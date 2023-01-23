Read full article on original website
Two Walmart shoplifters arrested in Cortlandville
Over the past week, two people have been arrested for stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in Cortlandville.
cortlandvoice.com
Marathon man steals merchandise from local store
A Village of Marathon man stole merchandise from a local store within Cortland County, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. The report stated that Joshua M. Price, 24, passed all points of sale prior to stealing the merchandise at the Walmart store in the town of Cortlandville.
wxhc.com
Marathon Man Arrested After Stealing From Walmart
Yesterday, Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Walmart in Cortlandville for a reported larceny. As officers investigated, they were able to determine that 24 year old Joshua M. Price of Marathon, passed all points of sale in the store and stolen merchandise. Officers arrested Price and charged him with Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor.
On The Lookout: Distraction thieves targeting shoppers
DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two individuals involved in an organized group targeting shoppers. These distraction thieves try to hit big, busy stores to target their victims and in this case, shoppers in BJ’s were victims of these thieves. DeWitt police […]
NewsChannel 36
Police: Trio break window with dumbbell during Big Flats mini-mart burglary
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is looking for the three people responsible for stealing cigarettes and other tobacco related items during a burglary that happened Tuesday morning. The Sheriff's Office said sometime around 2 a.m., three people walked up to Harnas' Mart on Sing Sing...
wxhc.com
Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police
A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
Addison man arrested on rape charge
HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
WKTV
Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
Sheriff updates condition of man stabbed during Big Flats standoff
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Law enforcement has released more information on the status of the man stabbed in Big Flats late last week which led to a 3-hour-long standoff. The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Joseph Hartford of Big Flats was stabbed on January 20 at a home on Burkeshire Drive. Immediately after […]
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
whcuradio.com
Cortlandville theft leads to arrest
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15
According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
Pittsford jewelry store robbery suspect arrested, wanted in string of car thefts
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man arrested Friday for a robbery at a Pittsford jewelry store was also a suspect in a string of car thefts, according to investigators. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said 20-year-old Rochester resident Zeaquan Walker asked to see jewelry at The Source Fine Jewelers on January 16, then brandished a […]
cnycentral.com
Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell
BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
Inmate allegedly brought drugs into Broome County Jail
A Binghamton man is accused of knowingly bringing drugs into the Broome County Jail.
wxhc.com
Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI
Early Friday morning around 5:45 am, January 20th, an officer from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office was patrolling the area near Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road when the officer found a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver unconscious. Through an investigation conducted by officers found the driver,...
cnycentral.com
NYS Troopers arrest 11, seize illegal firearms, drugs in four day operation in CNY
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Police conducted a four-day operation from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22 in Onondaga County focusing on weapons and narcotics trafficking. The Community Stabilization Unit split into five teams of 2 conducting traffic stops and collecting intelligence. They focused their work on the City of Syracuse and the Town of Salina.
