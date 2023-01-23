ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

Related
Washington Examiner

Parents want a complete overhaul of the education system

In the wake of COVID-19, people now overwhelmingly believe that the education system’s broader purpose needs to be rethought. This begins with a shift away from standardized testing, college prep, and a one-size-fits-all model and toward personalized curricula, practical skills, and subject mastery. A new Purpose of Education Index...
The Journal

Schools Must Adopt the Science of Math

It’s Time to Bring a Research-Based Emphasis on Schema, Not Just Skills, to Every Math Classroom. The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently released the Nation’s Report Card for 2022, revealing a five-point drop in average scores for 4th grade and eight points for 5th grade—the lowest they’ve been since 2003 and 2005, respectively. Much of that slide is a result of learning disruptions caused by COVID-19, but American students weren't excelling at math before the pandemic, either. For approximately 20 years, the Programme for International Student Assessment has found American students sit, on average, in the middle of the pack when compared to their peers in other countries.
ABC 33/40 News

Tension builds between parents, educators as classroom conflicts continue

WASHINGTON (TND) — Tensions are rising between parents and school systems over several issues including failing grades, awards withheld and concerns over certain classroom materials. Academics are slipping near crisis levels in places like Baltimore County, where nearly one-third of students received a "D" or lower for the first...
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Teaching activist Quintin Bostic admits selling critical race theory lessons to schools, despite ban

A Georgia teaching activist has been placed on administrative leave after bragging about really being an “evil salesman” profiting off illegally selling schools critical race theory lessons in disguise — despite a statewide ban. Former teacher Quintin Bostic was filmed by an undercover Project Veritas reporter admitting his illicit work for Teaching Lab, a nonprofit that says its “mission is to fundamentally shift the paradigm of teacher professional learning for educational equity.” “It’s like a scam lab,” Bostic stunningly admitted in one chat, cackling wildly as he insisted it was really “for profit.” “I would say I’m a good salesman, but I’m also...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Hispanic families deserve education freedom, too

In the K-12 public education system, there are about 14.1 million Hispanic students . The Latino student population in the U.S. is booming, but our system is ill-prepared to support the specific needs of this community. According to a survey conducted by Conoce tus Opciones Escolares, 64.6% of Latino parents...
Phys.org

How to improve math skills among American children

In the past two decades, researchers have made great strides in uncovering how children learn math, but little of that new knowledge has trickled down to teachers, according to a new book on math education. The gap between research and practice is particularly unfortunate, given the current state of American...
lootpress.com

Pop-up literacy replaces the ‘three R’s’ in education

The classroom teacher of the future is already here. It’s a pop-up version of the 19th century schoolmarm wrapped up in a Monty-Python circus of images. Smartphones and digital tablets have replaced phonics, spelling, and sentence sense. As the world of learning shifts toward cyberspace and Power Point presentations,...

