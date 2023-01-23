Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Californian man imprisoned for murder is freed from jail by mistake while authorities are deflecting blameNorthville HeraldLong Beach, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
HOMELESS COUNT: 14.5% rise in Hollywood area
The unhoused population in three of Los Angeles’ high-priority neighborhoods has increased by an average of 18%, according to a yearlong count conducted by the RAND Corp., which released results Thursday. The Los Angeles Longitudinal Enumeration and Demographic Survey — which focused on Hollywood, Skid Row and Venice —...
ALAN STRASBURG | The zero-sum politics of Sepi Shyne
I have often commented that victimhood and martyrdom are Sepi Shyne’s political oxygen. Her narrative is one of being wronged throughout her life. Every tale of progress is laced with a reference to being a victim. Her oft-repeated tale of being targeted at a gay-friendly coffee shop while an undergrad in an otherwise liberal-leaning Bay Area coffee shop sounds like the thing of inspiration to change the world. However, combined with so many other tales of woe, it comes across as dubious, at best.
FEB. 8: ‘WeHo Reads’ kickoff event
WEST HOLLYWOOD, January 23, 2023 – The City of West Hollywood is launching its 2023 WeHo Reads literary series with a reception, readings, and the launch of a new photographic exhibition. Community members are invited to celebrate art, literature, poets, and authors. The kick-off event will take place on...
WeHo debuts new set of moving artworks on digital billboards
The City of West Hollywood announces the debuts of the next exhibitions in the Moving Image Media Art (MIMA) program. MIMA is an ongoing exhibition series of moving image media artworks on multiple digital billboards at various locations along Sunset Boulevard. The goals of the MIMA Program are to foster cultural equity, expand accessibility, inspire communication, create public space, and enhance the human experience of the Sunset Strip.
TONIGHT: Help count the homeless in West Hollywood
The county is looking for 50 volunteers to help with the Greater Los Angeles Homeless Count on Thursday, Jan. 26, in the West Hollywood area. The yearly count conducted by the Los Angeles Housing Services Authority collects data that is an “essential component in understanding the scope and nature of homelessness in Los Angeles County” and informs where tax dollars are spent.
JORDAN COCKERAM: How WeHo can support women
With the Women’s March just around the corner, we’re starting to hear more of the same buzz words. Everyone says we need to support women, but no one says HOW they plan to support women. We just passed the constitutional right to reproductive care in California, which is incredible! But there are women all over the country who don’t have that luxury, and live in states where not only are their rights not going to be protected, but their elected leaders are actively trying to take more of them away.
Is Sunset Boulevard becoming WeHo’s Times Square?
With more and more digital boards lighting up West Hollywood’s most famous street every day and night, WeHoans can’t help but notice how Sunset Boulevard is starting to resemble Times Square. To many city leaders and business figures in the community, it’s a sign of hope and prosperity....
Notable quotes from last night’s City Council
“How many black male LGBTQ CEOs, besides me, do you know in the city of West Hollywood? … I am tired. Tired of being the only one or one of a few. It’s clear that BIPOC prosperity in the city of West Hollywood is limited.”. JONATHAN WILSON,. former...
Pacific Design Center wants to catch up with the times
The Pacific Design Center isn’t what it was 20 years ago. The eye-popping trio of postmodern glass structures that tower over West Hollywood — a.k.a. the Blue Building, the Green Building and the Red Building — once bustled with business and activity. Today, you could walk through the center’s cavernous hallways during business hours and not see or hear another human being. The vibe = ’80s mall + abandoned space station.
NEW RESTAURANTS: Wrapstar
A new fast-casual salad wrap eatery from Beverly Hills is coming to West Hollywood. Wrapstar will move into 8593 Santa Monica Blvd., the former home of Cousins Maine Lobster, next to the Body Energy Club. The restaurant is also opening a new location in Culver City. No opening date has...
NEW RESTAURANTS: Hudson House
The “World’s Coldest Martini” is coming to West Hollywood. Dallas-based chain Hudson House brings its famous cocktail and other East Coast favorites like its celebrated oysters and clam chowder to 9255 W. Sunset Blvd. starting Monday. It’s the fifth location for the franchise, and a restaurant in...
Ben Savage jumps into race for Congress
‘Boy Meets World’ star and recent WeHo City Council candidate Ben Savage has filed papers to run for the 30th Congressional District, which includes West Hollywood. He’ll face current WeHo Mayor Sepi Shyne and possibly several other local office holders in a fierce competition to replace U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff.
WeHo deputies open fire at vehicle
West Hollywood sheriff’s deputies Saturday fired shots at a vehicle theft suspect during a pursuit. The shooting occurred at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Alta Loma Road, Deputy Armando Viera told City News Service. Viera did not say what led the deputies to fire at the...
WeHo mayor’s mentor accepts plea deal from feds
Melehat Rafiei has accepted a plea deal from the federal government for one felony count of attempted wire fraud, the Voice of OC reported Wednesday. Described as a “local Democratic power broker,” Rafiei took the deal a year after denying she was attempting to bribe or steal from “programs receiving federal funds,” as was alleged in an FBI affidavit from 2019.
West Hollywood School will participate in 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge next week
The world can use some extra kindness right now and West Hollywood School is going to deliver! West Hollywood School will participate in the 11th annual Great Kindness Challenge the week of January 24 – 28, 2022 and they enthusiastically invite our entire community to join in and cheer them on.
Honor the deserving LGBTQ+ advocates and allies in your life
City of West Hollywood’s annual Rainbow Key Awards accepting nominations through January 31. Is there someone you admire — even from afar for their spirit and work that benefits the LGBTQ+ community?. Renee and I sure do, and last year two of our nominees/heroes were chosen to be...
UPDATE: Adam Schiff secures $300,000 in federal funds for WeHo mental health response team
U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff has secured $300,000 in federal funds to support developing West Hollywood’s mental health crisis response team, Councilmember Lauren Meister announced Jan. 9 at City Council’s meeting. The city plans to use the money to buy vehicles for the crisis response team, which Meister said...
Council member Chelsea Byers co-stars in Heilman’s first act
Item 5D: AMEND CITY COUNCIL AGENDA to MOVE COUNCILMEMBER COMMENTS TO END OF MEETING [J. HEILMAN, C. BYERS, Y. QUARKER, A. LOVANO]:. On Dec. 19, Council members John Heilman and Chelsea Byers were sworn into office. The “people’s business” did not start until 2 1/2 hours later.
‘Real Friends of WeHo’ star slams his own show as ‘fake’
The “Real Friends of WeHo” are “fake friends,” says Dorion Renaud, one of the six gay stars of MTV’s new reality drama set to premiere at 9 p.m. Jan. 20. Renaud took to his Instagram story to bash the show, saying the friendships that form the basis of the program are totally fraudulent.
You’ll need to start separating your organic waste. Athens Services is giving away free kitchen pails to help.
The City of West Hollywood is implementing a new organics collection program in compliance with SB 1383, a statewide effort to reduce emissions of short-lived climate pollutants (SLCP) by reducing organic waste disposal. Under SB 1383, community members throughout California will be required to place all food scraps, food-soiled paper...
WEHOville.com
West Hollywood, CA
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
761K+
Views
ABOUT
WEHOville has two primary goals. One is to be the complete source of information we need to make the most of life in California’s most creative and diverse city. That means WEHOville covers a wide range of subjects and covers the variety of communities that make West Hollywood such an interesting place to live. Our other goal is to foster an informed and engaged community.https://www.wehoville.com/
Comments / 0