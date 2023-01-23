Read full article on original website
Single mother of four gets life changing surprise
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMMB) — When Shakisha McDonald woke up Tuesday morning, she thought she was getting a new house. Little did she know, former Florida State Seminoles and Tampa Bay Bucs running back Warrick Dunn was going to make sure she got a home. The single mother of four has never owned a home. […]
UPDATE: Bay District to delay school start
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay Haven and North Bay Haven will follow Bay District Schools decision to delay the start of school by three hours Wednesday morning because of pending severe weather, according to Larry Bolinger, Bay Haven Charter Academy CEO. Haney Technical College will not be holding in-person classes Wednesday due to the […]
Crash causes power outage at a Niceville middle school, district calls for early dismissal
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A crash on Palms Blvd. Tuesday morning caused a local power outage in Niceville. Ruckel Middle School on Partin Dr. lost power due to the wreck and it will not be restored in a timely manner. The Okaloosa County School District said the school is calling for early dismissal and students […]
getthecoast.com
Youth Village unveils new playground experience with artificial turf and vinyl privacy fence in Fort Walton Beach
The Youth Village Child Care Center held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Tuesday, January 17th to unveil their new playground experience in Fort Walton Beach. The event was attended by members of the community, including local government officials and donors from the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. The new playground...
WEAR
LIST: Northwest Florida school cancellations ahead of potential severe weather
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Due to potential severe weather, same school districts in Northwest Florida are announcing school closures and cancellations of extracurricular activities. WEAR News will update this story with all school cancellations as we are notified:. Santa Rosa County Schools has announced the cancellation of all afternoon and evening...
Longtime Niceville mayor featured in Jeopardy clue
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime Florida mayor gets a shoutout on Jeopardy. A clue in the Double Jeopardy round Monday, January 16th, featured longtime Niceville Mayor Randall Wise. In the Category “Small Town America and Canada” for $1,200, the clue was: “Sometimes not much changes in a town; Randall Wise was mayor of Niceville […]
mypanhandle.com
Local baptist church preparing for first major musical event
PANAMA CITY Fla, (WMBB)— A local church is hosting its first rehearsal for a major musical event produced by two well-known gospel music directors Monday. Panama City natives Paul Hunt and Michael Grady Sr., have sung gospel music for over 50 years. They decided they wanted to honor those...
niceville.com
Military family care complex coming to Crestview
EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Eglin Air Force Base plans to establish a family medical clinic and complex that includes childcare in Crestview. The 96th Test Wing (96th TW) is collaborating with community leaders in Crestview on a proposal to build the military family care complex, Eglin Air Force Base (EAFB) has announced.
WEAR
'Charity Fish Fry' honors fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The community came together Sunday to support the family of fallen Okaloosa County Corporal Ray Hamilton at the "Charity Fish Fry." All of the proceeds from the event were raised to benefit the family of Corporal Hamilton through the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Star Charity. The food...
waltonoutdoors.com
Walton County fishing report for Jan. 24
“Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s. Mon. – Fri.: 6 a.m. – 5 p.m.
He was literally dressed as Death when we started talking about Black Creek Cemetery. We were about to wrap a short film, and I came to sit beside him on the bench, laughing at the juxtaposition of Death enjoying such a sweet scene with the little ducks and soft wind.
Pensacola taco shop named to Yelp’s Top 100 Florida Restaurants 2022
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — In a new ranking by Yelp, a Pensacola taco shop has been named in the top 100 Florida Restaurants of 2022. This is the first-ever guide done by Yelp for Florida restaurants, according to their website. Yelp ranked restaurants based on a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings […]
Biker dies after colliding into school bus on Highway 98, 2 student hospitalized: Florida Highway Patrol
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — One man died and two students were hospitalized after a school bus crashed into a motorcyclist on Highway 98 Wednesday afternoon, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened at around 2:26 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25 on State Road 30 at Ave De La Fontaine […]
getthecoast.com
Charity Fish Fry raises $20,000 for family of Corporal Ray Hamilton as nearly 1,500 show up to support
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, Dewey Destin’s Seafood Restaurant held a Charity Fish Fry at the Northwest Florida Fairgrounds in honor of Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Corporal Ray Hamilton, who was killed in the line of duty on Christmas Eve. The event was a huge success, with an estimated...
Florida school bus aide charged for allegedly abusing child with autism: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff’s Office
NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — A 22-year-old school bus aide is facing child abuse charges for improper use of force on a 6-year-old boy with autism. The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested John-Paul Martinez on Jan. 24 following a two-month investigation. Martinez worked as an aide to watch over students at Silver Sands School in Fort […]
getthecoast.com
City Council approves ‘much-needed’ repaving of Downtown Fort Walton Beach parking lot
On January 24, 2022, the Fort Walton Beach City Council unanimously approved the repaving of the public parking lot located at 164 and 166 Miracle Strip Parkway Southeast. The parking lot, which sits in between BOTE Boards and the existing Run With It building, is half-owned by the City and half by BLN, LLC.
getthecoast.com
Fatal motorcycle crash involves Okaloosa County School Bus in Mary Esther, students uninjured
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Mary Esther involving an Okaloosa County school bus and a motorcycle. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Waterloo Way around 2:30 p.m. According to Okaloosa School District Public Information Officer, Catherine Card, the school bus was carrying...
New promenade coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners approved plans for the St. Joe Company to build a new promenade around part of the marina. The walkway will run from the Destination Panama City’s offices to the edge of the T-dock. It will consist of a walkway and fencing. St. Joe is paying $850,000. The […]
getthecoast.com
Okaloosa school start times delayed 1 hour on Wednesday morning due to severe storm
The Okaloosa County School District announced on Tuesday evening that all school start times in Okaloosa County would be delayed 1 hour on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 due to severe weather. A significant line of weather is scheduled to come through Okaloosa County early Wednesday morning, bringing the potential of...
Smash and grab at phone store in Fort Walton Beach: Deputies
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff Deputies are asking for information on a burglary at the metro by T-Mobile store in Fort Waltoon Beach on Jan. 25. According to the Sheriff’s Office, someone set off alarms at the building on the corner of Beal Parkway and Hurlburt Rd. The front door was […]
