dakotanewsnow.com
Roof rakes and melt in short supply
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After recent winter storms impacted the state of South Dakota, certain winter items have become hard to find across the area. Sioux Falls retailers say both roof rakes and melt are in short supply because some homeowners are worried about snow buildup on their homes.
hubcityradio.com
PUC Chair talks about upcoming hearings involving co2 pipelines
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- The South Dakota Public Utilities Commission will have a busy year with hearings set for two permit applications for liquid carbon dioxide pipelines. The Navigator hearings will be held in June, with hearings for Summit Carbon Solutions in September. PUC Chair Kristie Fiegen says the dockets are large...
moodycountyenterprise.com
Pipeline fight ramps up in Pierre
As plans for two carbon capture pipelines move forward across South Dakota, including one that would be constructed through Moody County, both the companies and their opponents are honing in on Pierre. This past week, at least two Moody County residents were among those lobbying for reform when it comes...
kotatv.com
Rapid City Regional Airport hopeful for $20 million grant to help with major renovation
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approval to apply for a $20 million grant was approved at Tuesday’s Rapid City Regional Airport board of directors meeting. The grant, if approved, will be used as a major effort to move forward with project one of the airport renovation. In project one, the executive director of the airport says they will replace luggage carts with a conveyer belt to bring luggage to planes and add an additional line at the TSA security area. The grant money would cover about 40 percent of the total project one bill.
North Dakota threatens to sue Minnesota over a move away from fossil fuels
North Dakota Governor Burgum sending a letter to Minnesota Governor Walz and several other state leaders urging them to amend the bills currently being considered that would mandate 100% carbon-free energy by 2040.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota weather includes strong winds, blowing snow on Wednesday
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Along with several late starts Wednesday morning, blowing snow caused at least five schools in the area to send students home early. Just before 11:30 a.m. CT, Sioux Falls police sent out a tweet warning people that the blowing snow is causing area highways and the interstate to get slick.
kotatv.com
Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
When South Dakota Ice Fishing Becomes Unsafe
For the most part, ice fishing has been great from December and most of January. But a recent trip to Lake Vermillion just west of Sioux Falls was challenging, to say the least. The snow cover and slush on the lake made it very difficult to pull the gear sled.
kotatv.com
Vendors head into Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
cowboystatedaily.com
Former DEA Nuclear Security Official Says Wyoming Reactor Not Safe
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When TerraPower and PacifiCorp announced in November 2021 that they had selected Kemmerer as the location of its Natrium reactor demonstration project, many welcomed the opportunity as a path to a diverse energy economy for Wyoming. In the next few months,...
newscenter1.tv
“We’ve exhausted essentially every tool we have at our disposal:” How Rapid City officials are trying to reverse the trend of crime in the Surfwood and Maple area
Officials are set on reversing the trend of rising crime in the area. “It’s just been so frustrating and so demoralizing for the residents and for the police officers and for citizens at large to keep reading about this,” Mayor Steve Allender of Rapid City said. “The body count going up in our town, in our community, those things are damaging to Rapid City’s reputation. So I just want the community to know what we’re doing, and I want the community to acknowledge that we can do this together. We can work together to get this done. Believe me, no amount of criticism is going to make us do any better job, because we are literally doing anything.”
thecentersquare.com
DOE Secretary: South Dakota teachers leaving profession in 'exasperation'
(The Center Square) - South Dakota is experiencing a teacher shortage as some leave the profession, Department of Education Secretary Joe Graves told the Joint Appropriations Committee on Wednesday. "We've seen people who are just leaving the profession in exasperation over COVID and some of the other issues that are...
pioneer-review.com
“Somewhere in South Dakota” is the goal for fourth year medical student, Lane Blasius
A variety of things pushed Lane Blasius into the field of medicine. Blasius a fourth-year medical student from Wall, SD, is doing his second, four-week rotation at Philip Health Services in Philip. “I enjoyed learning about science and medicine,” said Blasius, “and I wanted a career where I could help people. I also wanted to find job satisfaction in a career that would allow me to live in my home state.”
capcity.news
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards more than $38 million for construction projects
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded almost $38.6 million in contracts for seven Wyoming Department of Transportation construction projects during its Jan. 19 regular business meeting. The commission awarded a $10.7 million bid to Simon Contractors based out of Cheyenne for a project involving paving, concrete surfacing,...
gowatertown.net
Schoenbeck critical of negative storm-related comments aimed at Gov. Noem (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Earlier this month in the State of the Tribes Address to the South Dakota Legislature, Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Chairman Peter Lengkeek was critical of Governor Kristi Noem and her administration for what he says was a slow response to winter storms on the reservation that cost some people their lives.
dakotanewsnow.com
Educators still question proposed social studies standards after revisions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two meetings have already been held on the latest round of proposed social studies standards in South Dakota, and two more are scheduled for later this year. But that doesn’t mean the proposed standards will be the same by the end of the process.
Back to school or off to jail: Legislators and law enforcement seek to improve South Dakota juvenile justice assessment system
One of the key tenets of juvenile justice reform in South Dakota – keeping low-level youth offenders out of custody in favor of rehabilitative services and a return to public school attendance – is causing headaches for South Dakota education officials, who say they are not equipped to deal with habitual offenders in school settings.
proclaimerscv.com
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem Proposes to Eliminate Grocery Store Taxes
Hundreds of thousands of Americans in South Dakota will benefit from the proposed bill if the state legislatures will pass House Bill 1075. The prices of basic commodities such as food continue to spike in the different states as an effect of the soaring inflation rate. This hardly hit American families who belong to the low-income class or only depend on financial assistance from the government.
KELOLAND TV
Winter kill of fish in store for SD lakes?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lake and river levels were likely low at the start of December across South Dakota. So now that heavy snow and ice arrived in December and early January, what can happen to the fish in these conditions?. Winter kill is a threat. Winter kill...
KEVN
More snowfall on the way
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More snow is expected tonight and tomorrow. We’ll continue to see scattered snow showers this evening, with consistent snowfall for the Northern Black Hills. Mostly dry conditions tomorrow morning, but then another round of snow will move in during the afternoon tomorrow and continue through the evening. The snow will once again dry up by Friday morning. Total accumulation from now until Friday morning will be around 4 to 6 inches for the Northern Black Hills. The South Dakota plains along with Rapid City will likely see an inch at most. Another round of snow is possible over the weekend. This round of snow will move into our area during the evening on Friday. This system may linger throughout the weekend, with light to moderate snow expected to stick around for most of Saturday and Sunday. Unlike the snowfall this week, the snow over the weekend will be much more consistent from place to place. There is a fairly large area where 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected. This includes all of the Black Hills, Rapid City, and southern counties. A Wind Advisory is in effect for Rapid City and Northwestern South Dakota from 11am tomorrow until 3am Friday. We’ll see wind gusts up to 55 mph during the evening hours tomorrow. The wind will die down significantly for Friday. As far as temperatures, lows tonight will drop into the 20s and highs tomorrow will be in the 30s and 40s. Similar temperatures are expected Friday, but much colder weather will return over the weekend. Starting next week, high temperatures may only be in the single digits Sunday and Monday. Low temperatures will likely drop below zero as well. The cold weather looks to continue through most of next week.
