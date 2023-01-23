It’s Time to Bring a Research-Based Emphasis on Schema, Not Just Skills, to Every Math Classroom. The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently released the Nation’s Report Card for 2022, revealing a five-point drop in average scores for 4th grade and eight points for 5th grade—the lowest they’ve been since 2003 and 2005, respectively. Much of that slide is a result of learning disruptions caused by COVID-19, but American students weren't excelling at math before the pandemic, either. For approximately 20 years, the Programme for International Student Assessment has found American students sit, on average, in the middle of the pack when compared to their peers in other countries.

3 DAYS AGO