A woman's $8500 Rolex watch was flushed down the toilet and later she would discover whether it had survivedAnita DurairajChino Hills, CA
Big Bear Country Kitchen net lease up for auction with starting bid at $450,000The HD PostBig Bear Lake, CA
California witness spots hovering blue-colored disc-shaped objectRoger MarshMenifee, CA
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
San Bernardino County recruiting youth mentorsThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Golf Digest
Undercover Caddie: A drinking problem wrecked my player relationship and nearly ended my career
Drinking cost me my job on the PGA Tour. How did it happen? It’s like that Hemingway line: “Gradually, then suddenly.”. I always thought I had a safe relationship with alcohol. My first beer was in college, and it’s not like I was vertical on a keg every weekend. I might have a six-pack every Friday and Saturday night. I know that qualifies as binge drinking now, but back then, and compared to a lot of other college students, that was considered moderate.
Golf Digest
The Farmers Insurance Open finishes on Saturday again, and Justin Thomas jokingly makes the case for more short weeks
SAN DIEGO — While the scheduled Wednesday through Saturday playing of last year’s Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines was originally met with some disappointment and skepticism—and then it nearly went into Sunday when the playoff between winner Luke List and Will Zalatoris ran late—there wasn’t a lot of complaining on the players’ end.
How NFL great Ronnie Lott helped this aspiring professional, who is making his PGA Tour debut this week
SAN DIEGO – Michael Herrera is making his PGA Tour debut Wednesday at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. It’s the course where he first attended a tournament and watched Tiger Woods. “After I saw it, I’m like I want to play,” he said. “I want to...
Golf Digest
Rookie Taylor Montgomery is one of the hottest players on the PGA Tour, and he's got wild tales about getting here
A dozen events into the 2022-23 PGA Tour season, the rightful focus is on Jon Rahm and his incredible play as the World No. 3 heads into this week’s Farmers Insurance Open with a chance to win a third straight tour start. Hidden in that hoopla, though, is the...
Golf Digest
Kansas City legend eats pocket baked potato, drives final nail in Jaguars' coffin
The NFL Divisional Round is what separates the wheat from the chaff. It’s where you see the Bills and Cowboys constantly fold and the great quarterbacks like Mahomes, Burrow and Purdy(?) do enough to keep the season alive. More importantly, though, it’s a chance to eat a baked potato.
Off the Market: Deion Sanders’ Son, Quarterback Shedeur, Dating Actress Storm Reid
Actress Storm Reid made a red carpet appearance with her new boyfriend, who is no stranger to being in the spotlight. The 19-year-old actress, who first appeared on film in the 2013 movie, 12 Years a Slave, was on the red carpet with the new quarterback of the University of Colorado Boulder football team, Shedeur Sanders. The couple attended the premiere of her new thriller, Missing last Thursday.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Golf Digest
This video of Patrick Reed throwing a tee at Rory McIlroy is the belated Christmas gift golf fans needed
Tuesday was a difficult time for golf fans who learned of a horrifying act of violence between two of the best players in the world on a driving range. It was reported that Patrick Reed threw not a punch, but a tee(!) at Rory McIlroy. Oh, the humanity. Fortunately, McIlroy sustained no injuries from this senseless assault, but it was still traumatic for everyone involved.
Golf Digest
Mike Trout posts 184-mph ball speed in jeans and Jordans, might be the best athlete on the planet right now
We’ve been blessed to witness countless Mike Trout tanks over the years. The Angels’ third-baseman—widely regarded as the best pure baseball player of his generation—has mashed 350 home runs in his big-league career, not to mention the various tomahawk missiles he’s launched from Topgolfs all across Southern California.
Former NFL Star Suffers Stroke
Former National Football League star Chris Baker has suffered a stroke, according to TMZ. Baker, 35, took to Instagram to say “Tell Your love ones you love em my life almost ended 2days ago.” He continued, “I can’t believe I had a stroke but God not done with me yet.”
