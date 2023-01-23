ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Michael J. Fox Praises Christopher Lloyd, Says Their Friendship Took Off on ‘Back to the Future Part III’: ‘He’s Not Just a Crazy Guy, He’s an Artist’

Michael J. Fox nearly broke the internet last October when he reunited with “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd on stage at New York Comic Con. The duo were on the verge of tears as Fox emotionally hugged Lloyd and Lloyd put his arm around Fox. Their reunion led many “Back to the Future” fans to wonder if the two might collaborate on screen again. Fox reflected lovingly on Lloyd at the Variety Studio presented by Audible at Sundance, revealing their friendship didn’t take shape until the third “Back to the Future” movie.
thedigitalfix.com

Michael J. Fox nearly quit acting thanks to Matthew Broderick

Michael J. Fox became a (short) king of the 80s thanks to getting his big break in sitcom Family Ties, which led to Hollywood movie roles in Teen Wolf, The Secret of My Success and a little-known time travel movie called Back to the Future. But before landing Family Ties, Fox almost went back to his native Canada, because he kept losing roles to Matthew Broderick.
New York Post

Michael J. Fox reminisces on 30-year friendship with Christopher Lloyd

Great Scott! Michael J. Fox and his “Back to the Future” co-star Christopher Lloyd caused a blast from the past when they appeared at New York’s fabled Comic Con in October. The emotional duo chatted about their friendship and how it didn’t really take shape until the franchise’s third film, reports Variety. “Chris is a great guy. He’s very enigmatic,” said Fox. “It took me a few films to get to know him. On ‘Back to the Future Part III’ we connected in a way we hadn’t on the other films. I came to see how much he loved acting.” “I never...
DoYouRemember?

Michael J.Fox Is Still Very Much In Love with His Wife, Tracy Pollan, Many Years Later

Michael J. Fox and his wife, Tracy Pollan met while playing Alex P. Keaton and Ellen Reed on the TV show Family Ties. Even though the pair played the role of lovers on television, they did not become a real-life item until much later, while working on the production of the movie Bright Lights, Big City together in 1987. Interestingly, the couple did not take too much time before they realized how serious they were about each other.
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
The Hollywood Reporter

Sundance: Michael J. Fox Declares “I’m Not Going Anywhere” at ‘Still’ Doc Premiere

At the Sundance Film Festival premiere of Still, the documentary about his life and career, Michael J. Fox received a massive standing ovation from the packed Eccles theater as he took the stage with director Davis Guggenheim. “You stumbled into my life and said, ‘We can make a movie out of this,'” remembered Fox of Guggenheim approaching him after reading Fox’s memoir and a New York Times story on the actor. “And I said I have nothing to do next week,” joked Fox, receiving laughter from the Park City audience.More from The Hollywood ReporterSundance: Real-Life 'Cassandro' Gets Emotional on Red...
msn.com

Seinfeld star says the series ruined his career

Remember the mailman on Seinfeld? The character who played Newman the mailman on the show is quite memorable to many but the actor Wayne Knight said that Seinfeld derailed his movie career. In an interview with Vice by Twitter/radio personality Seinfeld2000, Knight said, “It practically obliterated my film career in...
New York Post

Michael J. Fox hid Parkinson’s for years and drank to cope: ‘I was an alcoholic’

PARK CITY, Utah — A powerful new documentary goes inside Michael J. Fox’s decades-long struggle with Parkinson’s disease, and depicts the “Back to the Future” star’s enormous optimism in the face of hardship. “The walking really freaks people out,” the 61-year-old actor says after a stroll on the streets of Manhattan about the difficulties he has with his stride. “But if you pity me, it’s never gonna get to me.” “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival Friday to a long standing ovation for both the movie and its beloved subject who’d flown into Utah for the...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
msn.com

Eddie Murphy Regrets Not Starring In Two Of The '80s Best Movies

Actors regretting passing on what later proved to be juicy movie roles is nothing new. Sometimes you read a script and just don't understand the material, and other times it could be as simple as picking another project instead. Eddie Murphy, the legendary comedian and actor who had a meteoric rise to stardom in the 1980s, is no exception. After exploding onto the scene as one of the greatest "Saturday Night Live" cast members in the show's history, he made the jump to the big screen with a scene-stealing turn in "48 Hours" and achieved true superstardom with "Trading Places" and "Beverly Hills Cop."
Deadline

‘HIMYM’ Star Neil Patrick Harris Returns As Barney To Hulu Spinoff Series—And Will Be Back For More

Neil Patrick Harris made a surprise return to his HIMYM character Barney Stinson in the Season 2 premiere of Hulu’s How I Met Your Father, and it appears he will play a pivotal role in the spinoff series. In the final beats of the episode titled “Cool and Chill,” the timeline shifts to a year after the events earlier in the episode. Sophie leaves her mom Lori (Paget Brewster) a hysterical voicemail saying she thinks she is dating her father before suddenly crashing into a luxury SUV. When the driver’s side door opens, the victim is revealed to be Barney. He...

