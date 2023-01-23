ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comanche County, OK

One killed in Comanche County house fire

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 2 days ago

CACHE, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials in Comanche County are investigating a death following a house fire in Cache.

Around 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, firefighters with the Pecan Creek Volunteer Fire Department were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of SW Deyo Mission Rd. in Cache.

Oklahoma City neighbors reporting trash bins being set on fire near homes

When crews were fighting the blaze, they found the body of a person.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

