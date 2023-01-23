ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortlandville, NY

cortlandvoice.com

Marathon man steals merchandise from local store

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
wxhc.com

Marathon Man Arrested After Stealing From Walmart

Yesterday, Officer’s from the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at Walmart in Cortlandville for a reported larceny. As officers investigated, they were able to determine that 24 year old Joshua M. Price of Marathon, passed all points of sale in the store and stolen merchandise. Officers arrested Price and charged him with Petit Larceny, a Misdemeanor.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

On The Lookout: Distraction thieves targeting shoppers

DEWITT, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Town of DeWitt Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers on the lookout for two individuals involved in an organized group targeting shoppers. These distraction thieves try to hit big, busy stores to target their victims and in this case, shoppers in BJ’s were victims of these thieves. DeWitt police […]
DEWITT, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Man Arrested Multiple Times by Cortland Police

A Cortland man was recently arrested twice by Cortland Police Officer’s after two separate incidents within ten days of each other in the City of Cortland. On Wednesday, January 11th, Cortland Police were dispatched to the area of 500 Northcliffe for a Medical Assist. Upon arrival officers were informed that Tristen C. Libbey was in the area and was acting out and appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

Addison man arrested on rape charge

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — New York State Police have reported the arrest of an Addison man after an event that took place on Monday. According to police, 26-year-old Chevis G. Sargent, of Addison was arrested and charged with Rape in the 1st Degree, a Class B Felony. The charge stems from an investigation into a […]
ADDISON, NY
WKTV

Man with outstanding warrant taken into custody in Rome

ROME, N.Y. – A man who was wanted on an outstanding warrant was taken into custody near Freedom Plaza in Rome Tuesday afternoon after initially resisting arrest. Police say Matthew Crossway, 30, had an outstanding warrant for criminal possession of a weapon. Officers found Crossway near the plaza on Erie Boulevard West and say he refused to cooperate. He was also in possession of a broken arrow at the time, according to police.
ROME, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

BCSO Featured Warrant: Kara Yager

The Broome County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance in locating a woman on an outstanding warrant. The office is looking for Kara Yager, wanted on a Violation of Probation for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance. She was last known to frequent the Kirby Street area of the Town...
BROOME COUNTY, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortlandville theft leads to arrest

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Cortland woman faces a felony charge, after allegedly shoplifting. Authorities say 27-year-old Summer Dixson stole items from Walmart in Cortlandville late Thursday night. She reportedly fled on foot, but was arrested shortly afterward. Dixson is charged with burglary. She’ll appear in court in February....
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Owego Police Blotter: January 16 to January 15

According to the Owego Police Department, during the week of Monday January 16, to Sunday January 22, the department had 85 service calls, 6 arrests, assisted in 3 motor vehicle accidents, and issued 4 traffic tickets. Craig M. Wallace of Owego was arrested for Petit Larceny, after an investigation of...
OWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

Man arrested for DWI, discovered unconscious in running vehicle in traffic

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. — Cortland County Sheriff deputies, while on patrol in the Town of Cortlandville, discovered a running vehicle stopped in traffic around 1 p.m. in the afternoon of Friday, Jan. 20. Upon investigation, officers discovered an unconscious driver behind the wheel in the area of Route 13 and Lighthouse Hill Road, deputies said.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY
whcuradio.com

Cortland man allegedly threatens woman with knife, charged with felony

CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man awaits his next day in court after an alleged incident with a knife. A woman came to the Cortland Police station Friday, January 20th, to report her life had been threatened with a large kitchen knife. Officers learned that suspect Tristen Libbey argued with the woman before brandishing the blade. Libbey was located a short time later and arrested. The knife was located at the scene and an order of protection was put into place. He was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and misdemeanor menacing. Libbey was sent to Cortland County Jail with no bail. He stayed there three days before appearing in court today for charges stemming from a previous arrest. He was released on his own recognizance and will appear in court again at a later date.
CORTLAND, NY
WETM 18 News

New York State Police report fatal crash in Campbell

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – One man is dead after a car crash in Steuben County late Tuesday night, according to police. New York State Police out of Bath confirmed that officers responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash around 11:23 p.m. on January 24, 2023. NYSP said that 42-year-old Shane Oakley from Bath was the […]
CAMPBELL, NY
wxhc.com

Sheriff Find Another Unconscious Driver in Roadway; Arrested for DWI

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY

