovery, smaller scars, and improved patient satisfaction. While WellSpan patients have had...
GETTYSBURG, PA
FOX 43

Trying functional training at Blitz45 in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — FOX43's Ally Debicki took a look at functional training at Blitz45 to give the full-body workout a try. Blitz45 is a 45-minute functional training and conditioning workout that targets the entire body. Some circuits are focused on intervals, some repetitions, and the conditioning changes every...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

York group monitors city's homeless and brings supplies

YORK, Pa. — Every day a team of two walks around York, meeting people where they are. “We’re all just people and just to respect each other, some of us currently live in a home [and for] some people their home happens to be a tent or a car,” said Robin Shear, who is often part of the team.
YORK COUNTY, PA
Michele Orsinger

Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your Service

*This is a work of nonfiction that was witnessed or experienced by myself and others. Everything you read has been written with permission and based on real life situations. It all began on my 50th birthday this past December. My husband thought we should try a place we’ve never been to before and I wholeheartedly agreed. Let me introduce you to the brightest “hidden gem” right up the mountain from home… Sherman’s Creek Inn. Located in the heart of Shermans Dale, Pennsylvania. This place offers phenomenal service, creative menu items, and a welcoming atmosphere. The only “birthday wish” I had was that we would have found this place sooner.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon City Council fills positions, tweaks budget, handles old business

After learning Monday night that the city will carry forward a 2022 budget surplus of about $1 million into this year, Lebanon City Council disposed of an agenda dominated by personnel appointments and the final approval of several bills preliminarily passed last month. Budget and finances. Mayor Sherry Capello announced...
LEBANON, PA
abc27.com

16 home, affordable housing project in Harrisburg is completed

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tri-County Housing Development Corporation (TCHDC) officially announced earlier today that the Mount Pleasant Homes Revitalization Project is now completed. The revitalization project was created to provide affordable housing for families in need back in 2010. The project was led by the Executive Director of...
HARRISBURG, PA
FOX 43

IceFest returns to Chambersburg for its 21st year

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The 21st annual Chambersburg IceFest kicks off today on Main Street with 118 ice sculptures, food, competition and fun. Organizers are hoping that this festival not only helps people get out of the mid-winter blues but also attracts people downtown to shop at small businesses. “There’s...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WGAL

Woman in labor involved in vehicle accident in Warwick Township

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A woman in labor was involved in a multi-vehicle accident in Warwick Township in Lancaster County. According to Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, the crash occurred in the area of Peters Road and Highlands Drive at 11:54 a.m. The woman in labor was on...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Lebanon attorney David Warner announces run for Palmyra MDJ

Lebanon attorney David R. Warner Jr. wants to be magisterial district judge for Palmyra Borough and North Londonderry, South Londonderry, East Hanover, and Cold Spring townships. Warner announced via a Facebook video on Jan. 18 that he would like to succeed incumbent MDJ Carl R. Garver, who will retire when...
PALMYRA, PA
WGAL

Dutch Wonderland increases starting pay rate

LANCASTER, Pa. — Dutch Wonderland has announced it's increasing its starting pay rate as it looks to fill 800 positions for its upcoming 60th birthday season. Rates at the amusement park in Lancaster County will rise as much as $2.50 per hour over last year, with pay up to $15 an hour.
LANCASTER, PA
FOX 43

Business leaders across York remember Jon and Tim Kinsley

YORK, Pa. — The York community continues to mourn after the tragic deaths of Jonathan and Tim Kinsley, leaders of the well-known Kinsley Enterprises. Jon and Tim were tragically killed during a skiing accident in Canada on Monday. The brothers helped expand their family business into a multi-state company....
YORK COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

