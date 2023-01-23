Read full article on original website
County Requests Feedback on Land Use Code Module 2 by Feb. 1
Time is growing short — there’s just one week left to provide feedback on the Chaffee County Land Use Code (LUC) for Module 2. Since October 2022, county staff, Board of County Commissioners, Planning Commission, LUC Community Advisory Committee, and several policy advisor stakeholder groups have been debating the core policies covered within Module 2: Application Submission and Review Procedures, Subdivision Standards, and Development Standards. The big picture for the Land Use Code project is here.
CHA Authorizes Phased Expenditures, Request for Bids for Financing for Jane’s Place
The Chaffee Housing Authority (CHA) Board of Directors met in regular session on Jan. 19, 2023. Guests in attendance included Mike Bischoff, CHA Deputy Director; Kelly Landau, CHA Grant Evaluator and Lisa Parnell-Rowe, Buena Vista Administrator, along with two members of Bringing Everyone Together Through The Crisis of Housing (BETCH). “Salty” Riggs, BETCH co-founder attempted some fence-mending with the board, while at the same time, encouraged more input from renters and others who are housing-challenged. She made a request to “work with us and we will work with (and support) you.”
CCPH Announces “Chaffee Walks!”
It is apparently time to get off our duffs, out in the fresh air, and walk our way to better health in Chaffee County. At least that is the message of a new program designed to get county residents in better health being launched in Chaffee County. Chaffee County Public...
CCPH Announces Next Aging Mastery Training
Chaffee County Public Health has announced that it will be offering another ten-week health and wellness program to residents age 55 and over. The program is called the Aging Mastery Program® and it was developed by the National Council on Aging (NCOA). Classes for this third cohort will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. for ten weeks beginning February 6, 2023.
Poncha Springs child care center shut down
(PONCHA SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a child care facility in Poncha Springs was shut down on Tuesday, Jan. 24 after a complaint of lack of supervision. CCSO said the Chaffee County Department of Human Services (DHS) and deputies with CCSO responded to The Schoolhouse, which is part of Chaffee […]
Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late
CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Ever since Bill Hartzer moved to his mountain house in Cripple Creek in 2021, he's had delivery delays with his propane provider AmeriGas. Hartzer moved from his ranch in Texas to the mountains near Cripple Creek. The previous homeowner was rented a 1,000-gallon propane tank from AmeriGas to heat the The post Teller County residents forced to ration propane as deliveries arrive weeks late appeared first on KRDO.
Snow on Sidewalks; A Salida Slipping Hazard
With a lot of winter still ahead of us, the City of Salida is sending a not-so-gentle reminder to Salida property owners: it’s your responsibility to remove snow and ice from sidewalks. That includes residential neighborhoods and business areas. If you’re a tenant — make sure you know if you, or your landlord, are responsible for shoveling.
Court case could affect thousands of Western Slope water users
An ongoing water case in Colorado’s Division Five water court in Glenwood Springs could impact a vital source of water for users across the Western Slope. The case developed from a dispute between the Snake River Water District in Summit County and the state’s Division 5 Engineers regarding administration of Green Mountain Reservoir’s Historic User Pool.
Help Cañon City Police identify truck from hit-and-run
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in identifying a truck involved in a hit-and-run traffic crash in the Fremont County Court parking lot. CCPD posted about the incident on Facebook with an accompanying photo of a pickup truck. The truck has material, what possibly appears to […]
Dog in Denver shelter for 119 days finds forever home in Cañon City
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After 119 days at the Denver Animal Shelter, a dog named Daisy found her forever family. Our Denver news partners first reported Daisy's story last week. According to 9News, Daisy is a two-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier. She was surrendered by her owners in September 2022.
What We Know About Missing Colorado Woman Suzanne Morphew Nearly 3 Years Later
Missing Colorado woman Suzanne Morphew disappeared from her Chaffee County home on May 10, 2020. Nearly three years later, here's what we know. After months of searching, authorities shifted Suzanne's case to a homicide investigation and arrested her husband, Barry Morphew, for first-degree murder in May 2021. Following multiple public...
