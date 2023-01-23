ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, KY

dallasexpress.com

Texas Woman Claims Cousin’s $1M Ticket

A Houston woman’s luck is up after she admitted to cashing in her cousin’s $1 million lottery ticket and keeping the payout in 2020. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny after the scratch-off she allegedly stole got her a large payout, according to Anne T. Donnelly, the district attorney for Nassau County, New York. Argueta could be facing 15-48 months in prison.
GLEN COVE, NY
pix11.com

Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side

Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
LehighValleyLive.com

Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor

A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
PIX11

PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops

QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products.  PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bronx.com

NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested

On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

