A calm day in San Diego produced low scores in the first round of the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open no matter which course golfers were playing at Torrey Pines. But that's expected to change Thursday with the Santa Ana winds forecasted to wreak havoc for the second round. That could keep some players up tonight, but it could provide some extra entertainment for fans watching from the comfort of their couches. In the meantime, though, there's plenty to talk about. Here are our takeaways from Day 1 at Torrey Pines.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 12 HOURS AGO