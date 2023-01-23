ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Phillip Clark II
2d ago

We can do as many military exercises as we want, but there will never be peace in the middle east.

Andy T
2d ago

finally the alies are assembling they're alligences cuz it's gonna get crazy, bible prophecies are in motion, it's been years that the world is in true chaos....God bless all

Eyes Wide Open
2d ago

Iran has been following other countries like China, Russia, etc, that have been puffing their chests out and talking big and bold garbage. It's time the United States steps up and shows these embolden countries that we are not powder puffs! Don't poke the bear unless you want to get mauled!! 😉