Golf Digest
Another day, another incredible golf "fight" in which no punches are thrown (obviously)
The interaction between Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy on a Dubai driving range on Tuesday—AKA "TEEgate"—is being discussed and dissected like it's the fight of the century. This, despite the fact that no punches were thrown and even the tee that was thrown by Reed wasn't even noticed by McIlroy. (Cue Austin Powers saying, "Who throws a tee anyway?")
earnthenecklace.com
Meet San Francisco 49ers Fred Warner’s Wife, Sydney Warner
Fred Warner, a football middle linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has performed magnificently in the recent match against Dallas. His versatility was on full display, and he was literally all over the field. Meanwhile, the NFL pro’s personal life is also flourishing. Fred Warner’s wife, Sydney Warner, doesn’t need an introduction. She is a well-known model and personality from Alabama. So get to know her full background in this Sydney Warner wiki.
Popculture
Las Vegas Raiders Player Engaged to Basketball Star
A Las Vegas Raiders player is getting married. Hroniss Grasu proposed to longtime girlfriend Sabrina Inosescu, a basketball star who plays for the New York Liberty of the WNBA. Ionescu shared multiple photos of the engagement on Instagram and wrote, "It's always us. Here's to forever with you." According to ESPN, both went to college at the University of Oregon, grew up in California and are of Romanian descent.
Golf Digest
The simple, yet brilliant, advice Bryson DeChambeau gave to long-drive legend Kyle Berkshire
There was once a time when it was unfathomable to think a long drive champion could ever hack it on the PGA Tour, and, conversely, that a high-level tour pro could ever hack it in the world of long drive. Kyle Berkshire and Bryson DeChambeau have both made significant strides to change that thinking.
Golf Digest
How Tiger the salesman lured two major champs to join his TGL venture
Major winners Adam Scott and Collin Morikawa are the latest golf stars committed to join Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in playing virtual golf under Monday night lights starting next year. Last summer, McIlroy and 15-time major winner Woods announced TMRW Sports, a company focused on diversifying golf for the...
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm finally cools off, Taylor Montgomery's historic putting continues and a trio of huge underdogs lead
A calm day in San Diego produced low scores in the first round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open no matter which course golfers were playing at Torrey Pines. But that's expected to change Thursday with the Santa Ana winds forecasted to wreak havoc for the second round. That could keep some players up tonight, but it could provide some extra entertainment for fans watching from the comfort of their couches. In the meantime, though, there's plenty to talk about. Here are our takeaways from Day 1 at Torrey Pines.
Golf Digest
Jon Rahm on the one question he would have asked Kobe Bryant is some seriously heartwarming stuff
Three years ago this week, NBA legend Kobe Bryant passed away in a helicopter crash at the age of 41. The gutting news of his early death rocked the sports world hard, so much so that it became the focal point of final-round coverage of the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. CBS cameras even captured the live reaction of Tiger Woods, who was informed of the tragedy by caddie Joe LaCava immediately after his round. Woods, who had a close relationship with the L.A. Laker great, could offer up nothing but a stunned "excuse me?" to the shocking information.
Golf Digest
The PGA Tour is debuting a new approach to monitoring rules, and most players probably don't know about it
SAN DIEGO — There will be a day a couple of years from now when we’ll watch PGA Tour coverage and hear a phrase that sounds like those constantly uttered in other professional sports when officials need help with a rules call: “They're taking a look in Ponte Vedra.”
Golf Digest
America's Best New Courses
The rumbling you hear is the sound of excavators and bulldozers. Last year was the busiest for new course openings in more than a decade. Increased golf demand the past three years has spurred private clubs to initiate improvements and developers to embark on ambitious projects. Architects who can barely keep up are scheduling work two, three and four years out, and a backload of prominent developments are in various stages of construction and planning.
Golf Digest
Rules Review: I accidentally hit my ball while making a practice swing. Does that count?
If you're like us, you're probably ready to fling your headcover at the next person who says "one" when you accidentally knock your ball off the tee. Not sure on the origin of this "tradition," but if you're guilty of doing it, you need new material. Worse than just being...
