WMBB

Single mother of four gets life changing surprise

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house.  Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home.  […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Bay District to delay school start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will follow Bay District Schools decision to delay the start of school by three hours Wednesday morning because of pending severe weather, according to Larry Bolinger, Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO. Haney Technical College will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday due to the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
NICEVILLE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Local baptist church preparing for first major musical event

PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday. Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years. They decided they wanted to honor those...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Military family care complex coming to Crestview

EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

New promenade coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock.  It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
getthecoast.com

Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm

The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...

