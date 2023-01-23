Read full article on original website
CEO of ChatGPT maker responds to schools' plagiarism concerns: 'We adapted to calculators and changed what we tested in math class'
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in an interview that the company will work on tech like watermarking to prevent plagiarism but warns it won't be perfect.
Washington Examiner
School choice can break gender ideology's chokehold on the public education system
No issue better demonstrates the need for school choice than gender ideology, which has swept the public education system over the past few years, roping in thousands of vulnerable and impressionable children and stripping their parents of their rights. Gender ideology is not only taught as fact in public school...
Washington Examiner
Parents want a complete overhaul of the education system
In the wake of COVID-19, people now overwhelmingly believe that the education system’s broader purpose needs to be rethought. This begins with a shift away from standardized testing, college prep, and a one-size-fits-all model and toward personalized curricula, practical skills, and subject mastery. A new Purpose of Education Index...
The Journal
Schools Must Adopt the Science of Math
It’s Time to Bring a Research-Based Emphasis on Schema, Not Just Skills, to Every Math Classroom. The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently released the Nation’s Report Card for 2022, revealing a five-point drop in average scores for 4th grade and eight points for 5th grade—the lowest they’ve been since 2003 and 2005, respectively. Much of that slide is a result of learning disruptions caused by COVID-19, but American students weren't excelling at math before the pandemic, either. For approximately 20 years, the Programme for International Student Assessment has found American students sit, on average, in the middle of the pack when compared to their peers in other countries.
Get your kid the heck out of traditional public schools: Journalist exposes teachers hiding CRT
Accuracy in Media president Adam Guillette exposes what's happening in America's public schools regarding critical race theory on "Jesse Watters Primetime."
ABC 33/40 News
Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue
WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism
A reading of a Dr. Seuss book at an elementary school in Ohio ended when a student pointed out the book was, in part, an allegory to racism. The post Elementary School Reading Of Dr. Seuss’ ‘The Sneeches’ Ended After Student Points Out It’s a Book About Racism appeared first on NewsOne.
Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban
A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
I teach English as a 2nd language. This is what I wish parents would do before signing kids up to learn a new language.
The author says that teaching kids to be accepting of others, among other things, will help them when learning a new language and culture.
Washington Examiner
Hispanic families deserve education freedom, too
In the K-12 public education system, there are about 14.1 million Hispanic students . The Latino student population in the U.S. is booming, but our system is ill-prepared to support the specific needs of this community. According to a survey conducted by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, 64.6% of Latino parents...
'Everybody is cheating': Why this teacher has adopted an open ChatGPT policy
An associate professor at the prestigious Wharton School is not only allowing his students to use ChatGPT, they are required to.
KQED
Puberty education varies widely. Here's a science-based 'period talk' to inform both kids and adults
Listen to Short Wave on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Google Podcasts. When and how people receive puberty education varies greatly. Some are taught according to thorough curricula; others spend hours searching for answers to their questions online. Short Wave co-host Emily Kwong is in the first category. When 10-year-old Emily...
Phys.org
How to improve math skills among American children
In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
lootpress.com
Pop-up literacy replaces the ‘three R’s’ in education
The classroom teacher of the future is already here. It’s a pop-up version of the 19th century schoolmarm wrapped up in a Monty-Python circus of images. Smartphones and digital tablets have replaced phonics, spelling, and sentence sense. As the world of learning shifts toward cyberspace and Power Point presentations,...
