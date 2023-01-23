Read full article on original website
Feds, NYPD raid locations across Upper Manhattan in major meth, gun bust
About a dozen people were arrested Wednesday as local and federal law enforcement raided locations in Upper Manhattan in a major bust targeting a large-scale methamphetamine and gun trafficking ring, sources said.
Boy, 9, grabbed in attempted kidnapping at Brooklyn synagogue: police
A 9-year-old boy was almost kidnapped from a Brooklyn synagogue Wednesday morning, police said.
dallasexpress.com
Texas Woman Claims Cousin’s $1M Ticket
A Houston woman’s luck is up after she admitted to cashing in her cousin’s $1 million lottery ticket and keeping the payout in 2020. Iris Amador Argueta, 34, pleaded guilty to second-degree grand larceny after the scratch-off she allegedly stole got her a large payout, according to Anne T. Donnelly, the district attorney for Nassau County, New York. Argueta could be facing 15-48 months in prison.
Mike Tyson sued for alleged rape inside limo in New York
According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous victim in Albany County Court, the boxer raped her outside a popular Albany dance club—Septembers—in the early 1990s.
pix11.com
Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West Side
Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th Street and Freedom Place South in the heart of a neighborhood filled with recently constructed luxury high-rise developments. Lawyer sues company for towing car on Upper West …. Melinda Scott parked her car near the corner of West 60th...
Driver of BMW sentenced in drunken wreck on Gowanus that killed Staten Island woman, 30
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Staten Island man was sentenced to two to six years in prison in Brooklyn Supreme Court on Tuesday in connection with a drunken crash that killed a 30-year-old Greenridge woman in March of 2021. Mark Dookhan, 32, of Meiers Corners, had pleaded guilty on...
Robbery duo threatens to shoot man outside NYU building before security intervenes
The 38-year-old victim was in front of an NYU building at Washington Place and Greene Street, less than a block from the park, around 7 p.m. when the pair came up and demanded his money, police said.
Man accused of killing N.J. teacher is nabbed in Bethlehem: prosecutor
A 39-year-old man has been charged with fatally shooting a Jersey City school teacher Tuesday morning in what authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. Lucas Cooper was arrested and detained Tuesday afternoon in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said. He is charged with murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and endangering the welfare of a child in the shooting death of Temara King, at the Toy Factory Apartments at 340 Bergen Ave., according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.
PIX11 rides along as Sheriff’s Office raids Queens smoke shops
QUEENS (PIX11) — Marijuana has been decriminalized in New York City, but there are only two licensed stores that can sell it; the Sheriff’s Office has the task of ensuring unlicensed stores don’t sell unregulated cannabis products. PIX11 rode along as New York City Sheriff Anthony Miranda and his team of deputies raided three smoke […]
Stepfather released after questioning for death of Bronx boy, 15, following dispute
A 15-year-old boy died Monday after he was found unresponsive at his Bronx apartment, and police are questioning his stepfather in the case, sources said Tuesday.
2 Dead After Plane Disappears In New York State
Two men who came to New York State for a funeral lost their lives after their plane disappeared in the Lower Hudson Valley. Authorities confirmed two men from Ohio were killed in a plane crash in the Lower Hudson Valley. Plane From JFK Crashes In Westchester County, New York. The...
NYC Resident Fatally Shot And Killed In Chile During a Vacation Trip
According to his family, a 38-year-old man from Staten Island who vanished while on vacation in Santiago, Chile, was found shot to death. American authorities declared Stapleton resident Eric Garvin dead.
News 12
Police: Brooklyn deli owner punched, stabbed over stolen Snapple
Two people are wanted in an attack on a deli owner over a stolen Snapple in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, police say. The NYPD says a man and a woman tried to steal a Snapple drink Monday from the Deli & Grill on Bedford Avenue. Police say the 44-year-old owner tried...
How DNA helped crack a 1994 cold case of 2 women strangled to death in Harlem
Larry Atkinson was taken out of a police precinct on Monday night and is facing multiple charges - accused of strangling two women to death.
Suspect caught after teacher shot, killed in Jersey City apartment complex
The shooting appears to be a domestic dispute that led to tragedy.
Slashing suspect sought: Man's face sliced while walking in Lower Manhattan
Police are searching for a suspect after a man was slashed across the face while walking in Lower Manhattan this month. The NYPD released surveillance video Tuesday showing the suspect hopping a subway turnstile.
bronx.com
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Man, 25, fatally shot in head in the Bronx
The NYPD is searching for a gunman after a man was shot and killed inside a Bronx housing complex late Tuesday night, according to authorities.
Duo charged with $18K jewelry theft in ‘follow-out’ flat-tire scheme at N.J. store
Two New York men have been charged with stealing $18,000 worth of jewelry from a person in Middlesex County after deflating a tire on the victim’s car and pretending to be good Samirtans helping to help fix the flat, authorities said. The robbery occurred Aug. 19, 2022, after the...
New York City works to count homeless residents living on streets
Mayor Adams joined workers in Midtown Manhattan to kick off the city's annual Homeless Outreach Population Estimate (H.O.P.E.) Count.
