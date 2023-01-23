ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

The week's health care headlines; plus, Dr. Michael Rucker

On this week’s program, we examined the latest health care headlines with our monthly Medical Roundtable panelists:. Dr. Dacre Knight, internist, Mayo Clinic Jacksonville. Dr. Sunil Joshi, allergist and immunologist and immediate past president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation. Dr. Daniel Correa, deputy chief of neurology, Montefiore...
Pilot program will test composting in Riverside and Avondale

Jacksonville City Council has approved a new six-month pilot program to encourage and test the efficacy of commercial composting, through partnership with local composting facility Sunshine Organics and Compost. The goal of the program is not to start a new city-operated compost collection but to encourage and normalize composting as...
Jacksonville's drought could continue through February

Despite some rainfall Wednesday, dry conditions are turning into drought conditions across much of Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida. The latest Drought Monitor from the National Drought Mitigation Center keeps Jacksonville and much of the area in a moderate drought. A severe drought continues for areas along and west of...
State law would combat antisemitic acts like Jacksonville's

After incidents such as antisemitic messages being projected onto buildings in Jacksonville, lawmakers Thursday called for passing a measure that would define certain acts as hate crimes and increase criminal penalties. Under the bill (HB 269), people who take actions such as defacing or damaging religious cemeteries, projecting images of...
AP African-American History banned; photographer Doug Eng; City Council candidate Kim Stephens Perry; DONNA Marathon

The fight over a new Advanced Placement African American studies course that’s not being allowed in Florida schools is going to court. A group of students and elected officials say they plan to file a lawsuit against the state for banning the course. During the announcement in Tallahassee, civil rights attorney Ben Crump was joined by three AP honors high school students.
City Council approves $7.5 million for 1st and Main in Springfield

A proposed multifamily and commercial project in Historic Springfield has been approved for financial support from the city. The Jacksonville City Council voted 19-0 this week to award $7.5 million in property tax and cash incentives for 1st and Main, a 202-unit apartment complex proposed by Corner Lot Development Group.
JEA board approves $106.6 million solar deal

JEA will have access to 150 megawatts of solar power produced by Florida Power & Light Co. through a five-year agreement with public power service organization The Energy Authority. The board of directors for Jacksonville’s city-owned utility voted unanimously for the $106.6 million solar agreement as part of its Jan....
Closed San Marco Theatre put up for lease

The closed San Marco Theatre is available for tenant lease. Matthew Clark, senior director at the Colliers commercial real estate company, and associates Olivia Steinemann and Sam Middlekauff are representing the 85-year-old property in historic San Marco Square. Pam Howard, property manager and agent for owner TSG Realty, said the...
