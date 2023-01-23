ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

A new task force in Rochester is focused on the people most affected by climate change

By WXXI News
WXXI News
WXXI News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NlRSq_0kOAmphw00

When policymakers and stakeholders discuss climate change in Rochester, Andrea McLean wants those most affected by its harmful effects to finally be invited to the table. McLean — the public engagement coordinator for the Climate Solutions Accelerator of the Genesee Finger Lakes Region — is leading the charge toward equity.Joining forces with a group of dedicated volunteers, McLean is helping to launch Color Rochester Green with the goal of prioritizing climate action in communities of color. The focus of the task force is to identify and develop municipal and neighborhood solutions to climate-related issues that disproportionately affect those communities throughout the city.McLean explains that when those communities are faced with problems like extreme rainfall and flooding, it becomes an “injustice accelerator.”“You don’t have all the resources needed to really get you through,” she says. “A storm hits. You may be homeless. What happens? How do you go from barely having enough, and then these challenges are hitting you?”She also notes the irony that the most disadvantaged people, such as those from low-income communities, have smaller carbon footprints and contribute less to climate change. For example, they may be less likely to be able to afford a personal car and more likely to take climate-friendly public transportation.Color Rochester Green joins Irondequoit, Penfield, and Brighton as the latest Color Your Community Green program from Climate Solutions Accelerator.An example of these programs’ efforts is the Penfield chapter’s campaign urging the Penfield Central School District’s superintendent and school board to prioritize replacing some of their fleet with electric school buses.This is the type of effort that McLean anticipates Color Rochester Green will employ, following its official launch. The goal, she says, is to embolden those who are too often forgotten to advocate for environmental justice using strategies from the organization’s toolkit. Sample actions include food-waste reduction, promoting energy storage, and electrifying homes.McLean says she wants the climate movement to become truly equitable.“One of the biggest things that I want to see is the populations that are affected having the knowledge about what the climate crisis is and what we can do to adapt,” she says. “We're here. We’re diverse. We're part of this city.”The Color Rochester Green launch will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Central Library of Rochester and Monroe County, 115 South Ave. There will be an opportunity to join virtually. Go to climategfl.org for more information and to register for the free event.

Comments / 20

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Rochester student collects blankets for homeless population

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A second grade student at the Dr. Walter Cooper Academy School No. 10 made it her mission to provide blankets to the homeless. District leaders say after Kalena Guadalupe was made aware of the need for blankets for the homeless population, she approached her principal and said that she wanted to […]
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Governor Hochul Visits Rochester to Speak on Lead Poisoning and Housing

Governor Hochul was in Rochester yesterday to tout her plan to prevent lead poisoning. Hochul says a program started in Rochester back in 2005 served as the model. Her plan requires landlords to remediate any sources of lead poisoning, and makes state funding available to them. Governor Hochul also says...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Byrne Dairy replacing River’s Edge Party House in Chili

Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Public documents from the town of Chili state that two lots were combined for the project: 29 and 31 Paul Road. Rochester student collects blankets for homeless …. A...
CHILI, NY
13 WHAM

Calls continue for public utility amid customer frustrations with RG&E, NYSEG

Rochester, N.Y. — Calls to create a public utility for gas and electric in the Rochester area continue. Metro Justice and members of the community rallied Monday night at Downtown Presbyterian Church, across from City Hall, calling on city leaders to commission and fund an implementation study for establishing a quality public utility service that is affordable, reliable and locally accountable.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

State Regulators holding Public Hearing on RG&E Billing and Customer Service Issues

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After a year-long News10NBC investigation, New York State regulators will come to Rochester to hear from frustrated RG&E customers. If you’re one of the thousands of people who have run into billing and customer service issues with RG&E or NYSEG, investigators from the New York State Department of Public Service want to hear from you.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Rochester's Wednesday afternoon forecast

Snow is picking up across the region and a burst of moderate to heavy snow is pushing north. Expect this to reduce visibility and we will add another inch or so on top of what is already on the ground. Get your video forecast with meteorologist James Gilbert here. Rochester’s...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

RG&E customer says high bill ‘corrected’ to $9,335

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Earlier this month, News 8 spoke to DeeAnna Chambers about her RG&E bill of $8,617 dollars. She said RG&E corrected that to $4,127, then corrected it again to $9,335 dollars. Monday, RG&E called her.  “She really seemed like she really genuinely wanted to help me understand. But I am still kind […]
ROCHESTER, NY
wdkx.com

Five RCSD High Schools To Have Police Presence Outside

After shots were fired at a 16-year-old student outside Franklin High School earlier this month. Rochester City Council voted 8-1 to approve police presence outside five city high schools. Five high schools will have police presence during arrival and dismissal times on a permanent basis during the school year. The majority of the City Council approved an overtime budget to have police present at Franklin, Edison, Wilson, East and Northeast Prep high schools. The budget approved for the overtime pay of officers will be covered at a price tag of more than $300,000. Click Here To Read More.
ROCHESTER, NY
waste360.com

Ontario County Plans Upcoming Landfill Closure

Ontario County officials are gearing up to plan for the possible closure of the 389-acre landfill in Seneca, NY. The Ontario County Landfill will reach capacity by 2028, the same year the operating permit expires. Casella Waste Services is the landfill operator. While solid waste services currently are free for some county residents, future costs are on the horizon.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
WXXI News

WXXI News

Rochester, NY
670
Followers
404
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

WXXI is a National Public Radio member station in Rochester, New York, broadcasting news, talk and informational programming on a 24-hour daily schedule. We publish stories about Rochester and the surrounding region.

 https://www.wxxinews.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy