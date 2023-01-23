Read full article on original website
WMDT.com
Salisbury man arrested in connection to multiple thefts
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man is behind bars after being linked to multiple recent thefts. We’re told the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department both took reports of thefts from motor vehicles between January 14th and 17th. One of the incidents took place in the 800 block of Snow Hill Road where cash and a credit card were stolen. A second incident took place in the 800 block of N. Division Street, where the suspect reportedly broke the rear window and stole credit cards from the vehicle.
WMDT.com
Man sentenced to 25 years for Salisbury home invasion
SALISBURY, Md. – A Wicomico County judge has sentenced a man to 25 years behind bars for a 2020 home invasion. 25-year-old Wislet Gerard entered a guilty plea to home invasion on November 17, 2022, and sentencing was deferred pending completion of a pre-sentence investigation. On October 14, 2020,...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested on drug charges following traffic stop
DAGSBORO, Del. – Two men are behind bars on drug charges following a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Dagsboro. The investigation began just after 8 a.m., when troopers were on patrol on Nine Foot Road, west of Blackberry Road, when they saw a black 2012 Chrysler 300 with dark window tinting traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers stopped the vehicle and made contact with the two occupants, identified as Tevin Smith and Brian Bell. An odor of marijuana was detected inside the car, and troopers asked the pair to step out of the vehicle.
WMDT.com
Salisbury woman sentenced for assault stemming from hit and run crash
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury woman has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for assault. In September, 21-year-old Nashala Williams pleaded guilty to first and second degree assault, as well as illegal possession of a firearm. The charges stem from a car crash on February 28,...
Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI
The Delaware State Police have arrested 51-year-old Douglas Hall of Milford, Delaware for his sixth offense DUI following an investigation that occurred in Georgetown yesterday evening. On January 23, 2023, […] The post Troopers Arrest Man for Sixth Offense DUI appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
WGMD Radio
UPDATE: Dover Police Make Arrest in Connection With Manchester Square Area Shooting
UPDATE: An investigation into a shooting that occurred in the Manchester Square area has led to the arrest of 19-year-old Alexander Singletary of Dover. The investigation began on January 12th. Singletary is currently at Sussex Correctional Institute on charges that include second-degree assault and second-degree conspiracy. Original WGMD post from...
Bay Net
Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Weekly Crime Blotter
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – During the week of January 16 – January 22, 2023, Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to 1,427 calls for service throughout the community. Property Destruction: 23-3609. On January 17, 2023, Cpl. Robshaw received a report of property destruction that took place in...
Cape Gazette
Milford man faces sixth DUI
A Milford man faces his sixth driving under the influence charge after he drove his Jeep into a ditch near Georgetown Jan. 23. Police were called about 5 p.m. to a home in the 25000 block of Bethesda Road for a report of a disorderly man who was apparently drunk, said Sr. Cpl. Leonard DeMalto of the Delaware State Police.
WMDT.com
Bridgeville woman charged with assault after resisting arrest
BRIDGEVILLE, Del. – A Bridgeville woman is behind bars after she allegedly resisted arrest and assaulted a trooper on Saturday. At around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to the area of Abbys Way and Valene Drive for a report of a dark colored Honda Civic being driven recklessly in the neighborhood. Troopers found the car parked in a driveway at a residence in the 11000 block of Valene Drive and spoke with the vehicle owner, identified as 28-year-old Tiffany Webb, at the front door. Webb had two active warrants for her arrest and reportedly tried to close the door while a trooper was speaking with her. The trooper tried to take Webb into custody, but she physically resisted until a second trooper arrived at the scene.
WMDT.com
Salisbury man sentenced for distributing fentanyl
SALISBURY, Md. – A Salisbury man has been sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for fentanyl distribution. 34-year-old Darnell Jenkins was convicted in September 2022 of distribution of fentanyl and two counts of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by Maryland State Police and the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office regarding Jenkins selling narcotics in Wicomico County. Two law enforcement officers posed in an undercover capacity and were able to purchase bundles containing wax folds of fentanyl from Jenkins on three occasions. Officers say they initially believed the drugs being sold by Jenkins were heroin, but lab testing showed that the substances were fentanyl. Police say during the latter two incidents, Jenkins sent another person to deliver the fentanyl to the undercover officers on his behalf. The person was allegedly suffering under the throes of drug addiction and was coaxed into delivering the fentanyl packages for Jenkins with the promise of receiving additional drugs for his personal use.
WGMD Radio
Milford Man Charged with 6th Offense DUI
A Milford man has been charged with a 6th offense DUI after a man became drunk and disorderly in a yard on Bethesda Road on Monday evening. Delaware State Police say 51 year old Douglas Hall of Milford had left the yard – but drove into a nearby ditch. Police detected impairment. A DUI investigation was started and a computer check showed Hall had a revoked license and 5 prior DUI convictions.
WBOC
UPDATE: Victim in Monday's Fatal Accident in Seaford Identified
SEAFORD, Del. - Police have identified the victim in Monday's fatal accident on Sussex Highway as George Jefferson, 69, of Hebron, Maryland. Police say Jefferson was killed in a crash while stopped for a school bus. According to Delaware State Police, on Monday, Jan. 23 around 7:11 a.m., a 2012...
Police ID 24-Year-Old Woman Killed In Head-On Guardrail Crash In Calvert County
Maryland State Police say that a 24-year-old Huntingtown woman was killed in a one-car crash when she struck a guardrail head-on and landed at the base of a tree in Calvert County. Shamia Saree Robinson was pronounced dead at the scene of a violent crash in Prince Frederick early on...
WDEL 1150AM
Two dead in separate downstate accidents
Members of the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit are working a pair of fatal accidents, one in Sussex County and the other in Kent County, about five hours apart. The first incident happened on Route 1 at the Rehoboth Avenue Extension just before 7:30 Sunday night, January 22, 2023.
Driver Killed In Fiery Crash Outside Maryland Firehouse
One person was found dead in the burning wreckage of a pick-up truck that went up in flames just outside of a Maryland firehouse. Maryland State Fire Marshals and state police officials were called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle crash at approximately 12 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 23 in Wicomico County, authorities announced.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Fatal crash involving school bus under investigation in Laurel
1/25 UPDATE: Delaware State Police have released the identity of the man who died in this fatal crash. The victim has been identified as 21-year-old Taylor Maurer of Millsboro. The original release from Delaware State Police stated that the victim was a 21-year-old woman, however, we’re told that was a...
State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash
The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal two-car collision that occurred in Seaford earlier this morning. On January 23, 2023, at approximately 7:11 a.m., a 2012 Hyundai Sonata was […] The post State Police Investigating Fatal Morning Crash appeared first on Delaware State Police - State of Delaware.
Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County
MARYLAND – As part of an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in Wicomico County, deputy state fire marshals are working in conjunction with the Maryland State Police Crash Team on an accident that took place on Monday afternoon. In the vicinity of the Westside Fire Station, a 2001 Dodge pickup truck near the Bivalve Westside Fire Station at 21045 Nanticoke Road left the road for unknown reasons and collided with metal bollards. A short distance from the fire station, the truck crashed and caught fire after it came to rest just feet from the station. The sole occupant The post Fiery Car Crash Leaves One Dead in Wicomico County appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDEL 1150AM
Carnage continues on Delaware roads
Two people were killed, none of them students, in two separate accidents in Sussex County in which school buses were involved on Monday, January 23, 2023. Meanwhile in New Castle County Monday night, EMS and firefighters were scrambling between four serious wrecks in a three-and-a-half hour time frame, three of the crashes along the Route 13 corridor.
