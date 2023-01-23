Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary grants scholarships to four employees

The Coquille Valley Hospital Auxiliary gave four scholarships to hospital employees to further their education/training on January 11. Recipients were Alicia Ames, Bethany Rowe, Debbie Gorst and Allison Zeafla. Each received a check for $1,000 in honor of an auxiliary volunteer who died in the last year: Sandee Murren, Cindy Greaves, Dottie Dunham and Fran Capehart.

A previous scholarship was awarded in memory of Gloria Olsen. The scholarships are funded by money raised by the auxiliary through the gift shop, bake sales, cookbook sales and raffles. In addition to awarding scholarships, the auxiliary has purchased equipment to aid in patient treatment.

The hospital auxiliary provides CVH with various services including greeting and directing visitors, visiting patients, crocheting lap blankets for patients, assisting with administrative tasks and helping with special events like the Health Fair. Recently, however, they have had to close the hospital gift shop due to a lack of volunteers to manage and staff it.

The Auxiliary is currently seeking new volunteers. If you are interested in joining, please contact Jackie Cole at

541-435-4626.