ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.7 WOBM

Small Southern NJ City Ranked #1 Jersey Shore Town

Not too long ago, the folks at NJ.com assembled a list of the 25 best Jersey Shore towns. And the town at the top might just surprise you. Now, first things first, NJ.com seems to be rather heavy on news for areas north of Atlantic City. The website tends to focus on Ocean and Monmouth Counties and points north.
PORT REPUBLIC, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Tahiti Inn Sells to Ocean City Investor

Cecilia Gallelli-Keyes said she will treasure the friendships that her family developed with so many of their guests and employees at the Tahiti Inn in Ocean City. The Gallelli family owned the Tahiti Inn since 1989, but now they have sold the motel to an investor who has been on a buying spree of late in Ocean City.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Beach Replenishment Project Rolling Along

When 39-degree temps and gloomy clouds bring on the winter blues, there is something to smile about — wide sandy beaches in Ocean City come summer — thanks to an ongoing beach replenishment project. The project began in November to pump in 1.5 million cubic yards of fresh...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in Cherry Hill, NJ

- When you're out and about in Cherry Hill, NJ, you will find plenty of great places to get your hands on delicious pizza. But which ones are the best?. Tutti Toscani By Lamberti is a casual BYOB Italian restaurant in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. The family-owned eatery specializes in pasta, veal, and seafood dishes. This eatery offers takeout and delivery services. The restaurant also accepts credit cards. Guests can enjoy a wide selection of appetizers, soups, salads, and desserts. The menu features a variety of regional Italian fare, including brick oven pizza, thin crust, risotto, and house-made desserts. There are vegetarian and gluten-free options available. This family-run restaurant boasts an intimate atmosphere, accommodating staff, and a wide range of reasonably priced dishes.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Fans to Pay Tribute to Jerry Blavat

A memorial tribute to music legend Jerry Blavat, who gained celebrity status with his dance parties and DJ-ing, will be held in Sea Isle City, a place where he performed many times over the years. Blavat died Friday at age 82. Dave Virgilio, 34, of Hammonton, a videographer and producer,...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Lite 96.9 WFPG

Northfield NJ
12K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Lite 96.9 WFPG plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wfpg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy