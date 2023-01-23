The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) Board of Directors met in regular session on Jan. 19, 2023. Guests in attendance included Mike Bischoff, CHA Deputy Director; Kelly Landau, CHA Grant Evaluator and Lisa Parnell-Rowe, Buena Vista Administrator, along with two members of Bringing Everyone Together Through The Crisis of Housing (BETCH). “Salty” Riggs, BETCH co-founder attempted some fence-mending with the board, while at the same time, encouraged more input from renters and others who are housing-challenged. She made a request to “work with us and we will work with (and support) you.”

CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO