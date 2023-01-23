ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hollywood, CA

HOMELESS COUNT: 14.5% rise in Hollywood area

The unhoused population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corp., which released results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey — which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice —...
ALAN STRASBURG | The zero-sum politics of Sepi Shyne

I have often commented that victimhood and martyrdom are Sepi Shyne’s political oxygen. Her narrative is one of being wronged throughout her life. Every tale of progress is laced with a reference to being a victim. Her oft-repeated tale of being targeted at a gay-friendly coffee shop while an undergrad in an otherwise liberal-leaning Bay Area coffee shop sounds like the thing of inspiration to change the world. However, combined with so many other tales of woe, it comes across as dubious, at best.
FEB. 8: ‘WeHo Reads’ kickoff event

WEST HOLLYWOOD, January 23, 2023 – The City of West Hollywood is launching its 2023 WeHo Reads literary series with a reception, readings, and the launch of a new photographic exhibition. Community members are invited to celebrate art, literature, poets, and authors. The kick-off event will take place on...
WeHo debuts new set of moving artworks on digital billboards

The City of West Hollywood announces the debuts of the next exhibitions in the Moving Image Media Art (MIMA) program. MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard. The goals of the MIMA Program are to foster cultural equity, expand accessibility, inspire communication, create public space, and enhance the human experience of the Sunset Strip.
TONIGHT: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood

The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
JORDAN COCKERAM: How WeHo can support women

With the Women’s March just around the corner, we’re starting to hear more of the same buzz words. Everyone says we need to support women, but no one says HOW they plan to support women. We just passed the constitutional right to reproductive care in California, which is incredible! But there are women all over the country who don’t have that luxury, and live in states where not only are their rights not going to be protected, but their elected leaders are actively trying to take more of them away.
Pacific Design Center wants to catch up with the times

The Pacific Design Center isn’t what it was 20 years ago. The eye-popping trio of postmodern glass structures that tower over West Hollywood — a.k.a. the Blue Building, the Green Building and the Red Building — once bustled with business and activity. Today, you could walk through the center’s cavernous hallways during business hours and not see or hear another human being. The vibe = ’80s mall + abandoned space station.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar

A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
NEW RESTAURANTS: Hudson House

The “World’s Coldest Martini” is coming to West Hollywood. Dallas-based chain Hudson House brings its famous cocktail and other East Coast favorites like its celebrated oysters and clam chowder to 9255 W. Sunset Blvd. starting Monday. It’s the fifth location for the franchise, and a restaurant in...
Ben Savage jumps into race for Congress

‘Boy Meets World’ star and recent WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage has filed papers to run for the 30th Congressional District, which includes West Hollywood. He’ll face current WeHo Mayor Sepi Shyne and possibly several other local office holders in a fierce competition to replace U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle

West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WeHo mayor’s mentor accepts plea deal from feds

Melehat Rafiei has accepted a plea deal from the federal government for one felony count of attempted wire fraud, the Voice of OC reported Wednesday. Described as a “local Democratic power broker,” Rafiei took the deal a year after denying she was attempting to bribe or steal from “programs receiving federal funds,” as was alleged in an FBI affidavit from 2019.
You’ll need to start separating your organic waste. Athens Services is giving away free kitchen pails to help.

The City of West Hollywood is implementing a new organics collection program in compliance with SB 1383, a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCP) by reducing organic waste disposal. Under SB 1383, community members throughout California will be required to place all food scraps, food-soiled paper...
